Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Michigan Whitetail Deer Like to Shop at Dollar General
Most Michiganders like a good deal, I know I like saving money and swinging by my local Dollar General, what I didn't know was that whitetail deer also like a good deal. Deer in urban areas of Michigan are getting more and more used to people. I took this photo above on my vacation when leaving the beach in Arcadia, Michigan. I did not zoom in for this photo, I was standing right in front of the deer and she felt no pressure at all. She even had her twin fawns close by and wasn't the least bit alarmed.
Michigan Man Starting His Own Car Company Inside An Abandoned Car Factory
Sometimes we find ourselves frustrated with the change we want to see in our own neighborhoods not happening. You know what needs to be done, but you feel powerless to do any good. Detroit was once a booming city when it came to factories, specifically auto manufacturers. But over the...
The Only Floating Post Office In The World Sits In Michigan’s Detroit River
This has got to be one of the more notable pieces of Michigan trivia! With the Great Lakes surrounding us it's no wonder we've learned to adapt to this "water wonderland." For example, we've got pizza delivery by plane or jet ski, we've got water taxis, and we can lay claim to the fact that we've got the "only floating post office in the world."
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
Ouch! Multiple Kids Hurt After Giant Slide Launches Them Into The Air
One of the best things about being a kid is having someone take you to the park and getting to climb up and then ride down the slide. That is unless it's a metal slide on a hot day, then it feels like a torture device. The giant slide at...
Harry Potter-Themed House Uses Michigan Nature as its Own Invisibility Cloak
This is privacy on a whole new level. Imagine visiting a house but it is extremely hard to find because it is 'invisible.'. If you are a Harry Potter fanatic like myself, you will love what this Detroit-based architecture firm did. Iannuzzi Studio built a home that is hidden like...
Did You Know That The Giant Uniroyal Tire in Detroit Used To Be A Ferris Wheel?
Have you ever found yourself driving down I-94 in Detroit between Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive, only to spot a giant tire on the side of the road?. Okay, no, it's not the missing extra wheel of a semi-truck that has already passed... it's the Uniroyal Giant Tire, and it's got a pretty unique and fun history.
Here Are The Top 8 Detroit Lions Of All Time
I have followed the Detroit Lions since I was big enough to know what football was and over the years there have been some great players here are the top 8. The Detroit Lions are one of the oldest teams in the NFL. The team started off as the Portsmouth Spartans in Ohio when they joined the NFL in 1930 then relocated to Detroit in 1934 when they were officially named the Detroit Lions.
Only One NFL Team Is Worth Less Than The Lions
Although the lovable losers have a price tag of over $3 billion, the Lions are next to last in the NFL in terms of net worth. Who's lower?. Forbes Released Their Annual List Of NFL Team Value This Week. Let me start by saying that no one in the Ford...
