Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Audrey J. Jones, 73, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Audrey J. Jones, age 73, passed away on Friday August 12, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a long fight with cancer. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews Street Massena. The family will be having no public calling hours or services. Audrey was born on January 30, 1949 the daughter of the late Russell and Rachel (Williston) Ware. Audrey loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had an eternal flame for Elvis Presley and Coca-Cola. She loved watching the San Francisco 49ers, Days of our Lives, Survivor, and America’s Got Talent.
wwnytv.com
John C. Puleo, 80, of Massena
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for John C. Puleo, 80, a resident of 227 Bayley Road, Massena, will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 3 p.m. in the Adath Israel Cemetery in Massena. Mr. Puleo passed away Friday evening, August 19, 2022 at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh. John is survived by his family and friends at his Bayley Road home and within the SUNMOUNT and NYSARC community. John was born on August 14, 1942 to the late Rosaline Witt Buro and John Puleo in the Bronx, NY. He loved to smile. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
wwnytv.com
Watertown, Massena airports get millions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown and Massena airports are getting millions for repairs and upgrades. The Watertown airport is getting $1.9 million to expand the access road leading to the airport. The Massena airport is getting $7.4 million to rehabilitate the runway and reconstruct airfield guidance signs. Funding...
wwnytv.com
Linda A. Hurd, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Linda A. Hurd passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Funeral arrangements are private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Linda was born in Gouverneur on February 10, 1948, the daughter of Raymond and Gladys (Taylor) Lashbrooks. She married...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Mary E. (Burwell) Latimer, 95, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Mary E. (Burwell) Latimer, 95 of Canton, passed away on August 24, 2022 surrounded by loved ones at the United Helpers Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Canton. Mary was born March 6, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Millard E. and Dorthea L....
wwnytv.com
Rickie Lee Villnave, 63, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Rickie Lee Villnave, 63, of East Orvis Street, unexpectedly passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at his home. Rickie was born on October 2, 1958 in Potsdam, the son of the late Francis D. and Elizabeth (McGregor) Villnave and attended Norwood-Norfolk Central Schools. Rickie was a jack-of-all trades who could work on and repair just about anything. He worked for a time at the Norfolk Paper Mill and worked on maintenance and grounds for the Town of Norfolk until becoming disabled. He also enjoyed doing carpentry work.
wwnytv.com
Margaret A. Kennedy, 90, of Star Lake
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Margaret A. Kennedy, age 90, of Star Lake, NY, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Clifton-Fine Hospital. Services for Margaret will be at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake. Condolences, photos and memories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
wwnytv.com
Larry R. McClure, 83, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life gathering for Mr. Larry R. McClure, 83, a resident of 492 Old Market Road, Norfolk, will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 starting at 1 pm at his home. Mr. McClure passed away early Friday morning , August 19, 2022 at his home.
RELATED PEOPLE
wwnytv.com
Gabrielle Louise Schiltz, 31, of North Lawrence
NORTH LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - On Sunday, August 21, 2022, Gabrielle Louise Schiltz, loving daughter and sister, died peacefully at the age of 31. Gabrielle was born on December 16, 1990 in Lancaster, PA to Thomas and Gabriella Schiltz the oldest daughter and third of their nine children. She attended St. Therese Academy in Nicholville, NY until sixth grade and continued her education at St. Dominic’s in Post Falls, ID where she graduated in 2009. She then graduated from St. Mary’s College, St. Mary’s, KS in 2012.
wwnytv.com
When the circus comes to town - with a bang
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s August 22, 1889, and Barnum & Bailey, the Greatest Show on Earth, was just leaving Gouverneur en route to Montreal. The circus traveled in three trains. The first held the equipment, the second held the animals, and the last held the people. It’s...
wwnytv.com
In Canton, old building gets new life
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve ever been to Bend in The River Park in Canton, you’ve probably seen a building that has stood vacant for years. That’s about to change. Atlantic Testing Laboratories has been a part of the Canton community for 50-some years as...
wwnytv.com
Canton rally honors Women’s Equality Day
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of people gathered outside Planned Parenthood late Friday afternoon, to celebrate Women’s Equality Day and protest the Supreme Court ruling which struck down a nationwide right to abortion. Women’s Equality Day was originally noted in 1971. The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Man faces menacing, weapon charges
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - A Madrid man is accused of threatening someone with a knife. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say it happened Wednesday in the town of Madrid. Fifty-year-old Bruce French of North Street was charged with second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. While...
wwnytv.com
Developer out, plans change for O’burg property
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A project that was supposed to bring in more than $100 million by developing a city-owned waterfront property has fallen through, but city officials say there are now different plans. The project proposed by Blue Water Development at the site of the former Diamond National...
wwnytv.com
Alleged bar fight leads to assault charge
LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man faces an assault charge following an alleged bar fight. State police say 30-year-old Steven LeClair allegedly hit a man and a woman in the head on August 20 at The Jug Bar on Route 11C in the town of Lawrence. Troopers say...
wwnytv.com
Troopers ask for help solving school burglaries
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - State police are investigating two burglaries at Heuvelton Central School within the past week. Troopers say they believe the same person broke into and vandalized the school on August 21 and August 23. In the first burglary, several computer towers and miscellaneous items were stolen....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Raymondville man faces weapons charge
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Raymondville man shouldn’t have had the gun, and shouldn’t have been shooting it where he was, state police said Wednesday. Police said they charged Rodney Wood, 27, Tuesday night with criminal possession of a weapon, fourth degree, as a convicted felon. Police...
Comments / 0