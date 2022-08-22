ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

614now.com

Arrest made in sports bar shooting that killed two and injured two others

Columbus Police have made a pair of arrests in the case of last month’s shooting outside of a West Side sports bar that left two men dead and injured two others. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both 22, has been charged with murder in relation to the shooting deaths of Daylan Hawkins, 39, and Denver Spencer, 30.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 charged in deadly Hilltop bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting at a Hilltop neighborhood bar that left two men dead and two others hurt. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue on July 16.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Former Columbus-area schools superintendent accused of kidnapping

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A former superintendent of a Columbus-area school district is in custody and being held on kidnapping charges in West Virginia. William J. Morrison III was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping, a day after Huntington police asked for the public’s help identifying a person who lured two children into his vehicle. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus man sentenced to 10 years for distribution, possession of meth

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday for distributing and possessing with intent to distribute more than a pound of meth. Court documents say 25-year-old Levi Phillips sold meth to undercover DEA agents in May and July 2021 on at least two occasions, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify officer involved in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the officer who fired his weapon while responding to a call in west Columbus on Monday. Officer Jacob Bomba fired his weapon after responding to the 3600 block of Eakin Road at around 8:50 p.m. on Aug. 22 for a call about multiple people seen with firearms, said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Circleville father sentenced for 1-year-old son's overdose death

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The Circleville father whose 1-year-old son died after ingesting fentanyl earlier this year was sentenced to at least 19 years in prison. Nicholas Lee's sentencing on Wednesday comes more than a week after the 1-year-old's mother, Brianna Roush, received a minimum 19-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in court on Aug. 15. The parents were convicted after their son died of a fentanyl overdose in the family's apartment.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

2 suspects break into car, steal gun in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Division of Police is searching for two male suspects who stole a gun from a car in north Columbus. The incident happened along Karl Road on June 28 around 4:30 p.m. Police said two men were walking around a business parking lot and checking...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 person killed, 2 injured in Johnstown car accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly car accident that happened Wednesday in Johnstown. Officials said the crash happened on State Route 37 at State Route 310. Two vehicles were involved in the accident. Two people in the same car were transported to...
JOHNSTOWN, OH
10TV

1 killed, 1 injured in New Albany car crash

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — One person was killed and one person was injured in a car crash in New Albany on Wednesday, according to police. New Albany police said dispatchers received a call about the crash on Kitzmiller Road near Whitebarn Road just before 5:20 p.m. Police said the...
NEW ALBANY, OH
10TV

2 teens, 1 man shot in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two 16-year-old boys and a 41-year-old man were shot in east Columbus on Wednesday, according to police. Police said officers found the three people shot after being called for a report of a shooting in the area of McNaughten Road and Yorkland Road. The teens and...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger delivery truck involved in Columbus accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Two people were taken to hospitals Friday after an accident involving an SUV and a Kroger delivery truck. Columbus police say there were notified just before 10 a.m. about the accident at the intersection of Tussing Road and Grand Haven Drive, which is near Pickerington. Both vehicles had damage to their […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

