Special session allocates $213 million toward eastern Ky. flood relief
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Legislation to provide nearly $213 million in relief to the areas of eastern Kentucky hit hard by flooding last month is now the law of the land after final votes were held Friday and Governor Andy Beshear quickly signed it into law. The day started...
KBC encourages Kentuckians to vote 'yes for life' at State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Baptist Convention volunteers staffed the Yes for Life booth at the state fair last weekend, raising awareness for the commonwealth's pro-life constitutional amendment and encouraging Kentuckians to vote "yes" on Nov. 8. Constitutional Amendment 2, if ratified this fall, would add a new section...
Ex-legislative candidate dies in Delaware crash this week
HARTLY, Del. (AP) — A woman who died in a two-car collision this week at a Delaware intersection was a former General Assembly candidate. Delaware State Police announced on Friday that Catherine Samardza, 67, of Hartly, died from Wednesday's accident after she was taken to a local hospital. Samardza ran unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat in 2012 as an independent candidate, The News Journal of Wilmington reported.
John Nimmo Appointed to SWFL Inc. Veterans Business Council Advisory Board
NAPLES, Fla. - August 26, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Premier Sotheby's International Realty has announced that global real estate advisor John Nimmo, of the brokerage's Mercato office, has been appointed as an advisory board member of the SWFL Inc. Veterans Business Council. The Veterans Business Council was created to...
First responders move to front of line at help centers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – FEMA announced that first responders, such as police officers, firemen, medical personnel, and all those who rush to the scene of a disaster to help however they can, are going to be first in another situation. Starting Friday, Aug. 26, and every Friday after that,...
Groups challenge adequacy of review for Alaska oil project
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration's approval of a five-year exploration program at an oil field on Alaska's North Slope is being challenged by environmental groups who say a federal agency failed to assess greenhouse gas emissions. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management “approved the program without assessing...
