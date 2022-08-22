Charles A. Renner, age 77, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, husband of Agnes, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin, Wisconsin. Memorial service will be Monday, August 29, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hutchinson.

HUTCHINSON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO