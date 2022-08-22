COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday for distributing and possessing with intent to distribute more than a pound of meth. Court documents say 25-year-old Levi Phillips sold meth to undercover DEA agents in May and July 2021 on at least two occasions, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

