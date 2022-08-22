ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham Responding To Fire on Whittier Street

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire Department is responding to a fire on Whittier Street this afternoon, August 26. Framingham Pediatrics reported “The building is currently experiencing a fire and all patients and staff have been evacuated. All area roads are currently closed.”. Emergency crews have Whittier closed from Route...
