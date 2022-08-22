The Christian County Lady Colonels were close to getting their second win of the season Thursday night. Very close. Logan County’s Calista Petrie scored late in the second half as the Lady Cougars pulled out a 1-1 draw with the Lady Colonels in Russellville. Petrie’s goal was her second of the season and just the fourth in seven matches for Logan County.

LOGAN COUNTY, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO