Finland Tops The UN World Happiness List

HuffPost
Finland's Leader Sanna Marin Apologizes For Party Photo At Summer Home
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Finland’s prime minister apologized after the publication of a photo that showed two women kissing and posing topless at the official summer residence of the country’s leader. The photo came out after a video that showed Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing...
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
NATO is eager for Sweden's air force to join the alliance, but Swedish fighter pilots aren't happy with their bosses
Long-standing frustrations among Sweden's fighter pilots have been inflamed by a recent increase to the Swedish military's retirement age.
BBC
Europe's drought the worst in 500 years - report
Two-thirds of Europe is under some sort of drought warning, in what is likely the worst such event in 500 years. The latest report from the Global Drought Observatory says 47% of the continent is in "warning" conditions, meaning soil has dried up. Another 17% is on alert - meaning...
Dennis Rodman Won't Be Traveling To Russia To Negotiate Brittney Griner’s Release
Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison for allegedly carrying cannabis in vape containers while at a Moscow airport in February.
NBA・
FOXBusiness
Euro falls below parity with the dollar. What's the impact?
The euro has fallen below parity with the dollar, diving to its lowest level in 20 years and ending a one-to-one exchange rate with the U.S. currency. It's a psychological barrier in the markets. But psychology is important, and the euro's slide underlines the foreboding in the 19 European countries using the currency as they struggle with an energy crisis caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.
HuffPost
