WKBW-TV
Sunshine slowly returns Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Scattered rain showers and isolated t-storms tappers off through the evening for areas south and east of Buffalo and leaves the remainder of the weekend rain free. Cooler and low humidity in-store for Saturday with temperatures rising into the mid-70s. More heat is on tap for Sunday under mostly sunny skies as temperatures rise into the mid-80s.
WKBW-TV
Gusty winds and heavy downpours possible Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Friday, especially in the afternoon as a cold front crosses WNY. Some storms may contain gusty winds and heavy downpours. The good news, the rain tappers off through the evening and leaves the remainder of the weekend rainfree. Cooler and low humidity instore for Saturday with temperatures rising into the mid-70s. More heat is on tap for Sunday under mostly sunny skies as temperatures rise into the mid-80s.
WKBW-TV
Mainly dry Thursday until the late afternoon as scattered t-storms develop
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy valley fog to start the day on Thursday with another warm day Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Showers and storms are likely on Friday with a slight risk for severe storms. The weekend looks sunny and dry, cooler with less humidity on Saturday, warmer on Sunday with highs in the low to mid-80s.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 26 - August 28
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're headed into the final weekend of August but there is no shortage of family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts will take place Saturday and Sunday on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. There will be 170 artists, four stages with music, dance and puppetry, food, a KidsFest and more. You can find more information here.
WKBW-TV
Explore and More's adult scavenger hunt kicks off Wednesday
BUFFALO, NY — The Explore and More Children's Museum in Buffalo is hosting a scavenger hunt just for adults on Wednesday August 31st. Teams will go from the Erie Canal Marina to the Heritage Carousel all with the help of an app on their phone. For Explore and More...
WKBW-TV
Fall into Fall at the Fall Harvest Sip & Shop Extravaganza!
The Chamber of Commerce of The Tonawandas and Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market are teaming up for this event at the Madonna Banquet Hall Facility – Knights of Columbus located at 755 Erie Street in North Tonawanda. You can shop Saturday August 27th from 9AM to 6PM or Sunday August...
WKBW-TV
Bella Kids returns with sale, just in time for back-to-school
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bella Kids, the region's largest pop-up consignment event, will return to WNY for a back-to-school shopping event. Bella Kids' focus during this event is to assist WNY families struggling with rising costs and inflation. The sale will help provide relief to families who cannot afford to pay constantly increasing retail prices.
WKBW-TV
3rd annual backpack giveaway at Central Terminal is back on Aug. 27th
BUFFALO, NY - WKBW — Council Member Mitch Nowakowski to host 3rd annual Back to School Giveaway on Saturday at Buffalo Central Terminal. The event will give families free backpacks, school supplies and have live music. Families can get up to four backpacks, but each child must be present...
WKBW-TV
Non-profit Sail Buffalo provides education and access to Queen City's waterfront
BUFFALO (WKBW) — Tucked away on the outer harbor is a colorful campus that may be one of Buffalo's best kept secrets. Sail Buffalo is a non-profit organization located at 2 Fuhrman Boulevard that has been providing sailing enthusiasts of all ages education and access to the water for more than 10 years.
WKBW-TV
Cheap Flight Day: Is it possible to score some affordable airfare?
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tuesday was National Cheap Flight Day, the day you are supposed to be able to book the cheapest airline ticket. But in wake of the pandemic and with the way the economy is rolling along is Tuesday your best day to grab a good fare?
WKBW-TV
The Lewiston Jazz Festival returns
After a 2-year hiatus the Lewiston Jazz Festival will take place on Center Street in Lewiston on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 10:30 p.m. Organizers say it is the largest outdoor jazz festival in Western New York. The festival is free but there...
WKBW-TV
Adjusting school start times to deal with bus driver shortages
NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — Some Western New York school districts are hoping to solve their bus driver shortage with new start and end times for students. 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley checked in with some districts about these new times and how parents are reacting. “So I'm...
WKBW-TV
Back to School Essentials from Lifestyle Contributor, Limor Suss
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Limor Suss shares A+ Back to School essentials. To help you save on your back-to-school essentials, RetailMeNot is hosting exclusive back to school deals [retailmenot.com] this month - featuring up to 15% cash back from top retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond and more. Visit RetailMeNot.com [retailmenot.com] to shop and save big on all your back to school needs from tech, apparel, dorm essentials and more!
WKBW-TV
Students are making their way back to campus for SUNY Buffalo State's move in day
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's move in day for students at SUNY Buffalo State. Freshman moving into Bengal Hall, Neumann Hall and Bishop Hall say they're more than ready to get started. "I'm feeling great, man," said Freshman, Johnathan Martre. "This is a new journey in my life and...
WKBW-TV
Top priorities outlined for Buffalo Public School District
BUFFALO, NY — With a new school year set to begin in a little more than a week, the leader of the Buffalo Public School District outlined her priorities. Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams delivered her first State of the Schools Address titled “Equity for All” at City Honors School Friday morning.
WKBW-TV
The Beau Fleuve music & arts festival focuses on community
A celebration of all music, arts and culture comes to the Buffalo Central Terminal this weekend. The 6th annual Beau Fleuve music & arts festival event runs from August 25-August 28th. On Saturday, there will be a Back to School backpack giveaway at Buffalo Central Terminal. Families will receive free...
