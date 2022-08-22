MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Audrey J. Jones, age 73, passed away on Friday August 12, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a long fight with cancer. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews Street Massena. The family will be having no public calling hours or services. Audrey was born on January 30, 1949 the daughter of the late Russell and Rachel (Williston) Ware. Audrey loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had an eternal flame for Elvis Presley and Coca-Cola. She loved watching the San Francisco 49ers, Days of our Lives, Survivor, and America’s Got Talent.

MASSENA, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO