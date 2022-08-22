Read full article on original website
Man remains innocent after second mistrial in Broome County Court
Yesterday, August 25th, Broome County Judge Joseph Cawley declared a second mistrial in the trial of Jamie Levene.
Binghamton man arrested for DWI after hitting curbs and road signs
A Binghamton man was charged with Driving While Intoxicated on the night of August 18th.
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with narcotics arrest
In the early morning of August 21st, a Broome County Sheriff's Office Sergeant located a stolen vehicle from Syracuse that was traveling south bound on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson.
WKTV
Shots fired inside crowded gym in Utica; police investigating
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a male went into the Utica Center for Development on Washington Street just after 9 p.m. Thursday and fired two shots during a basketball game in the crowded gym. Patrol officers who were in the vicinity at the time went to the scene...
Two violent Broome County felons headed to state prison
Today, the Broome County District Attorney's Office announced that two individuals, who were involved in violent felony crimes, will be going to New York State Prison.
2 accused of stealing cabinets from Cairo warehouse
Two Saugerties men have been arrested for allegedly stealing six German-made cabinets from a warehouse in Cairo. New York State Police said Justin Euson, 35, and Nikolas DeJesus, 28, were arrested on August 22.
Schenectady landlord fined over $600K for code violations
A Schenectady landlord has been fined over $600,000. According to Schenectady officials, Al Haqq, LLC was found guilty in Schenectady City Court of multiple code violations at eight different properties.
Pair accused of Fulton County siding construction scam
Two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged siding construction scam. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said Keith Orr, 50, and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested on August 18.
Serious Hit-n-Run Crash in Utica: ‘She Just Kept on Going!’
"For the life of me I can't understand why she didn't stop...She just kept on going like nothing happened!" Those words from an eyewitness in a serious hit-and-run, T-bone style accident at Genesee Street and the Parkway in Utica that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. In fact, Victoria Cooke's vehicle would also be struck before the driver was ultimately stopped when another motorist further South on Genesee Street approached the wrecked vehicle and removed the keys from the ignition before the operator could drive any further.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD wants to identify Grand Larceny suspect
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in connection to an ongoing Grand Larceny investigation. If you know the identity of the individual in the images shown here or have any information regarding the incident, please contact Investigator Graeff with UPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3515 or jgraeff@uticapd.com.
3 killed in fiery head-on crash of 2 SUVs on rural road east of Utica
Little Falls, N.Y. — Three people died in a fiery, head-on crash between two SUVs in Herkimer County this weekend, according to troopers. The force of the crash was so strong that it took firefighters an hour to get the drivers out of the vehicles, troopers said. The crash...
Endwell man arrested for possessing fentanyl and meth
On August 24th, Broome County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of the Speedway located at 2105 East Main Street in Endwell for a report of subjects in a vehicle, possibly under the influence of drugs.
Herkimer woman charged with Grand Larceny after allegedly stealing $50K
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a Herkimer woman has been charged with Grand Larceny after a multi-month investigation that started in April of 2022. According to the police, back in April, a local engineering firm contacted them after conducting an annual financial evaluation and finding some irregularities with their […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Shandaken Man Arrested on Harassment Charge
A Shandaken man was arrested and charged after a fight in July. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, Rolland F. Billadeau is accused of pushing and striking another person during a fight that occurred in Arkville on the afternoon of July 16th. Billadeau was charged with Harassment in the...
Hudson Valley Murder Victim Saved Killer Night Before Murder
In a shocking revelation, we've learned a Hudson Valley murder victim saved the life of his killer the night before his murder. On Tuesday, a Montgomery, New York man was sentenced to prison for murder and arson following the death of a 46-year-old man who was trapped in the house and died of smoke inhalation.
iheart.com
Canastota Man Arrested After Selling Drug Out Of His Home
Canastota, N.Y. - A Canastota man has been arrested for selling drugs out of his home. 35-years-old Holvin Capeles was on Madison County Deputies radar because he was selling drugs out of his Sandy Lane home. Deputies executed a search warrant and found a quantity of cocaine, scales and packaging materials.
informnny.com
Man drowns while canoeing in New York
TOWN OF OTEGO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a man from Walton, Ny drowned during a family canoeing trip on August 21st. Around 1:59 pm on Sunday, officers and emergency responders arrived on the scene at the river in the area behind 2664 State Highway 7 in the Town of Otego, after the Otsego County 911 Center received a report that a man was missing.
Mom, son attack people in parking lot dispute over honking at Upstate NY fair, troopers say
Village of Altamont, N.Y. — A mother and son were arrested after a traffic dispute turned into an assault in a parking lot of the Altamont Fairgrounds this weekend, troopers said. The mother and son were in a vehicle at 8:10 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot and were...
Oneonta woman sentenced for drug trafficking
Last week, an Oneonta woman was sentenced to serve 70 months (almost 6 years) in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl.
whcuradio.com
Crews from Homer, Cortlandville respond to trailer fire
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Swift action by firefighters in Cortland County. Just before 5 AM on Wednesday, firefighters responded to Bishop Road in Homer. Authorities say a trailer had caught fire. Crews from Homer and Cortlandville put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.
