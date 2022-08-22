Read full article on original website
Related
Y&R’s Susan Walters Shows Off Her Beautiful New Granddaughter
Please join us in congratulating THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Susan Walters (Diane) on the newest addition to her family! Her daughter, Grace, and her husband, Jack Albanese, welcomed a beautiful baby girl named Nora in early August, and she’s just the most precious thing!. “Who is the...
Who Switched Steffy's DNA Baby Daddy Results On The Bold And The Beautiful?
Since "The Bold and the Beautiful" teased Steffy and Finn's epic reunion after so many outside sources coming between them, they have more than delivered. Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suffered a near-death experience at the hands of his birth mother and criminal mastermind Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), reports Soaps.com. Finn's shooting was unintentional and broke her, but that did little to stop Sheila's reign of terror as she attempted to silence her real target, his wife.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy
Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
PETS・
purewow.com
Mark Consuelos Excitedly Announces That He Will Join Kelly Ripa on Her Book Tour
It looks like Kelly Ripa will have some company as she embarks on a book tour to promote her new memoir, Live Wire. While her husband, Mark Consuelos, has visited her at her workplace in the past, now he will be joining her for one of the legs of her new tour.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Real Reason Kassie DePaiva Left Days Of Our Lives
"Days of Our Lives" viewers were first introduced to Eve Donovan back in 1987 — at the time, the character was played by actress Charlotte Ross (via Soap Central). Eve came to Salem as a troublemaking girl who suffered some trauma in her life. Sadly, Eve strayed down a dark path and became a prostitute working for Nick Corelli. Eventually, Kimberly Brady found Eve and offered her a job babysitting her son, Andrew. Shockingly, it was discovered that Eve was the biological daughter of Kimberly's husband, Shane Donovan. Eve eventually came to believe that Kimberly was the reason her parents' marriage broke up and began to cause problems for the couple (per Soap Central).
Y&R alum Jason Canela and wife Janaina Are Expecting Their First Child!
Please join us in congratulating THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS alum Jason Canela (ex-Arturo) and his wife, Janaina, as they prepare to welcome their first child together! The happy couple announced the news with an amusing series of photos on Instagram where the expectant mom-to-be is holding up a pair of pregnancy tests while the dad-to-be is looking at them in shock!
Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage
Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
Why The Young And The Restless' Imani Will Be Getting A New Face
Per Soaps In Depth, Amanda Sinclair's (Mishael Morgan) quest for answers about her biological parents was a whirlwind of drama on "The Young and the Restless." She was desperate to learn the truth about what happened to her and Hilary when they were babies. However, she got more than she bargained for when she ultimately located her long-lost family. Besides a grandfather that arranged for her father's murder and a mother that couldn't bother to acknowledge her most of the time, she also got a sister: Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why General Hospital Fans Are Furious At Willow After Her Cancer Diagnosis
Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is one of the few characters on "General Hospital" who are truly above reproach. Soap Hub even declared that she could most likely be canonized. Per Soaps in Depth, Willow is such a good person, that she married Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) so he could keep custody of his son Wiley from the child's mother — the evil Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier). Willow has been through a lot in her life, particularly being caught up in the Dawn of Day cult through no fault of her own. A secret about who her birth mother really is looms just out of her reach and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) knows the truth (via Soaps She Knows).
‘Blue Bloods’: Fans Wish the Reagans Would Give Jack a Break
Blue Bloods fans are some of the most hardcore ones you will find in the world of TV watching and they’re ticked. What in the world do they want? It’s time to give Jack Boyle, played by Peter Hermann, a dad-gum break. They are tired of the rather pompous attitude family members hold against the ex of Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. In essence, some of these fans are saying “nobody’s perfect” when it comes to relationships. Especially the one between Jack and Erin and Jack and his daughter Nicky, played by Sami Gayle.
Days Of Our Lives Favorite Sal Stowers Has A Surprising New Career
"Days of Our Lives" fans were stunned when they learned that one of the show's most beloved couples Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) were leaving the soap opera. After Lani shot and killed her biological father, T.R., things got dramatic in her life. At first, her mother Paulina was set to take the blame for the shooting (via Soap Opera Spy). However, Lani's guilty conscious wouldn't allow that to happen. Eventually, Lani confessed to killing T.R. and turned herself into the police. She was sentenced to serve her time in a prison outside of Salem and left town.
Is Lawrence Saint-Victor Leaving THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL?
The news that Rena Sofer would be exiting as THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL’s Quinn at the end of the month has viewers worried about the future of her leading man, Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter), with the soap. But B&B fans can rest easy because it appears that Saint-Victor will be sticking around with the soap!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DAYS OF OUR LIVES Spoilers: Li Tries To Kill Stefan!
How far are people willing to go in these DAYS OF OUR LIVES spoilers? Alex makes an indecent proposal to Allie and Chanel, while Li’s jealousy could inspire a drastic move… murder!. “You have a date with two women who are already a couple?” Maggie asks Alex, who...
GH Alum Alicia Leigh Willis Is Engaged to Tanner Foust!
A woman never forgets her marriage proposal. And GENERAL HOSPITAL alum Alicia Leigh Willis (ex-Courtney) certainly had an absolutely magical one this past weekend! The actress’ longtime boyfriend, Tanner Foust, popped the question on August 8 while the couple was vacationing in Paris!. What made the proposal so beautiful...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Troublemaker Rises From the Dead
It’s official. There are now more zombies wandering around Salem than there are on The Walking Dead. Now, it looks like yet another person will show up and declare that the rumors of their passing were definitely premature as Soap Opera Digest reports that Heather Lindell is set to return as Jan Spears.
ETOnline.com
Bobby Flay Opens Up About Girlfriend Christina Perez and If He'd Ever Get Married Again (Exclusive)
Bobby Flay is gushing about his girlfriend. Earlier this month, ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Bobby and his daughter, Sophie Flay, at Barbuto in New York City, and the 57-year-old chef had nothing but kind words for his girlfriend, Christina Perez. "They’re going great. I'm a very, very lucky person,"...
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Heidi Klum Reveals She Spent Her Anniversary Trip in Hospital
When we think of anniversaries, we often think of relaxing days spent on the beach or other similar getaways. However, America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum and her husband, the German guitarist Tom Kaulitz, put a whole different spin on a weekend getaway. Instead, the famous couple headed to Austria for a “hardcore” wellness retreat in celebration of their three-year anniversary. While there, Klum spent some time in the hospital and we’re here to find out why.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 8/23/22: Sonny Snaps!
Emotions are running high in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Chase and Brook Lynn connect, Curtis pops the question, Jordan and Marshall have a heart-to-heart, Olivia keeps the peace, Nikolas and Ava put on a happy face, Willow tries to open up to Michael, Carly and Drew flirt, and Sonny loses his temper!
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Brytni Sarpy Previews Nate’s Choice Amid Elena’s ‘Romantic Pickle’
Will Hastings choose the “good angel” or upend his life?. Young & Restless’ Elena (Brytni Sarpy) has been making all kinds of moves to cement her relationship with Nate (Sean Dominic), including moving into his penthouse apartment, and more recently, making the decision to leave her Ask MD Now podcast at Newman Media to relocate to Chancellor-Winters where her beau works as Devon’s COO. This will put her in close proximity with her ex, but it’s not Elena who is torn…
Soaps In Depth
New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
2K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Soaps In Depth in home of the latest news, interviews, spoilers, and features from America's favorite soap operas including General Hospital, The Bold and The Beautiful, The Young and The Restless, and Days of Our Lives.https://www.soapsindepth.com/
Comments / 0