KITV.com
Hawaii Tourism Authority and DBEDT release results of resident sentiment survey
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Overcrowding, damage to the environment, high prices/higher cost of living, and traffic problems continue to be the most concerning issues when it comes to tourism in Hawaii. The Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) released the results of its Spring 2022 Resident Sentiment Survey...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Analysis: Don’t blame outsiders for high housing costs in Hawaiʻi
There are a number of reasons for Hawaiʻi’s high housing costs. One factor some people talk about is buyers from outside the state. But the truth is a bit more complicated. You’ve heard it said, maybe even said it yourself, that outside buyers drive up the cost of housing in Hawaiʻi. There’s just one problem with that diagnosis. It doesn’t seem to be true, according to statistical analysis by the public policy think-tank Grassroot Institute of Hawaii.
hawaiipublicradio.org
The Conversation: 50 years of the Honolulu Marathon; Small businesses may benefit from Inflation Reduction Act
President and CEO of the Honolulu Marathon Dr. Jim Barahal reflects on the 50th anniversary of the race and anticipates more Japanese runners | Full Story. Head of the Small Business Administration Isabella Guzman discusses the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act | Full Story. Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Financial snags delay construction of large affordable rental project on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The rush to build more affordable rentals for Oahu’s working-class families is facing a major setback. The Parkway Villages project, planned as one of Oahu’s largest affordable apartment projects with over 400 units, was supposed to start construction by November. But developer Kobayashi Group is...
mauinow.com
Ultra-fast fiber internet service available to some homes and businesses on Maui
During the first six months of 2022, Hawaiian Telcom extended its fiber-optic infrastructure to provide high-speed internet service to more than 22,000 homes and businesses across the state. More than half of these homes and businesses are on the neighbor islands, including parts of Haʻikū, Kīhei and Makawao on Maui....
‘Our entire water network is at risk’: Aiona
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A call for action went out for a proactive response to prevent full contamination from the Red Hill Facility. Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona and State Rep. Bob McDermott said not enough is being done by local officials to protect Oahu’s water system. At a news conference Thursday, Aiona and McDermott question why […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: These employers are ranked as Hawaii’s best places to work in 2022
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Where’s the best place to work in Hawaii?. According to Forbes’ recent rankings of America’s top employers for 2022, Hawaiian Airlines is the no. 1 employer in the state. In a statement, Hawaiian Air said it was “gratifying” to earn this recognition.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Popular Waikiki promenade remains closed amid structural concerns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials say a popular promenade that borders the ocean behind the Waikiki Aquarium may be in danger of collapsing. Even at low tide, the damage can be hard to see from shore. But look closely and you’ll see a big hole in the ewa end of the...
hawaiipublicradio.org
$5,000 grant program for small-scale farmers accepting applications
Home farming just got more exciting. The state Department of Agriculture has $3 million in federal grants to help small-scale gardeners and livestock operators grow local. It’s the second year the Micro-Grants for Food Security Program is being offered to Hawaiʻi residents, with a maximum award of $5,000. It aims to help produce food in areas that are food insecure.
mauinow.com
Maui hits 7th heat record this month; water conservation urged for visitors, residents
Maui continued to heat up with its seventh record temperature this month — 94 degrees Thursday in Kahului. The record ties 94 degrees set in 1996, according to National Weather Service. Six other records were set this month at Kahului station: 93 degrees Aug. 17, 95 degrees Aug. 16,...
hawaiipublicradio.org
50th Honolulu Marathon hopes for the return of Japanese runners
Japan's announcement about relaxing some COVID-19 travel restrictions is encouraging news for Dr. Jim Barahal, president of the Honolulu Marathon — which relies heavily on runners and revenue from Japan. But it remains to be seen if that will boost Japanese participation in the premier race marking 50 years...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii prepares for rollout of improved COVID booster (and hopes interest is high)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 77% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID. But only about half of those people went back to get their first booster doses. And just 15% got their second booster, which is restricted to those at higher risk of severe disease. Now, state...
BEAT OF HAWAII
210 Flights Delayed Again At 5 Hawaii Airports
It’s been three weeks since Hawaii flight delays last caught our attention. But unfortunately, these seem to be an eternal problem, as reported by the flight-tracking service FlightAware and by OAG’s FlightView. On Tuesday and Wednesday, 210 Hawaii flight delays took place at five Hawaii airports. These were a mix of short and long delays on both mainland and interisland flights.
Hawaii residents soon receiving hundreds of dollars
photo of cash in handPhoto by Jinyun (Unsplash) If you're a resident of Hawaii, here is some good news that you'll want to hear. There is some cash coming your way soon. Governor David Ige just signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115.
With food running out, kayaker changes route to Hawaii
For the 45-year-old father, this is his biggest adventure to date. He’s spent the last four years preparing for it. Technical issues and limitations cut his adventure short last year.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With demand high, Maui food bank seeks community kokua to fill the shelves
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For some, a grocery store cart full of food is just fantasy. “I remember being so hungry, not knowing where my next meal was going to come from,” said Estera Vierra. “The struggle is real,” Christopher De Freitas added. Vierra and De Freitas now run...
KITV.com
Low levels of Legionella found at senior living facility in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some residents at a Honolulu senior housing complex were recently notified of low levels of the Legionella bacteria found at the facility. One Kalakaua senior living complex told owners and residents last week that the Legionella bacteria was found in water samples in two units.
Meet Kauai’s only female lifeguard with Ocean Safety
During Hawaii's lifeguard appreciation week, the County of Kauai wanted to highlight their only female lifeguard Sanoe Ho'okano.
TripAdvisor Blog
What to do in 6 of America's biggest Chinatowns
From Honolulu to Houston, get to know these communities—and their museums, shops, restaurants, and more. For nearly 100 years, Chinatowns have dotted the country, from Portland, OR, to Boston, MA, all offering rich insights into Chinese culture and cuisine. And while most of these neighborhoods attract tourists now, it’s...
KITV.com
Hawaii food distributor settles racism lawsuit for $90K
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii food distribution company has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging a Black employee was subjected to racial slurs and racist references to slavery, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday. According to the lawsuit, a supervisor at Suisan Company’s Hilo...
