Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Even though cannabis is legal in New York, it can be disqualifying for US visas and citizenshipKishor PanthiNew York City, NY
This Iconic NYC Hotel Donated More than 13,000 Overnight Stays to Accommodate Medical Staff During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New York City, NY
greenwichsentinel.com
News Briefs: August 26
Earlier this week, Officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident involving a white van. It was reported that a 12-year-old girl was walking near Sound Beach Avenue when, she said, a white van operated by two males stopped alongside her and asked her to get inside. An unknown person was nearby who saw this and reportedly scared off the van. No physical contact was made with the girl. Later in the week, detectives from The Greenwich Police Department were able to locate and interview the operator of the white van. The operator told detectives that when driving on the roadway, he needed to avoid striking another vehicle in the roadway near Sound Beach Ave. The Detectives did locate a witness who reported hearing tires screeching at the time this incident was to have occurred. Neither the operator of the vehicle nor his passenger saw anyone one the sidewalk and spoke to no one at that time. No evidence of a crime can be substantiated.
Register Citizen
Stamford police veteran of 33 years dies: ‘Husband, father, officer, coach, mentor, friend
STAMFORD — Doug Robinson, a 33-year city police veteran, died Wednesday night after a three-year battle with cancer. He was 60. Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw announced in a press release Thursday that Robinson died surrounded by his family after a “courageous” battle with stage 4 parotid gland cancer.
greenwichsentinel.com
Column: Building Your Own Dream House
One of the founding families of Greenwich, the Meads, had a large piece of land on the east side of North Street just north of the intersection with Taconic Road. They also had a lot of kids who needed something to do in the winter, so they expanded a pond into the perfect winter skating rink. Down a slope from North Street and surrounded by trees in mid-country, it froze earlier than ponds closer to the Sound.
theexaminernews.com
Putnam Service Dogs Seeks Volunteer Puppy Raisers
Here’s what Janet Barnetta, the raiser of Danny, says about raising him for Putnam Service Dogs: “I loved raising him. I loved saving a dog, and I love seeing how he’s helping someone and changing their life.”. Danny came from North Shore Animal League America as a...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Brush Fire
2022-08-25@12:44pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A reported brush fire on Pease Avenue visible from I-95 exit 19. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
News 12
Norwalk man identified as body found engulfed in flames in New Canaan woods
A Norwalk man has been identified two weeks after police were called to the woods in New Canaan and discovered a body engulfed in flames. Howard Alan Fletcher 71, of Norwalk was identified by the Chief Medical Examiner today. Police say Fletcher's body was discovered in the woods on Aug....
ID Released For Many Found Burning At Park In New Canaan
A man who was found burning in a park in Fairfield County has been identified by the medical examiner's office. The incident took place in New Canaan around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lapham Road near Waveny Park. On Thursday, Aug. 25, the medical examiner's office...
4 Ways to Help Barton Orchards Following Devasting Fire
In life, there are people, places, and things that positively change your life. Whether it's a friend or family member, a local restaurant or business or even a gathering of like-minded people. It's important to have places we feel safe, people that we can trust, and experiences that bring joy...
Beagles from Va. mass-breeding facility welcomed to NY rescue center
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y. (PIX11) — Nearly a dozen beagles were welcomed to an animal rescue center in Westchester County, according to animal welfare group SPCA Westchester. The beagles were brought to New York from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia riddled with animal welfare concerns, according to SPCA. The facility allegedly bred dogs to be sold […]
20-Year-Old Killed In I-84 Waterbury Crash
A 20-year-old was killed after slamming into the back of a tractor-trailer on a busy Connecticut roadway, police said. The crash took place in New Haven County around 8:30 p.m. near Exit 23 on I-84 in Waterbury. According to state police, both vehicles were traveling westbound when a Chevrolet Silverado...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh deputy police chief passes away
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Deputy Town of Newburgh Police Chief Robert DeSaye passed away in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday, August 23 following a battle with cancer. Condolences for the 52-year-old veteran police officer poured in from across the region. The Town of Newburgh PBA posted on Facebook, “Another tremendous loss...
Register Citizen
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
theexaminernews.com
Fallen Firefighter in Thornwood Honored with Street Name
More than 100 people and several local fire departments gathered last Saturday afternoon to honor volunteer firefighter Sean Carroll who died in a fire in his family’s home early on Thanksgiving morning last year. Carroll was 26 years old and had served the Thornwood Fire Department for eight years.
Police: Butchered ram, along with candle and white-colored rectangle, discovered near Easton riverbank
The body of a butchered ram was discovered along a riverbank in Easton, officials say.
beckersasc.com
Garnet Health closing 4 physician practices
Orange County, N.Y.-based Garnet Health is closing five physician practices and laying off 29 employees, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state of New York. The following physician practices are closing effective Nov. 9 due to economic reasons:. Garnet Health Doctors OB/GYN in Middletown, N.Y....
NewsTimes
Sandy Hook man opens CT’s first Metal Supermarkets in Danbury: ‘Our model caters to everybody’
DANBURY — A Sandy Hook businessman who left the corporate world during the coronavirus crisis to do something exciting until retirement has opened the state’s first Metal Supermarket in downtown Danbury. “It’s a thing of beauty when something just works; that’s the kind of satisfaction that drives us...
Putnam County beefs up security in advance of school year
Police in Putnam County are trying to put parents’ minds a little more at ease as they prepare to send their children back to school.
According to Tik-Tok, Las Mananitas is the Only Thing in Brewster, NY
I'm from Brewster, NY so I know that not much happens there but if you go by Tik-Tok, there is only one, single-thing to do, go to Las Mananitas. I was at Las Mananitas this past weekend, I love it and I'm not alone. Apparently the atmosphere, food and vibe play reallt well on Tik-Tok because if you type #brewsterny you get almost all videos from Las Mananitas, like this one from @_Chianny_
Fire at popular orchard and farm in Dutchess
A fire has struck Barton Orchards, a 175-acre apple orchard and vegetable farm located in the Dutchess County community of Poughquag that has been a popular destination for residents and tourists alike. The farm has been in the Barton family for more than 40 years and billed itself as the premier “Pick Your Own” farm in the Hudson Valley. Barton Orchards also features a petting zoo, ice cream shop, tap room, live music on weekends, an aerial adventure climbing course, and announced plans for a new farmer market and coffee shop.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Serious accident has Route 9 closed in Town of Poughkeepsie
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A serious motor vehicle accident on Route 9 (South Road) at approximately 1:30 p.m. has the southbound lanes closed. The Town of Poughkeepsie police are advising motorists to avoid traveling south on Route 9/South Road between Spackenkill Road and Anthony Drive, near Texas Roadhouse. The...
