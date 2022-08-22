BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Friday, especially in the afternoon as a cold front crosses WNY. Some storms may contain gusty winds and heavy downpours. The good news, the rain tappers off through the evening and leaves the remainder of the weekend rainfree. Cooler and low humidity instore for Saturday with temperatures rising into the mid-70s. More heat is on tap for Sunday under mostly sunny skies as temperatures rise into the mid-80s.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO