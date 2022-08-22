ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.5 WTBD

WKTV

Shots fired inside crowded gym in Utica; police investigating

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a male went into the Utica Center for Development on Washington Street just after 9 p.m. Thursday and fired two shots during a basketball game in the crowded gym. Patrol officers who were in the vicinity at the time went to the scene...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Serious Hit-n-Run Crash in Utica: ‘She Just Kept on Going!’

"For the life of me I can't understand why she didn't stop...She just kept on going like nothing happened!" Those words from an eyewitness in a serious hit-and-run, T-bone style accident at Genesee Street and the Parkway in Utica that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. In fact, Victoria Cooke's vehicle would also be struck before the driver was ultimately stopped when another motorist further South on Genesee Street approached the wrecked vehicle and removed the keys from the ignition before the operator could drive any further.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD wants to identify Grand Larceny suspect

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in connection to an ongoing Grand Larceny investigation. If you know the identity of the individual in the images shown here or have any information regarding the incident, please contact Investigator Graeff with UPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3515 or jgraeff@uticapd.com.
UTICA, NY
WETM 18 News

Herkimer woman charged with Grand Larceny after allegedly stealing $50K

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a Herkimer woman has been charged with Grand Larceny after a multi-month investigation that started in April of 2022. According to the police, back in April, a local engineering firm contacted them after conducting an annual financial evaluation and finding some irregularities with their […]
UTICA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Shandaken Man Arrested on Harassment Charge

A Shandaken man was arrested and charged after a fight in July. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, Rolland F. Billadeau is accused of pushing and striking another person during a fight that occurred in Arkville on the afternoon of July 16th. Billadeau was charged with Harassment in the...
SHANDAKEN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Murder Victim Saved Killer Night Before Murder

In a shocking revelation, we've learned a Hudson Valley murder victim saved the life of his killer the night before his murder. On Tuesday, a Montgomery, New York man was sentenced to prison for murder and arson following the death of a 46-year-old man who was trapped in the house and died of smoke inhalation.
MONTGOMERY, NY
iheart.com

Canastota Man Arrested After Selling Drug Out Of His Home

Canastota, N.Y. - A Canastota man has been arrested for selling drugs out of his home. 35-years-old Holvin Capeles was on Madison County Deputies radar because he was selling drugs out of his Sandy Lane home. Deputies executed a search warrant and found a quantity of cocaine, scales and packaging materials.
CANASTOTA, NY
informnny.com

Man drowns while canoeing in New York

TOWN OF OTEGO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a man from Walton, Ny drowned during a family canoeing trip on August 21st. Around 1:59 pm on Sunday, officers and emergency responders arrived on the scene at the river in the area behind 2664 State Highway 7 in the Town of Otego, after the Otsego County 911 Center received a report that a man was missing.
whcuradio.com

Crews from Homer, Cortlandville respond to trailer fire

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Swift action by firefighters in Cortland County. Just before 5 AM on Wednesday, firefighters responded to Bishop Road in Homer. Authorities say a trailer had caught fire. Crews from Homer and Cortlandville put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.
HOMER, NY
Oneonta, NY
