Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Yardbarker
Christian McCaffrey: Baker Mayfield is showing up to Panthers practice at 5 a.m. every day
Baker Mayfield is now the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. This is his second chance in the NFL, and the former No. 1 overall pick is apparently taking it very seriously. Mayfield is so serious that he's put himself on the Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant workout plan. Kobe,...
49ers GM John Lynch drops hint about Jimmy Garoppolo situation
The San Francisco 49ers are still looking to find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo, and general manager John Lynch may have dropped a hint about the situation this week. During an appearance on KNBR’s “Tolbert & Copes” show Tuesday afternoon, Lynch was asked if the Niners have a timeline for when they want to trade Garoppolo. While he said “everything’s open” if the team does not wind up dealing the quarterback, he seemed to indicate that Garoppolo could be on the move soon.
thecomeback.com
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL・
Watch: Wild brawl breaks out during Steelers/Jags game
Fists were flying inside TIAA Bank Field during the Steelers game against the Jaguars Saturday night. A group of fans got into a brawl in the stands during the fourth quarter.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Mike Tomlin Reveals QB Order For Steelers' Preseason Finale
The Steelers will follow a familiar rotation of quarterbacks this weekend against the Lions.
Yardbarker
Watch: Matt LaFleur recalls when Aaron Rodgers cussed him out for calling a timeout
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers appear to be a great fit as play-caller and quarterback, but things haven't always been so peachy. Remember, LaFleur, entered the Packers locker room as a first-time head coach. Nowadays, he's considered one of the better offensive coaches in the league, but when he first met Rodgers — he was an unknown.
Ex-Peyton Manning teammate makes wild claim
Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons, but is he better than Peyton Manning? One former lineman who played with the Hall of Famer seems to think so, at least on some level. Ryan Harris, an ex-tackle who is...
Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts
Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
saturdaytradition.com
Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star
Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
Cowboys Named Potential Trade Destination For Notable Wide Receiver
"Locked on Cowboys" podcast host Marcus Mosher thinks the team has to make a move to bring in a weapon on the outside before the season kicks off. And they should look to an NFC East rival to do it. Tweeting Wednesday, "I think the Cowboys should very much be...
Yardbarker
Steelers' Mason Rudolph 'can't control' trade rumors amid Kenny Pickett rise
Career backup Mason Rudolph had reasons to feel optimistic even a few short weeks ago when the Pittsburgh Steelers listed him second on their initial preseason depth chart behind free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky but ahead of first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett. While Trubisky held a comfortable lead in the quarterback...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit addresses one 'sleeper' team in the B1G for 2022
Kirk Herbstreit knows a thing or two about college football. Recently, the popular analyst and mainstay of ESPN’s College GameDay weighed in on the picture for the B1G in 2022. When it came to picking a “sleeper” program for the season, Herbstreit turned his attention to James Franklin and...
Robert Griffin III Names 1 NFL Team Not To "Doubt" In 2022
Former Pro Bowl quarterback and ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III doesn't want fans to overlook one team out of the AFC South:. "DON’T DOUBT THE BOYS in Tennessee," RGIII tweeted. "Best record in the AFC last year WITHOUT Derrick Henry for 9 games. They embody Vrabel’s mindset. Scrappy defense and RUN THE DANG BALL. No A.J. Brown but Titans added Woods, Hooper, Burks and Philips to maximize Tannehill’s play-action prowess."
Tyron Smith Injury ‘Serious’; Cowboys to Explore O-Line Move - Sign Ex Chiefs Pro Bowler Eric Fisher?
Money? Injuries? Personal issues? An NFL team is obviously more privy to those details than most of us are. But ...
Turns out Tomlin does right by Pickett
As most were understandably concerned about the play of the offensive line, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did say something else on Monday after the first scheduled training camp practice back in Pittsburgh.
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett gets brutally honest on QB1 competition ahead of final preseason contest
During the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp, the general consensus was that Mitch Trubisky would be the QB1 of the team. The veteran signal-caller seemed to be miles ahead of Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett, after all. As the preseason comes to a close, though, fans were pleasantly surprised by the development of Pickett.
Look: Former Steelers Player Reportedly Joining Coaching Staff
While on The Pat McAfee Show this Thursday, former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor had exciting news to share with the audience. Taylor, a two-time Super Bowl champion, will return to the Steelers as a scout. "I'm gonna wind up being a scout for the Pittsburgh Steelers," Taylor said. This...
AthlonSports.com
NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Friday, Aug. 26)
Week 3 of the NFL preseason continues with four games on Friday, Aug. 26. This slate of games will feature one nationally broadcasted game on NFL Network, although all four can be watched locally as well. While it remains to be seen how long projected starters will play this week, these games signal that we are that closer to kicking off the regular season.
NFL・
