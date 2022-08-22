ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mililani, HI



KITV.com

Hawaii Tourism Authority and DBEDT release results of resident sentiment survey

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Overcrowding, damage to the environment, high prices/higher cost of living, and traffic problems continue to be the most concerning issues when it comes to tourism in Hawaii. The Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) released the results of its Spring 2022 Resident Sentiment Survey...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Analysis: Don’t blame outsiders for high housing costs in Hawaiʻi

There are a number of reasons for Hawaiʻi’s high housing costs. One factor some people talk about is buyers from outside the state. But the truth is a bit more complicated. You’ve heard it said, maybe even said it yourself, that outside buyers drive up the cost of housing in Hawaiʻi. There’s just one problem with that diagnosis. It doesn’t seem to be true, according to statistical analysis by the public policy think-tank Grassroot Institute of Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Financial snags delay construction of large affordable rental project on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The rush to build more affordable rentals for Oahu’s working-class families is facing a major setback. The Parkway Villages project, planned as one of Oahu’s largest affordable apartment projects with over 400 units, was supposed to start construction by November. But developer Kobayashi Group is...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

‘Our entire water network is at risk’: Aiona

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A call for action went out for a proactive response to prevent full contamination from the Red Hill Facility. Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona and State Rep. Bob McDermott said not enough is being done by local officials to protect Oahu’s water system. At a news conference Thursday, Aiona and McDermott question why […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Popular Waikiki promenade remains closed amid structural concerns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials say a popular promenade that borders the ocean behind the Waikiki Aquarium may be in danger of collapsing. Even at low tide, the damage can be hard to see from shore. But look closely and you’ll see a big hole in the ewa end of the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

$5,000 grant program for small-scale farmers accepting applications

Home farming just got more exciting. The state Department of Agriculture has $3 million in federal grants to help small-scale gardeners and livestock operators grow local. It’s the second year the Micro-Grants for Food Security Program is being offered to Hawaiʻi residents, with a maximum award of $5,000. It aims to help produce food in areas that are food insecure.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

50th Honolulu Marathon hopes for the return of Japanese runners

Japan's announcement about relaxing some COVID-19 travel restrictions is encouraging news for Dr. Jim Barahal, president of the Honolulu Marathon — which relies heavily on runners and revenue from Japan. But it remains to be seen if that will boost Japanese participation in the premier race marking 50 years...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

210 Flights Delayed Again At 5 Hawaii Airports

It’s been three weeks since Hawaii flight delays last caught our attention. But unfortunately, these seem to be an eternal problem, as reported by the flight-tracking service FlightAware and by OAG’s FlightView. On Tuesday and Wednesday, 210 Hawaii flight delays took place at five Hawaii airports. These were a mix of short and long delays on both mainland and interisland flights.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Low levels of Legionella found at senior living facility in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some residents at a Honolulu senior housing complex were recently notified of low levels of the Legionella bacteria found at the facility. One Kalakaua senior living complex told owners and residents last week that the Legionella bacteria was found in water samples in two units.
HONOLULU, HI
TripAdvisor Blog

What to do in 6 of America's biggest Chinatowns

From Honolulu to Houston, get to know these communities—and their museums, shops, restaurants, and more. For nearly 100 years, Chinatowns have dotted the country, from Portland, OR, to Boston, MA, all offering rich insights into Chinese culture and cuisine. And while most of these neighborhoods attract tourists now, it’s...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii food distributor settles racism lawsuit for $90K

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii food distribution company has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging a Black employee was subjected to racial slurs and racist references to slavery, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday. According to the lawsuit, a supervisor at Suisan Company’s Hilo...
HAWAII STATE

