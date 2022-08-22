Read full article on original website
Less is enough with cannabis stores; Letter nailed it re blaming the messenger; Silence condones DeGise hit-run; Opposing views on Turnpike expansion | Letters
In Bayonne, cannabis retail is confined to highway commercial locations. They are allowing only two cannabis retail. I spoke to a Bayonne official and learned they consulted with officials in Colorado who explained that the biggest issue was people buying and smoking right outside the store. Jersey City is already...
jerseydigs.com
Five-Story Development Approved Near Newark Ave, Jersey City
A developer with a controversial history has been given the green light to construct a new building at several Downtown Jersey City parcels just steps away from the Newark Avenue retail corridor. During their August 9 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board approved an application from Village Townhouse Estates to develop...
Another N.J. town edges toward launching legal weed store
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring ma. Curaleaf is expected to go before a state panel in two weeks to obtain final approvals to expand its 1 ½-year old medical dispensary in Bordentown Township and begin selling adult recreational weed.
Public’s 1st chance at NYC congestion pricing comments turns into 5-hour hearing
The first of six public hearings on New York’s controversial congestion pricing plan to charge tolls for driving south of 60th Street in Manhattan had some New Yorkers sounding like their New Jersey neighbors, calling that fee double taxation. But the plan, which could charge between $9 and $23...
Seven-story Rampart House approved near Hamilton Park
A new seven-story development near Hamilton Park was unanimously approved by the Jersey City Planning Board on Aug. 23, with 246 residential units set to be built on a former railroad embankment. The applicant, Newport Associates Development Company, sought approval to build their new project titled the “Rampart House” on...
roi-nj.com
Jersey City’s 36 Jones St. ready: New mixed-use community in walking distance to Journal Square
Part of the redevelopment and growth of Jersey City, 36 Jones Street was previously a single family residence that dates back to the 1870s. The footprint is now a boutique multifamily/mixed-used ground-up building designed for the burgeoning neighborhood made up of urban professionals and families. Recently completed, move-ins are taking...
Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes
I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
Court deals NY Waterway a set back in ferry war over lucrative NYC commuter route
A Superior Court judge denied temporarily halting SeaStreak’s scheduled takeover of Monmouth County ferry operations from rival New York Waterway, but a lawsuit trying to stop the switch will continue. NY Waterway’s request for a court order temporarily stopping the October change in ferry operators was denied on Aug....
LLCs are buying up homes throughout NJ. What that means for you
A new report finds LLCs are buying up homes in New Jersey at a breakneck pace, pricing out individuals and families. Michael L. Diamond and Stephen Stirling of the Asbury Park Press delved into the numbers. [ more › ]
56-unit renovation of Canco Lofts Tower 1 approved in Jersey City
Renovations for Tower 1 of the Canco Lofts were unanimously approved by the Jersey City Planning Board last night, paving the way to refit the building with 56 units and a penthouse on top. The applicant, Mana Contemporary Tribeca West Urban Renewal LLC, will undertake an interior fit-out of the...
End exclusionary Weehawken pool, walkway policies | Jersey Journal editorial
By fencing off a portion of the Hudson River Waterfront Walkway at night and trying to keep non-residents out of its waterfront pool, the township of Weehawken is implementing exclusionary policies that are rightfully being challenged. On the walkway, state law is clear that the public must have 24/7 access...
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Launches First Food Rescue Mapping; Saving Taxpayer Dollars, Fighting Hunger, and Promoting Sustainability
JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Department of Health & Human Services have announced the launch of a citywide initiative to combat food waste and food insecurity by rescuing it from local businesses. The findings of which will be shared with other cities around the nation and used as a model for municipalities interested in addressing these issues.
N.J. artisan cheese shop announces plans to close
A New Jersey artisan cheese shop will close before the summer ends. The Cheese Cave in Red Bank is shuttering Aug. 31, according to a Facebook post from the company. “After more than 11 years as a part of the Red Bank community, I will close the doors of The Cheese Cave on August 31st, 2022,” owner Stephen Catania said. “The decision to close was not easy as it has been a fulfillment of a dream to be an entrepreneur and to do something that I have always loved — to serve people and bring them some joy through food.”
hudsontv.com
Route 440 Closure Update For Jersey City & Bayonne
**THIS STORY CONTAINS NEW INFORMATION The City of Jersey City has informed the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management that there will be NO CLOSURE of Route 440 this weekend. The Bayonne OEM says the repair work will begin early next week. Beginning, Monday, August 29th at 10am, Route 440 will...
digg.com
A New Jersey City Achieved Zero Traffic Deaths In Four Years With Quick, High Impact Ideas
Traffic fatalities are on the rise across the United States. Yet in some parts of the country, efforts born from both tragedy and political will have seen the numbers move in a different direction. Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you...
themontclairgirl.com
This Montclair Resident Has Been an Actress on Multiple Movies + TV Shows
Meet Geraldine Leer — a Montclair resident with an impressive acting career. Known in Montclair as Jeri, she was born in New York City, raised in Texas, and went back and forth between New York and California before moving to Essex County in 1998. You may know her from movies and TV shows like Manifest, Law & Order, and Inventing Anna — and we had the chance to talk with Geraldine about her career. Read on to learn more about this actress and why she chose Montclair as a place to raise a family.
North Bergen approves redevelopment plan for portion of Bergenline Avenue
North Bergen is looking to redevelop three properties in a prime area of Bergenline Avenue between 85th and 87th Streets. The township has approved a redevelopment plan for properties including 8619, 8515, and 8505 Bergenline Avenue. The properties are directly across the street from James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park, facing eastward toward New York City.
Neighbors outraged by planned senior and supportive housing on Oak Street
Neighbors of the planned six-story, 40-unit public housing building at 7 Oak Street are furious over the new redevelopment. The plans by the Bayonne Housing Authority (BHA) call for 20 units of senior housing and 20 units of supportive housing, with 30 parking spaces and associated amenities, in an area currently dominated by two-family homes.
Hit-and-run Jersey City councilwoman could face more serious charges: source
A special unit in the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is taking a closer look at a Jersey City councilwoman’s hit-and-run crash in July and may file more serious charges, a law enforcement source told The Jersey Journal. Embattled Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise, who has defiantly rejected calls to step...
Newark water main broke amid plans to assess chances of that happening
A water main break that cut or reduced the flow to kitchen sinks, bathtubs and toilets in 100,000 Newark households earlier this month came as city officials were preparing to assess the likelihood of breaks along 28 miles of large transmission mains, city officials said. A request for proposals to...
