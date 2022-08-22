There are a number of reasons for Hawaiʻi’s high housing costs. One factor some people talk about is buyers from outside the state. But the truth is a bit more complicated. You’ve heard it said, maybe even said it yourself, that outside buyers drive up the cost of housing in Hawaiʻi. There’s just one problem with that diagnosis. It doesn’t seem to be true, according to statistical analysis by the public policy think-tank Grassroot Institute of Hawaii.

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO