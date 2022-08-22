Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash Jurberg
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Related
KFOX 14
Mariachi Rock Revolution to perform at 32nd annual Minerpalooza
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 32nd annual Minerpalooza will take place at the University of Texas at El Paso on Sept. 2. The event is the University’s annual celebration to kick off the academic year. Entertainment lineup. Mariachi Rock Revolution, a metal-fueled Mariachi-infused spectacle of sight and...
KFOX 14
El Paso native creates 'El Perro Grande' tequila to pay homage to his hometown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — They said it’s born in Jalisco. But raised in El Paso. We’re talking about a new brand of tequila called El Perro Grande. The founder of the company says he wanted to create an award-winning spirit that also paid tribute to his hometown of El Paso.
KFOX 14
Reaching heights at iFly El Paso
Ever dreamt of floating off the ground and feeling free? Well, our lifestyle host Anayancy Campos took adrenaline to new heights at iFly El Paso. This location features a competitive tunnel that offers a full family experience. All ages and abilities welcomed!. iFly has professional trainers that will help you...
KFOX 14
Chihuahuas unveil Flamin' Hot Cheetos jerseys
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Chihuahuas are turning up the heat. The team partnered with PepsiCo and Frito-Lay, to bring a night of CHEETOS FLAMIN’ HOT fun to Southwest University Park when the Chihuahuas take on the Salt Lake Bees. The night includes an autographed jersey auction,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFOX 14
'It's really positive': Sun Metro adds stop at William Beaumont Army Medical Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Sun Metro will soon have a new route to William Beaumont Army Medical Center. Sun Metro and LIFT riders will be able to be taken to the Medical Center starting Aug. 31. Jonathan Bohannon is an Army veteran and the program director of the...
KFOX 14
New security equipment to be added to Glory Road Transit Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Sun Metro transit center will get upgraded. Sun Metro received nearly $1.1 million from the from the Transit Security Grant Program to spend on safety and security measures. The security system at the Glory Road Transit Center will be upgraded. The center which...
KFOX 14
Podcast class gaining popularity at Las Cruces high school
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A multimedia teacher in Las Cruces is instructing his students how to create a podcast. The new podcast class is being taught at Organ Mountain High School. James Martin is in the process of showing his students the technology used in making a podcast.
KFOX 14
Substitute teacher shortage El Paso school districts overcoming
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — School districts across El Paso are overcoming a shortage in substitute teachers with bonus incentives. The need for them inside of a classroom for some local districts isn’t as high anymore. Socorro ISD and Canutillo ISD are attributing that change to their aggressive hiring incentives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOX 14
Harmony Public Schools addresses teacher shortage with new program
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Harmony Public Schools is addressing the teacher shortage with an innovative program called, "Grow Your Own Teacher." The program is aimed to help students find a teaching job after graduation. The "Grow Your Own Teacher" program identifies and develops Harmony graduates who are...
KFOX 14
Rezoning of Sunland Park neighborhood sparks concerns
SUNLAND PARK, N.M (KFOX14) — Residents of a Sunland Park neighborhood are concerned about a new development that aims to bring hundreds of homes to their area. Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane in Sunland Park, New Mexico are currently classified as rural residential, but the current land owners are trying to rezone the land to single-family residential. It's a move that could result in 224 new homes being added to the neighborhood.
KFOX 14
Woman stabbed at El Paso's Lower Valley apartment complex
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was stabbed Friday afternoon in El Paso's Lower Valley. A woman who is believed to be in her 20s was stabbed at the San Montego Apartments located at 9133 Kernel Circle around noon, according to El Paso Fire. The woman was taken...
KFOX 14
Sunland Park City Manager Michael Martinez resigns
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city manager for Sunland Park resigned. Mayor Javier Perea and City Manager Michael Martinez signed a resignation, severance and release agreement on Tuesday. Per the agreement, Martinez will be paid $100,000, minus all deductions and withholdings by the city. Severance payment schedule:. Martinez...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFOX 14
Fire crews respond to fire at central El Paso warehouse
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire at a warehouse in central El Paso Wednesday, a spokesperson for the department said. The fire broke out at a warehouse located at 1830 E Mills Avenue. The fire is under control, the spokesperson said.
KFOX 14
El Pasoans split about city manager recall petition
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Pasoans for Progressive Reform Coalition submitted a petition to remove the city manager position in the May Charter Amendment of 2023. The group is asking for a strong mayor-city council-run government by removing the city manager position. Former city council representative Alexandro...
KFOX 14
Sun Metro increases reduced fare
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Riders who qualify for a reduced fare to ride Sun Metro will have to pay .20 cents more. Sun Metro offers discounts to riders ages 65 and up, Medicare recipients, certified persons with a disability, military members and students. Those riders will have to...
KFOX 14
How fans can prepare for UTEP's home opener
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The 2022 college football season officially begins on Saturday. The UTEP Miners will be taking on the North Texas Mean Green. The Sun Bowl stadium holds 45,971 fans and the home opener is close to being sold out. KFOX14 spoke with UTEP's athletic director,...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for August 27
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
KFOX 14
Fort Bliss soldier indicted for manufacturing firearm parts using 3D printer, dealing
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Fort Bliss soldier was indicted for allegedly manufacturing and dealing in firearms without being a federal firearms licensee. The soldier was identified as 25-year-old Grant Lee Mosley and was indicted Wednesday. Officials said Mosley was manufacturing 3-D printed AR15 auto sears, which would...
KFOX 14
How some of El Paso's budget approval will help first responders
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Over 60 percent of the City of El Paso’s billion dollar budget for the next fiscal year is going toward public safety. When firefighters at Station 7 respond to calls, they usually only have three people on board, when in a perfect world, they would at least have 6.
KFOX 14
Seizure nets Tramadol pills, 90 pounds of pork bologna at Santa Teresa port of entry
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A bologna and Tramadol pill smuggling attempt was stopped Thursday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the port of Santa Teresa seized 4,600 Tramadol pills and 90 pounds of prohibited pork bologna. A 34-year-old woman from the U.S. who said she had nothing...
Comments / 0