Eleanor L. Donatiello, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor L. Donatiello, 84, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, August 23, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Eleanor was born July 21, 1938, in Morgantown, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Ralph and Hannah Owens Morris and came to the Youngstown area after her marriage.
Donna Jean Parrott, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Parrott, 78, of 2932 Clearwater Street NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, August 22, 2022 at 3:20 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. She was born November 22, 1943 in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of William T. and...
Charles Grimm, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Grimm, 71, died Wednesday, August 24,2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Born February 4, 1951 in Bedford, Ohio, he was a son of the late Marcel N. and Ruth E. (Raymond) Grimm. He worked in the propane gas industry his whole career. Chip was a...
Benjamin James Phillips, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin J. Phillips, age 79 of Canton, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Canton Christian Home in Canton, Ohio. He was born on September 30, 1942 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Kenneth W. Phillips...
Harriet I. “Babe” Demidovich, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harriet I. “Babe” (Seres) Demidovich, 80, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Harriet was born on February 12, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Harriet (McMichael) Seres. Harriet was united in marriage to Steve Demidovich...
Lynda J. Smith Sciortino, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynda J. Smith Sciortino, 88, passed away early Thursday morning, August 25, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House. Lynda was born October 5, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Robert K. and Mary Ellen Mailey Smythe. A lifelong resident of Youngstown,...
Alfred D. Brown, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Alfred D. Brown will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Brown departed this life Friday, August 19, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
Frederick Foose, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of Mr. Frederick Foose, age 67 of Youngstown, Ohio, will be held Monday, August 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Foose departed this life on Saturday, August 20,...
Eugene L. Fitch, Jr., Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene L. Fitch, Jr., 80, died Saturday evening, August 20, 2022, at Beeghly Oaks. Eugene was born December 28, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of Eugene L. and Ethel Davies Fitch. Eugene was a graduate of Lowellville High School and received his degree in theology...
Richard P. “Dick” Regano, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard P. “Dick” Regano 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Hospice House. Richard was born on June 29, 1935, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Anne Petrony Regano. A 1954 graduate of South High School, Richard was...
Karen Ann Black, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On August 23, 2022, Karen Ann Black, age 68, of North Lima, Ohio, passed away. She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on November 10, 1953 George Koivula and Patricia (Dix) Koivula Gibson. Karen is survived by her daughters, Brianne Jurina of Wichita Falls,...
Maurice S. “Moo-Moo” Guarino, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maurice S. “Moo-Moo” Guarino, 84, of Niles, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center Youngstown. He was born December 5, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, the son of John S. and Josephine Villio Guarino. Maurice, known to his family and...
Edward Wasacz, New Springfield, Ohio
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Wasacz, 81, of New Springfield, formerly of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Born November 9, 1940 in Youngstown, he was the son of the late Edward and Harriet Fedorek Wasacz. Edward proudly served his...
Elizabeth Wainwright, Beachwood, Ohio
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Wainwright, 93, of Beachwood, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 10:34 a.m. at Montefiore of Menorah Park, following an extended illness. She was born February 25, 1929 in Galeton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Russell and Willie Mae Moody Wainwright, residing in...
Myrtle Alice Lacy, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myrtle Alice Lacy, age 81, of Andover, Ohio, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at her home. She was born March 3, 1941, in Gauley Bridge, West Viginia, a daughter of Carmel R. and Mildred K. (Wills) Cole. She attended the Gauley Bridge School in West...
Kevin Michael Hiniker, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Michael Hiniker, 63, of Southington, Ohio passed away August 22, 2022 at his home. He was born August 12, 1959 in Alameda, California, a son of the late William and Marilyn (Brandt) Hiniker. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee officer. He...
Eleanor R. Novotny, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor R. Novotny, 98, of Warren passed away on Monday morning, August 22, 2022 at Crossroads Hospice in Warren. Eleanor was born on March 13, 1924 in Oliver, Pennsylvania to Nicholas and Anna (Rabatin) Dolney. She was one of nine children, five boys and four girls.
Richard England, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard England of East Palestine, Ohio fell asleep in death on Sunday, August 21, 2022, with his wife, Marlene, family and friends by his side. He was born in Ellsworth, Ohio on September 7, 1932, to Herbert and Ethel England. He was raised on...
Lois Marie Burch, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Lois Marie will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Burch passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at South Hospice Care, in North...
John A. Bloomis, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Bloomis, 65, of Niles, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, of natural causes. He was born November 14, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the son of William and Anna Tirlea Bloomis. John was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Class of 1974. He...
