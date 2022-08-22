Read full article on original website
Trevor Murdoch On Why He Thinks He Was Let Go From Impact Wrestling
In an interview with Fightful, Trevor Murdoch spoke about his brief run with Impact Wrestling (then TNA) in 2009 and why he thinks it didn’t work out. He wrestled there as “The Outlaw” Jethro Holliday. Here are highlights:. On getting the call for TNA: “I was legitimately...
Roman Reigns Confirms His Recent Contract Extension And Reduced Schedule
In an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast (via Fightful), Roman Reigns confirmed reports that he recently signed a contract extension, which includes a reduced schedule. Reigns has been appearing on WWE TV less since the deal was signed, even missing some PPVs. Here are highlights:. On signing a...
Roman Reigns Doesn’t Care Who Runs the Show in WWE, Talks Getting ‘Daddy’s Not Here’ Line Cleared
Roman Reigns says he isn’t worried about who might be in charge in WWE, whether it’s Triple H or anyone else. Of course, The Game is now in charge of creative since Vince McMahon’s exit from the company in late July, but Reigns said in an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast that he is more focused on himself than who’s in charge of the create. He also discussed how he got the line from the first post-Vince Raw where he told Theory that “Daddy’s not here anymore” cleared; you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
Jon Moxley Beats CM Punk, Unifies World Titles On AEW Dynamite
We have a unified AEW World Champion following tonight’s Dynamite, and his name is Jon Moxley. Moxley defeated CM Punk on tonight’s episode of Dynamite in a squash match to unify the championships. The match saw Moxley hit Punk with two Death Riders to score the pin after Punk seemed to reinjure his foot earlier in the bout.
CM Punk Addresses AEW Rumors, Controversial Comments Regarding Hangman Page, Wants to Make Fans Pay to See What Happens Next
– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso published an article on AEW World Champion CM Punk earlier today ahead of his title unification match against Interim Champion Jon Moxley on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. During the interview, CM Punk addressed the controversial comments he made during his promo last week regarding former champion Hangman Page. Below are some highlights:
Rumor Killer On Thunder Rosa Following Injury Report
As previously reported, AEW announced that women’s world champion Thunder Rosa suffered an injury and her match with Toni Storm at All Out was cancelled. Instead, there will be an interim title match between Storm, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida. Since the announcement, a rumor began to...
Edge Reflects On Wrestling In Toronto Last Monday, Beth Phoenix Backing Him Up
In a post on Instagram, Edge spoke about his match with Damian Priest in Toronto on last Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. He won the match, and was attacked by Rhea Ripley after until Beth Phoenix came out for the save. He wrote: “What. A. Week. This week was...
Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage
Hey there people, time for another episode of Smackdown. Tonight we’ve got a lot of women’s wrestling scheduled, given that Zoey Starks got hurt and the Gigi Dolan of Toxic Attraction got hurt both of the NXT 2.0 representative teams are out of the women’s tag team tournament. So we’ll get a Fatal 4-Way tag team match tonight with Dana Brooke and Tamina vs. Shotzi and Xia Li vs. Nikki ASH and Doudrop vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville, the winning team will have to wrestle again later tonight against Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. Happy Corbin will take on Ricochet, WWE is still building to Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre coming up soon, Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler is still growing as a feud, and Ronda Rousey might make an appearance. WWE is taping next weeks episode at the same event as this show, the travel for a Friday night into a Saturday PPV like Clash at the Castle just being unrealistic, so one or both episodes will probably be on the slower side. Well that’s the limited preamble given what’s been announced, so let’s get to the action.
Caprice Coleman On Facing Colby Corino At NWA 74, Balancing Commentary & In-Ring Work
Caprice Coleman is set to face Colby Corino At NWA 74 and he recently discussed the match as well as his commentary work in ROH. Coleman spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:. On his work for ROH and NWA: “AEW sees...
WWE News: Most Watched Great Khali Playlist, Stars Make Champions League Predictions
– A new episode of WWE Playlist looks at the most watched Great Khali videos. You can see the video below, described as follows:. “These are the five most-viewed matches and moments featuring The Great Khali, including a 20-Man Battle Royal and his debut attack of The Undertaker.”. – The...
Renee Paquette In Orlando Filming For WWE Projects
Renee Paquette is down in Orlando today doing some filming for upcoming WWE projects. Makeup artist Lina Zunigao posted a video to Instagram of herself doing makeup on the former Renee Young for WWE, and you can see the video below. PWInsider reports that Paquette, who left WWE in 2020,...
Impact Announces That They’ve Signed Jessicka
Jessicka is signed on with Impact Wrestling after making her “debut” on this week’s show. Jessicka is the former Havok, who has been with Impact since 2019 but re-debuted as Jessicka after she was trapped in the Undead Realm. The announcement reads:. Jessicka Signs With IMPACT Wrestling...
This Week’s NWA Powerrr Is Now Online
This week’s NWA Powerrr is the final episode before this weekend’s PPV, and the episode is now online. The NWA has posted the episode, which first aired on Tuesday to their YouTube account and you can check it out below. The episode is described as follows:. This weekend,...
Details On Several NXT Wrestlers Considered For WWE Main Roster
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports, as you might have guessed from recent episodes of NXT, that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz del Toro & Elektra Lopez) are going to the main roster soon. Escobar recently lost a match that barred him from NXT, and he showed up the next week to take his group with him. As previously reported, Solo Sikoa is also being considered for a jump to the main roster.
Road Dogg Recalls Taking Stiff Kicks From Bryan Danielson In WWE, Praises Daniel Garcia’s Work
Road Dogg had some in-ring experiences with Bryan Danielson in WWE, and he recently recalled how stiff the former Daniel Bryan’s kicks could be. The new WWE SVP of Live Events talked about Danielson’s match with Daniel Garcia in AEW and shared his own experiences with Danielson on his Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):
Backstage Update on Rumored WWE Raw TV Rating Change
– As previously reported, there were rumors last month about the TV rating for WWE Monday Night changing from TV-PG to TV-14. PWInsider has an update on what happened with the planned change, which was previously rumored to be a decision by USA Network. While there were initial plans to...
Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Told AEW To Tone The Language Down
AEW has become known for taking advantage of its TV-14 rating, with wrestlers frequently swearing in several segments. However it seems that may be coming to an end, or at least not happening as frequently. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that word has been sent to AEW from Warner Bros. Discovery that they would like the company to “tone down” the language on television.
AEW News: Interim Women’s World Champion, Billy Gunn vs. Colten Gunn, & More
– AEW featured a YouTube clip of the Women’s World Championship match from AEW Dynamite, which you can see below. – AEW posted a clip for the confrontation between Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn from the same episode of Dynamite that you can watch below. – TheCHUGS YouTube channel...
Damian Priest Is Happy With The Judgment Day, Talks Working With Finn Balor
Damian Priest is enjoying his time as part of The Judgment Day in WWE, and discussed the experience in a new interview. The Raw star spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On his decision to sign with...
