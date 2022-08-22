Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Student detained after weapon found on LPS campus
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, Lawton Public School police detained a student after a weapon was found, during a security check-in. Officials said it happened around 9 a.m. at the Douglass Learning Center. The center is a school for non-traditional students of different ages. Officials said there was no...
kswo.com
Parents react to Waurika school threat
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “Personally I think that the ball was dropped today as far as the safety and stuff,” said Morgan. Larry Morgan has two kids in Waurika High School. He said when he saw a post about a threat on the school district’s Facebook page, he immediately called his wife who was unaware.
Woman mad about neighbor getting new car sentenced
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman police said keyed her neighbor’s car because she was mad the neighbor had a new car while she has to walk everywhere is sentenced for criminal mischief. Jennifer Clemans, 44, was arrested in July on Humphreys Street shortly after the vandalism. The victim said she witnessed Clemans key her […]
Former mall store manager pleads to embezzlement
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former manager at a Sikes Senter athletic shoe and clothing store pleads guilty to embezzling. Julius Hastings, 27, pleaded guilty in 78th District Court and received a 5-year probated sentence. The Foot Locker store manager at the time was arrested in 2019 and accused of stealing almost $8,400 from the […]
KWTX
Oklahoma man charged after attempting to burn Mexican restaurant down
DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - A Stephens County man is accused of attempting to set a Duncan restaurant on fire. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 23-year-old Israel Hernandez threw a rock through the El Palacio Mexican Restaurant’s window and attempted to light a Molotov on August 19, 2022.
Victim identified in fatal Wichita Valley plane crash
The victim of a fatal plane crash at the Wichita Valley Airport over the weekend has been identified by authorities.
Fentanyl in Wichita Falls to be addressed by WFPD
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department announced that it would be addressing Fentanyl and its prevalence in Wichita Falls in a media conference on Friday. The use of the deadly drug has been on the rise across the country as it was announced that three Texas high schoolers had recently died due […]
Holliday police chase ends in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A police chase that started in Archer County ended in Wichita Falls with one arrest. The chase started around 10:30 a.m. Friday in Holliday after officers were called out to a reported family dispute. Authorities say a woman had a confrontation with her mother over custody of the woman’s child. Holliday […]
Local bondsman lies about wanted girlfriend’s location, Texas Ranger says
The arrest affidavit for a local bail bondsman with several previous arrests alleges he was concealing his girlfriend, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants.
KXII.com
AR rifle raffle ruffles feathers in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A fundraiser for a youth football team isn’t sitting well with some in the Ardmore community. Zelto Anderson coaches an Ardmore little league football team that created a fundraiser, raffling off a rifle. “I guess people like to have an opinion but those same people...
Murder defendant claims to have ‘psychic’ abilities
"You might not have been in your right mind when you did what you did, but you did it." Testimony got underway today in the trial of man charged with the brutal beating of a 91-year-old woman that lead to her death in 2019
Wichita Falls bail bondsman back in jail
A local bail bondsman with several prior arrests on record is back in jail on a third degree felony charge just two days after his birthday.
KXII.com
Shooting at Ardmore bar sends one to hospital
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police say a shooting early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Tipsy’s bar on South Commerce, police said. The victim was driven to Mercy Ardmore in a private vehicle, not by an ambulance...
newschannel6now.com
Trial underway for Wichita Falls man suspected in 2019 murder
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The trial for a Wichita Falls man suspected of murdering a woman in 2019 is now underway. Testimony started on Tuesday. Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie began questioning the detectives of the case about the timeline of events that led up to Ditto’s death. Another topic of interest was Rickard being caught by officers with a fanny pack that is believed to have belonged to Ditto.
Small fire sparks at local donut shop
The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a small fire at a local donut shop early Thursday morning.
Deputies check for stolen vehicles on Pecanway again
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Pecanway Drive Monday leads deputies to suspected stolen items at a residence that has been raided and searched several times in the past for stolen vehicles and car parts. Numerous Wichita County deputies responded after the initial call when deputies […]
Victim’s mother testifies in murder trial of 2-year-old
MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Testimony in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a 2-year-old girl reveals how much abuse, both physical and emotional, the toddler endured. The trial that started Tuesday, August 23, was moved to Montague from Clay County after the first trial ended in a mistrial due to jury problems. […]
Trial for capital murder of elderly woman underway
The capital murder trial of a man charged with savagely beating a 91-year-old woman to death in 2019 is underway, with testimony likely to begin tomorrow.
Solicitation of minor lands Wichita Falls man in jail, WFPD says
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after police said he asked a minor if he could perform a sex act on her. Thomas Henry Banks was booked into Wichita County jail on August 21, 2022, for criminal solicitation of a minor. According to the arrest affidavit, on July 14, 2019, […]
kswo.com
UPDATE: Missing Duncan man found safe and sound
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Missing 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce of Duncan was found Monday, according to reports from his family. Pierce had been missing since August 16, when he mysteriously disappeared, not answering families attempts to reach him and turning off his phone. We have limited details on where Pierce was...
