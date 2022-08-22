Read full article on original website
Arrest made in sports bar shooting that killed two and injured two others
Columbus Police have made a pair of arrests in the case of last month’s shooting outside of a West Side sports bar that left two men dead and injured two others. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both 22, has been charged with murder in relation to the shooting deaths of Daylan Hawkins, 39, and Denver Spencer, 30.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus investigators searching for suspect who stole, crashed utility truck
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are searching for an individual who stole a utility truck and crashed it the next day into a Columbus business. Police said a suspect stole a utility truck on August 4 along Hibernia Drive. The next day, the suspect crashed the truck into a business along Silver Drive.
2 charged in deadly Hilltop bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting at a Hilltop neighborhood bar that left two men dead and two others hurt. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue on July 16.
Westerville man found not guilty of killing wife Emily Noble
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — The Westerville man accused of killing his wife and staging her death to look like a suicide two years ago was found not guilty by a jury in Delaware County on Friday. Matheau Moore was indicted on two counts of murder and felonious assault in...
Former Columbus-area schools superintendent accused of kidnapping
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A former superintendent of a Columbus-area school district is in custody and being held on kidnapping charges in West Virginia. William J. Morrison III was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping, a day after Huntington police asked for the public’s help identifying a person who lured two children into his vehicle. […]
Man sentenced for fatally shooting co-worker during dispute in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been sentenced to a maximum of nearly 20 years in prison for fatally shooting his co-worker during a dispute in July 2020. Shannon Weaver, 23, was sentenced to at least 14 to 19.5 years in prison for the shooting death of Aljuanta Counts, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack.
Columbus man sentenced to 10 years for distribution, possession of meth
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday for distributing and possessing with intent to distribute more than a pound of meth. Court documents say 25-year-old Levi Phillips sold meth to undercover DEA agents in May and July 2021 on at least two occasions, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.
Police identify officer involved in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the officer who fired his weapon while responding to a call in west Columbus on Monday. Officer Jacob Bomba fired his weapon after responding to the 3600 block of Eakin Road at around 8:50 p.m. on Aug. 22 for a call about multiple people seen with firearms, said […]
Circleville father sentenced for 1-year-old son's overdose death
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The Circleville father whose 1-year-old son died after ingesting fentanyl earlier this year was sentenced to at least 19 years in prison. Nicholas Lee's sentencing on Wednesday comes more than a week after the 1-year-old's mother, Brianna Roush, received a minimum 19-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in court on Aug. 15. The parents were convicted after their son died of a fentanyl overdose in the family's apartment.
Man sentenced to 63 months for shooting driver on I-71 near Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison after he shot a woman on Interstate 71 earlier this year. According to court records, 31-year-old Jordan Slocum received 63 months in prison as part of a plea deal. The shooting happened back on...
Columbus man sentenced to 10+ years for running unlicensed funeral businesses
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A man convicted of representing a funeral director without a license in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to nearly 12 years in prison. The sentencing of 41-year-old Shawnte Hardin comes three weeks after a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found him guilty of 31 counts:
One in custody for questioning after shooting outside Hilltop gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have one person in custody after a shooting in the Hilltop where they say at least nine shots were fired overnight Wednesday. At around 1:30 a.m., police went to the Mobil Mart gas station on West Broad Street where they say the shooting occurred. CPD state that shots were […]
2 suspects break into car, steal gun in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Division of Police is searching for two male suspects who stole a gun from a car in north Columbus. The incident happened along Karl Road on June 28 around 4:30 p.m. Police said two men were walking around a business parking lot and checking...
1 person killed, 2 injured in Johnstown car accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly car accident that happened Wednesday in Johnstown. Officials said the crash happened on State Route 37 at State Route 310. Two vehicles were involved in the accident. Two people in the same car were transported to...
1 killed, 1 injured in New Albany car crash
NEW ALBANY, Ohio — One person was killed and one person was injured in a car crash in New Albany on Wednesday, according to police. New Albany police said dispatchers received a call about the crash on Kitzmiller Road near Whitebarn Road just before 5:20 p.m. Police said the...
Police: Three in custody after officer-involved shooting in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer fired his weapon while responding to a call in west Columbus, according to police. CPD state that officers responded to the 3600 block of Eakin Road at approximately 8:50 p.m. for a call about multiple people seen with firearms. Police said officers started running after two men […]
2 teens, 1 man shot in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two 16-year-old boys and a 41-year-old man were shot in east Columbus on Wednesday, according to police. Police said officers found the three people shot after being called for a report of a shooting in the area of McNaughten Road and Yorkland Road. The teens and...
Kroger delivery truck involved in Columbus accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Two people were taken to hospitals Friday after an accident involving an SUV and a Kroger delivery truck. Columbus police say there were notified just before 10 a.m. about the accident at the intersection of Tussing Road and Grand Haven Drive, which is near Pickerington. Both vehicles had damage to their […]
Photos: Bullets’ impact to armored car from deadly brothers’ standoff
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Marysville armored police vehicle was shot at by two brothers in a deadly standoff with law enforcement lasting several hours Saturday. The Marysville Police Division shared photos of a ballistic armored tactical transport that protected officers while being shot at by the two suspects. The windows show large cracks […]
Columbus Police Seeking Diamond Ring Thief
COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are searching for a suspected wanted for stealing a...
