Logan County Pulls Out Late Tie With Lady Colonels
The Christian County Lady Colonels were close to getting their second win of the season Thursday night. Very close. Logan County’s Calista Petrie scored late in the second half as the Lady Cougars pulled out a 1-1 draw with the Lady Colonels in Russellville. Petrie’s goal was her second of the season and just the fourth in seven matches for Logan County.
Lady Rebels Handle Muhlenberg County in Straight Sets
Make it five wins in a row now for the Todd County Central Lady Rebels. The Lady Rebels made quick work of Muhlenberg County Thursday night, winning in straight sets on their home court. The Lady Rebels set the tone early in the match. Todd Central cruised to a 25-7...
Massac County Rallies for 3-2 Win at Lyon
A goal just before the halftime whistle helped Massac County (Ill.) turn the tide at Lyon County on Thursday. The Lyons held a 2-0 lead, but Jack Turner scored in the 40th minute to trim the margin to 2-1 at the break. The visiting Patriots rode that momentum into the...
VIDEO – Christian County’s Linares Says Colonels ‘All Leaders’
Despite a winless 2021 and the departure of seven seniors, the Christian County boys’ soccer team has started the season at 4-2, including a 2-1 victory over Hopkinsville on Tuesday at the Stadium of Champions. After scoring the Colonels’ first goal from the penalty spot, Bryan Linares discussed the...
Trigg Edges Todd By One Shot in Quad Match at Boots
Trigg County defeated Todd County Central by one shot to claim a four-team quad match Thursday at Boots Randolph Golf Course at Lake Barkley State Park. Hunter Reynolds took medalist honors with a 3-over-par 39. He was the only player to shoot in the 30s on the front nine of the par-72 golf course.
Brown Scores 4 as Maroons Run Past Christian County
After winning four of their last five matches, the Christian County Colonels hit a bit of a buzzsaw Thursday evening. Regional contender Madisonville-North Hopkins looked every bit the part as they took down the Colonels 10-0 in Madisonville. J.J. Brown scored twice in the first 40 minutes the Maroons took...
Caldwell’s Girls Play to 0-0 Draw at Graves
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger soccer team played to a 0-0 draw at Graves County on Thursday. Caldwell’s girls outshot the Lady Eagles 12-5, but neither side could find the net. The Lady Tigers are now 4-1-1. Graves is 2-4-1. Caldwell’s girls will play at home Saturday night when...
Second-Half Goals Lift Henderson Over Caldwell 2-0
Caldwell County’s guys went to Henderson County Thursday for a rematch of last year’s 2nd Region championship match. The Tigers played well, and kept the match scoreless for a half, but dropped a 2-0 decision to the Colonels. Elijah Siewert and Carter Denton had goals for Henderson early...
Hoptown Girls Suffer Shutout Defeat at Northwest
The Hopkinsville girls’ soccer team headed south of the border on Thursday looking for a second win in a row, but instead, Northwest, TN, handed the Lady Tigers a 7-0 setback. Goalkeeper Taylor Joachim made 15 saves, but the Lady Tigers couldn’t avoid being shut out for the fourth...
Hoptown’s Anna Fort Tops the Field at HGCC Tri-Match (w/PHOTOS)
Hopkinsville’s Anna Fort edged University Heights’ Conlee Lindsey by a stroke to take 1st place on Thursday at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club. Fort shot a 40, with Conlee Lindsey right behind her with a 41. UHA’s Rheagan Lindsey finished with a 42, tying for third with Hoptown’s Cate Blane.
Travis Perry’s 38 Wins 3-Team Match in Marion
Travis Perry shot a 38 to top all golfers in a three-team match Tuesday at Marion Country Club. Crittenden County captured team honors with a total of 164. Lyon County was second at 180 while Union County finished third wiht a 194. Crittenden’s Parker Kayse was individual runner-up with a...
Ohio County Girls Too Much for Lady Falcons
The Ohio County girls’ soccer team stayed undefeated and ran its record to 2-0 against the 2nd Region with an 11-1 victory over Fort Campbell on Thursday. The Lady Falcons were the home team, but the game was played at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville after a boys’ game between the host Tigers and Fort Campbell.
Caldwell County Boys Soccer
The Caldwell County Boys Soccer team plays in the 7th District, in the 2nd Region. Other teams in the 7th District include: Dawson Springs, Hopkins County Central, and Madisonville-North Hopkins.
Collin Whittington Claims Medalist Honors at The Cullan
Caldwell County’s golfers won a three-team match at the Cullan at Mineral Mound State Park on Thursday, defeating Lyon County and Christian Fellowship School. The Tigers shot a 163 while Lyon placed second with a 180. Caldwell’s Collin Whittington and Austin Crick tied for the low round with a...
Warren East Fends Off Lady Rebels
Coming off a big win over Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday, the Todd County Central Lady Rebels were looking to build a little momentum as they hosted the Warren East Lady Raiders Thursday evening. The Lady Rebels fought and hung tight with the Lady Raiders but could not quite get over the hump, as Warren East took a 3-1 win to improve to 6-1 on the season.
Max’s Moment – Hubbard’s Header Puts Lady Lyons in Control
Lyon County’s Alice Smith did most of the damage in Tuesday’s win over Christian County, but Kyndal Hubbard got in on the action with the Lady Lyons’ third goal in a 5-0 victory. Watch as Hubbard gets her head on the end of Anna White’s corner kick...
Hoptown Boys Golf Tops Blazers, Colonels at HGCC (w/PHOTOS)
Hopkinsville’s Joey Falco and Christian County’s Landon Hunt both shot a 36 on Thursday to tie for 1st place in a three-team match with University Heights at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club. Hoptown finished with a 169, UHA was second with a 183, and Christian County finished...
Trigg Volleyball Falls in Straight Sets at Webster
The Trigg County volleyball team made the long trip to Dixon on Thursday, falling 3-0 to give the host Lady Trojans their first win of the season. The Lady Wildcats fell 13-25 in the opener and were held to only six points in the second set. Trigg’s Chloe McGraw had...
Todd Central Rebels Off to Historic Start in 2022 Soccer Season
The Todd County Central Rebels have the chance to continue to make history for the school’s soccer program this weekend. The Rebels will be in Glasgow Saturday to play two more matches in the Scotties Classic, with those matches being against Hart County and Russell County. The Rebels have...
HIGHLIGHT REEL – University Heights 3 Heritage Christian 1
University Heights Academy won the first-ever volleyball matchup with Heritage Christian Academy at Blazer Gym. Watch how it went down on the YSE Highlight Reel.
