Fowler man pleads not guilty to rape charges, bound to Trumbull County Grand Jury

By Nadine Grimley
 4 days ago

(WKBN) — The case against a Fowler man charged with rape has been bound over to the Trumbull County Grand Jury.

Timothy Battison , 45, pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, attempted rape, gross sexual imposition, disrupting public services, and public indecency last week.

3 wounded in drive-by shooting in Austintown

He was released from jail with electronic monitoring house arrest after posting bond.

According to a police report, Battison is accused of forcing his way into a Cortland woman’s home, choking her, and trying to rape her on Aug. 14.

