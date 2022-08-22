ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How close are the Brewers to a playoff spot? Let's take a closer look where Milwaukee is in the National League standings

By JR Radcliffe, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 7 days ago

Entering Aug. 29, the Brewers were 1½ games back from the nearest playoff spot, though it's really 2½  back since Milwaukee doesn't have a tiebreaker advantage with its nearest competitor, the San Diego Padres.

The Brewers surely would rather win the National League Central Division title, but they're 6 games behind a St. Louis Cardinals team that has a much easier schedule going forward.

If the Brewers win the division, they'll get paired against the third wild-card winner in the NL in the opening round of the playoffs, with a best-of-three series in Milwaukee.

If the Brewers grab the third wild-card spot, they'd likely face the NL Central champion Cardinals for a best-of-three in St. Louis. Buckle up for that one. The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets are running away with the top two positions in the playoffs and would get first-round byes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KOYM2_0hQyRhkg00

If the Brewers are able to ascend to the second wild-card spot, they'd face the first wild-card winner, likely Atlanta, in a best-of-three series in Georgia in a 2021 playoff rematch.

Here's where the Brewers stand relative to the other teams battling it out for the final NL playoff spots:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3txySD_0hQyRhkg00

Standings (through games of Aug. 28)

NATIONAL LEAGUE CENTRAL

  • St. Louis 74-54 (6 games ahead of Brewers)
  • Milwaukee 67-59

NATIONAL LEAGUE WILD CARD

(three teams earn playoff berths)

  • Atlanta 79-50 (6½ games ahead of second place, 10½ ahead of Brewers)
  • Philadelphia 72-56 (2½ game ahead of Padres)
  • San Diego 70-59 (1½ games ahead of Brewers)
  • Milwaukee 67-59

Milwaukee Brewers (67-59)

Games behind in Central:

Games behind third wild card:

Games behind second wild card: 4

Games remaining against winning teams: 10

Games remaining on road: 13

Games remaining at home: 23

What if the Brewers tie with the Phillies or Padres?

The Brewers do not have a tiebreaker with either team and, with no Game 163 anymore, would miss the playoffs if it came down to a tied record for the final playoff spot. The Brewers also would be the odd team out in a three-way tie.

The Brewers lost the tiebreaker on account of head-to-head season series, losing to San Diego, 4-3, and to Philadelphia, 4-2.

What if the Brewers tie with the Cardinals?

The Cardinals currently hold the tiebreaker edge with a one-game advantage in the season series , but that's not quite set in stone. Milwaukee must win three of the final four games between the teams to gain the tiebreaker edge.

  • 3 vs. Pittsburgh (48-79)
  • 4 at Arizona (59-67)
  • 3 at Colorado (55-74)
  • 2 vs. San Francisco (61-65)
  • 3 vs. Cincinnati (50-76)
  • 2 at St. Louis (74-54)
  • 3 vs. New York Yankees (78-50)
  • 3 vs. New York Mets (82-47)
  • 4 at Cincinnati (50-76)
  • 2 vs. St. Louis (74-54)
  • 4 vs. Miami (55-72)
  • 3 vs. Arizona (59-67)

St. Louis Cardinals (74-54)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xdElg_0hQyRhkg00

Games ahead in Central: 6

Games remaining against winning teams: 10

Games remaining on road: 17

Games remaining at home: 17

The Cardinals have an easy remaining schedule

There are some scheduling quirks here, but the Cardinals have the easiest road of any contenders with a tenuous playoff spot.

St. Louis has a trip out west featuring stops in both San Diego and Los Angeles just before coming to Milwaukee for what promises to be a pivotal set. The Cardinals also close the season with six straight against the Pirates, three at home then three on the road. In all, St. Louis will close the season with 11 of 14 on the road. But the team has 21 games remaining against the three worst teams in the NL (Washington, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh) and three more against the Cubs.

Should Brewers fans cheer for the Padres or Cardinals head-to-head?

We'll have a much clearer picture when the teams meet Sept. 20-22. The Brewers still have a chance to bypass both, though right now the Padres look like the easier foe to catch.

  • 3 at Cincinnati (50-76)
  • 3 vs. Chicago Cubs (55-73)
  • 4 vs. Washington (43-85)
  • 3 at Pittsburgh (48-79)
  • 2 vs. Milwaukee (67-59)
  • 5 vs. Cincinnati (50-76)
  • 3 at San Diego (70-59)
  • 3 at Los Angeles Dodgers (88-38)
  • 2 at Milwaukee (67-59)
  • 3 vs. Pittsburgh (48-79)
  • 3 at Pittsburgh (48-79)

San Diego Padres (70-59)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wBz0f_0hQyRhkg00

Games behind Phillies for second wild card:

Games ahead of Brewers:

Games remaining against winning teams: 14

Games remaining on road: 15

Games remaining at home: 18

Josh Hader has latest nightmare outing since trade

On Aug. 28, Josh Hader — infamously dealt to the Padres before the trade deadline — struggled yet again, allowing six runs while recording just one out. Position player Wil Myers got out of the inning to keep things from getting worse. His ERA for the season has ballooned to 6.52.

The former Brewers closer has appeared in six games for San Diego, though hadn't seen the mound since Aug. 19, when he had another disastrous outing . He didn't retire a batter, allowing a walk, single, the first career home run for Wisconsinite Alex Call and also committed a throwing error. He took the loss in a 6-3 setback against the worst team in baseball, the Nationals.

Removed from the closer's role, Hader hasn't been involved in many games.

  • 3 at San Francisco (61-65)
  • 3 at Los Angeles Dodgers (88-38)
  • 3 vs. Arizona (59-67)
  • 3 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (88-38)
  • 2 at Seattle (70-58)
  • 4 at Arizona (59-67)
  • 3 vs. St. Louis (74-54)
  • 3 at Colorado (55-74)
  • 3 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (88-38)
  • 3 vs. Chicago White Sox (63-65)
  • 3 vs. San Francisco (61-65)

Philadelphia Phillies (72-56)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cR7aI_0hQyRhkg00

Games ahead of Padres for second wild card:

Games ahead of Brewers for final wild card: 4

Games remaining against winning teams: 12

Games remaining on road: 21

Games remaining at home: 13

Bryce Harper is back

The Phillies have done a lot of this damage without Harper, out since June with a broken thumb. But he was back and batting cleanup for the Phillies on Aug. 26, delivering a two-run single in the first inning. The Brewers have already slipped so far behind Philadelphia that catching the Phillies seems less and less likely, and this development doesn't help.

The Phillies finish with a long road trip, but...

The Phillies theoretically have a tough finish to the season with 10 road games, closing with three against American League West heavyweight Houston, though the team with the best record in the AL probably won't need to go all out at season's end.

  • 3 at Arizona (59-67)
  • 3 at San Francisco (61-64)
  • 3 vs. Miami (55-72)
  • 3 vs. Washington (43-85)
  • 3 at Miami (55-72)
  • 3 at Atlanta (79-50)
  • 2 vs. Toronto (68-58)
  • 4 vs. Atlanta (79-50)
  • 3 at Chicago Cubs (55-73)
  • 4 at Washington (43-85)
  • 3 at Houston (82-46)

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.

How close are the Brewers to a playoff spot? Let's take a closer look where Milwaukee is in the National League standings

