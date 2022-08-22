ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

kentuckytoday.com

First responders move to front of line at help centers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – FEMA announced that first responders, such as police officers, firemen, medical personnel, and all those who rush to the scene of a disaster to help however they can, are going to be first in another situation. Starting Friday, Aug. 26, and every Friday after that,...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Groups challenge adequacy of review for Alaska oil project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration's approval of a five-year exploration program at an oil field on Alaska's North Slope is being challenged by environmental groups who say a federal agency failed to assess greenhouse gas emissions. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management “approved the program without assessing...
ALASKA STATE

