Charles A. Renner
Charles A. Renner, age 77, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, husband of Agnes, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin, Wisconsin. Memorial service will be Monday, August 29, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hutchinson.
Kathleen “Kathy” E. Baker
Kathleen “Kathy” E. Baker, age 65, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield, Minnesota. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 A.M., at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Chip sealing on Highways 12 and 55
(KWLM/Willmar, MN) – A chip seal will be applied next week on Highway 12 from Kerkhoven to Pennock and from Atwater to Litchfield, and on Highway 55 from Eden Valley to Watkins. Officials say work begins Monday, Aug. 29, and ends by Thursday, Sept. 1, depending on weather and...
KDUZ Morning Devotion – Your End Times
Your Friday morning devotional this week is presented by Pastor Rick Stapleton of Crosspointe Church of Hutchinson and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “Your End Times.“
One Injured in McLeod Co Crash
An 18-year-old from Winsted was injured in a one-vehicle crash north of Lester Prairie Tuesday afternoon. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says Alexander Wick was taken to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in the area of County Road 9 and...
