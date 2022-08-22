ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Minor injured in Decatur shooting

By Maggie Matteson
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers and investigators with the Decatur Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened on August 19.

Officers responded to a call about a fight and several gunshots on Auburn Drive and Resnick Drive Southwest.

Man charged with murder after Madison shooting

While officers made their way to the scene, an underage victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital and treated for a gunshot wound. They were released the same day.

Authorities say that when the officers arrived they found several bullet casings in the street in front of the home. A gun was recovered near the scene and several witnesses were interviewed.

The investigation is still ongoing, News 19 will bring you updates as they come.

WAFF

Homicide investigation underway on 2nd Avenue in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A homicide investigation is underway after a dead man was found in a Decatur parking lot on Friday morning. According to a Decatur Police spokesperson, officers responded to reports of a body in a 2nd Ave. SW parking lot just after 6:30 a.m. on August 26.
Crime & Safety
WHNT-TV

Pedestrian Killed in Decatur

A person is in custody after a pedestrian was killed in Decatur Thursday night. CEO Soak benefiting The ALS Association making a …. Huntsville Council Considers Citations Rather Than …. Flemish Government Officials in Decatur After 3M …. Chemical Spill Follow-Up Train Blocks Intersections for Hours. Celebration for Being Voted...
WAFF

Huntsville shooting leaves 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Medaris Road that left a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cash register crime was caught on camera and authorities are hoping someone out there knows this convenience store crook. Madison Police say earlier this month, he walked into the IGA gas station on Wall Triana Highway and went to buy some cigarettes. Once the register...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville convicted murderer, kidnapper receives death penalty

Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s Youth Commission applications. Updated: 6 hours ago. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
RadarOnline

Viral TikTok Couple Arrested & Charged With Murder In Connection To Shooting Death Of 29-Year-Old Georgia Man

A popular TikTok and Onlyfans couple were arrested earlier this month and charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a Georgia man, Radar can confirm.Johntae Collier and Eric Dodds, both 23, were arrested on August 10 and August 16, respectively, in connection to the murder of 29-year-old Dakota Bradshaw on August 1.The couple went viral on TikTok for their pro-LGBTQ+ content before being arrested and placed behind bars earlier this month.Dodds, who was ultimately named as a second suspect in the murder of Bradshaw, initially claimed Collier was innocent and even went so far as to create...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
953wiki.com

Madison Police Arrest Two On Various Drug Charges

Both have presumption of innocence until proven guilty. August 21, 2022, Madison Police arrested Richard P. Davis 51, Decatur, Alabama, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Davis was taken into custody after a traffic stop on N. Jefferson Street, for erratic driving. The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of the methamphetamine. Patrol Officer Curtis Shelpman conducted the stop, assisted by Captain Season Jackson and Patrol Officer Ben Flint. Richard Davis has the presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty.
MADISON, IN
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 24

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 24, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. harassment; Olive St. S.W. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $30. criminal trepassing-3rd degree; Walmart; Hwy 157. burglary-3rd degree; Saddle Trace Ln. S.E; miscellaneous. August 23.
CULLMAN, AL
