Jersey City, NJ

NJ.com

Less is enough with cannabis stores; Letter nailed it re blaming the messenger; Silence condones DeGise hit-run; Opposing views on Turnpike expansion | Letters

In Bayonne, cannabis retail is confined to highway commercial locations. They are allowing only two cannabis retail. I spoke to a Bayonne official and learned they consulted with officials in Colorado who explained that the biggest issue was people buying and smoking right outside the store. Jersey City is already...
BAYONNE, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Five-Story Development Approved Near Newark Ave, Jersey City

A developer with a controversial history has been given the green light to construct a new building at several Downtown Jersey City parcels just steps away from the Newark Avenue retail corridor. During their August 9 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board approved an application from Village Townhouse Estates to develop...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Another N.J. town edges toward launching legal weed store

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring ma. Curaleaf is expected to go before a state panel in two weeks to obtain final approvals to expand its 1 ½-year old medical dispensary in Bordentown Township and begin selling adult recreational weed.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
Hudson Reporter

Seven-story Rampart House approved near Hamilton Park

A new seven-story development near Hamilton Park was unanimously approved by the Jersey City Planning Board on Aug. 23, with 246 residential units set to be built on a former railroad embankment. The applicant, Newport Associates Development Company, sought approval to build their new project titled the “Rampart House” on...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes

I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
MAYWOOD, NJ
hudsontv.com

Jersey City Launches First Food Rescue Mapping; Saving Taxpayer Dollars, Fighting Hunger, and Promoting Sustainability

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Department of Health & Human Services have announced the launch of a citywide initiative to combat food waste and food insecurity by rescuing it from local businesses. The findings of which will be shared with other cities around the nation and used as a model for municipalities interested in addressing these issues.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. artisan cheese shop announces plans to close

A New Jersey artisan cheese shop will close before the summer ends. The Cheese Cave in Red Bank is shuttering Aug. 31, according to a Facebook post from the company. “After more than 11 years as a part of the Red Bank community, I will close the doors of The Cheese Cave on August 31st, 2022,” owner Stephen Catania said. “The decision to close was not easy as it has been a fulfillment of a dream to be an entrepreneur and to do something that I have always loved — to serve people and bring them some joy through food.”
RED BANK, NJ
hudsontv.com

Route 440 Closure Update For Jersey City & Bayonne

**THIS STORY CONTAINS NEW INFORMATION The City of Jersey City has informed the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management that there will be NO CLOSURE of Route 440 this weekend. The Bayonne OEM says the repair work will begin early next week. Beginning, Monday, August 29th at 10am, Route 440 will...
BAYONNE, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

This Montclair Resident Has Been an Actress on Multiple Movies + TV Shows

Meet Geraldine Leer — a Montclair resident with an impressive acting career. Known in Montclair as Jeri, she was born in New York City, raised in Texas, and went back and forth between New York and California before moving to Essex County in 1998. You may know her from movies and TV shows like Manifest, Law & Order, and Inventing Anna — and we had the chance to talk with Geraldine about her career. Read on to learn more about this actress and why she chose Montclair as a place to raise a family.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
