Celina man convicted twice of having child porn, in jail again for similar charges

MERCER COUNTY — A man who has been convicted twice already of child porn violations is under arrest a third time because of similar accusations.

Brian Winner, 46, was booked into jail Friday on multiple child pornography charges among other charges.

Winner lived in a lakeside community just off Grand Lake St. Mary’s. The investigation began in April and it all started with a mistaken mail delivery.

“The neighbor didn’t realize it was in the wrong box until he opened it and played it,” said Mercer County Chief Deputy Doug Timmerman.

Mercer County investigators said the neighbor that began to play a DVD he received in the mail spotted suspected child porn on that disk. He quickly searched for the mailing label for the DVD.

“Went back to the trash and realized it was his neighbors,” Timmerman said.

Timmerman told News Center 7 that led to a search warrant a couple days later where deputies confiscated equipment that might contain child pornography.

“And took about, I believe, seven media devices,” Timmerman said.

Mercer County deputies had help from Ohio BCI to extract data from those devices.

They claim they found enough evidence to have child porn charges approved.

They arrested Winner and a grand jury accused him of 30 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and another 15 counts of pandering sexual matter involving a minor.

Rex Scott lives next to the community Winner resided in and said there is a shared mailbox situation there.

He is surprised someone there was having alleged child porn delivered to them, but is not surprised the delivery accidentally went to the wrong person.

This investigation is the third time Scott has been looked into for child porn allegations.

He was previously convicted on 2011 and in 2017, the last time serving 14 months before his release.

Deputies stressed to News Center 7 that they do not believe there are any local, underage victims.

“It’s all been material made in another location and sent to him,” Timmerman said.

Winner made his first court appearance Monday afternoon and is expected to remain in the Mercer County Jail.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group