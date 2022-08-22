ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Larry Brown Sports

49ers GM John Lynch drops hint about Jimmy Garoppolo situation

The San Francisco 49ers are still looking to find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo, and general manager John Lynch may have dropped a hint about the situation this week. During an appearance on KNBR’s “Tolbert & Copes” show Tuesday afternoon, Lynch was asked if the Niners have a timeline for when they want to trade Garoppolo. While he said “everything’s open” if the team does not wind up dealing the quarterback, he seemed to indicate that Garoppolo could be on the move soon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

Watch: Matt LaFleur recalls when Aaron Rodgers cussed him out for calling a timeout

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers appear to be a great fit as play-caller and quarterback, but things haven't always been so peachy. Remember, LaFleur, entered the Packers locker room as a first-time head coach. Nowadays, he's considered one of the better offensive coaches in the league, but when he first met Rodgers — he was an unknown.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Peyton Manning teammate makes wild claim

Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons, but is he better than Peyton Manning? One former lineman who played with the Hall of Famer seems to think so, at least on some level. Ryan Harris, an ex-tackle who is...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star

Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers' Mason Rudolph 'can't control' trade rumors amid Kenny Pickett rise

Career backup Mason Rudolph had reasons to feel optimistic even a few short weeks ago when the Pittsburgh Steelers listed him second on their initial preseason depth chart behind free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky but ahead of first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett. While Trubisky held a comfortable lead in the quarterback...
PITTSBURGH, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit addresses one 'sleeper' team in the B1G for 2022

Kirk Herbstreit knows a thing or two about college football. Recently, the popular analyst and mainstay of ESPN’s College GameDay weighed in on the picture for the B1G in 2022. When it came to picking a “sleeper” program for the season, Herbstreit turned his attention to James Franklin and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names 1 NFL Team Not To "Doubt" In 2022

Former Pro Bowl quarterback and ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III doesn't want fans to overlook one team out of the AFC South:. "DON’T DOUBT THE BOYS in Tennessee," RGIII tweeted. "Best record in the AFC last year WITHOUT Derrick Henry for 9 games. They embody Vrabel’s mindset. Scrappy defense and RUN THE DANG BALL. No A.J. Brown but Titans added Woods, Hooper, Burks and Philips to maximize Tannehill’s play-action prowess."
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett gets brutally honest on QB1 competition ahead of final preseason contest

During the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp, the general consensus was that Mitch Trubisky would be the QB1 of the team. The veteran signal-caller seemed to be miles ahead of Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett, after all. As the preseason comes to a close, though, fans were pleasantly surprised by the development of Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AthlonSports.com

NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Friday, Aug. 26)

Week 3 of the NFL preseason continues with four games on Friday, Aug. 26. This slate of games will feature one nationally broadcasted game on NFL Network, although all four can be watched locally as well. While it remains to be seen how long projected starters will play this week, these games signal that we are that closer to kicking off the regular season.
NFL

