Eau Claire, WI

WEAU-TV 13

Girl Scout Cadettes paint playground activities at elementary school

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Some local Girl Scouts are doing their part to help kids get more active. Girl Scout Cadettes with Troop 3266 developed a playground activity for Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Eau Claire. It came about as a way for the girls to earn their Silver Award....
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

McDonell Area Catholic Schools kick off their 141st year

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -McDonell Area Catholic Schools in Chippewa Falls is kicking off its 141st year with a Family Fun Night. The event allows families to tour the schools, meet the teachers, and drop off school supplies. Family Fun Night was hosted at the McDonell Central Catholic High School with fair food and games.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

3rd annual Wisconsin Sport Show Fall Edition

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Fall Sport Show is underway at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center. This is the third year of the Fall Show. There are over 100 venders set up with outdoor adventure needs including ice shacks, tree stands, clothing, fishing rods and reels, and more. There is also a petting zoo with goats and a trout pond for indoor fishing.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

ECASD back-to-school staff kickoff

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With school starting back up again in just a week, students aren’t the only ones getting ready. All 1,400 staff members for the Eau Claire Area School District, including 200 new members, gathered at Memorial High School for a back-to-school kickoff. Led by ECASD Superintendent,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

WI Sports Show Fall Edition slated for Aug 26th-28th in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Sports Show Fall Edition is slated for August 26th through the 28th at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center in Eau Claire. From RVs to ice houses to hunting supplies, if you’re into the great outdoors you just might find something that catches your eye.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

WAGNER TAILS: Tulip and Rudy

DUNN AND MONROE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - The meaning of tulips is perfect love, and this Tulip is looking for a family to share her love with. She just turned one, and she’s lived her entire life at Moses Ark Rescue in Menomonie. Tulip loves to be held, and...
DUNN COUNTY, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill

Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
MINNESOTA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Taylor County deer farm depopulated after CWD detection

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is confirming that a Taylor County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease has been depopulated. According to a media release from Wis. DATCP, of the 238 animals tested as a result of the depopulation, 61...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wis. DNR investigating fish kill in Ellsworth

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assisting with the investigation of a fish kill in Pierce County. According to a media release from Wis. DNR, DNR staff found dead fish in Isabelle Creek flowing south along County Road C in Ellsworth, Wis. Wis. DNR says DNR staff have found “over 600 dead trout and a variety of dead forage fish species” in Isabelle Creek thus far.
ELLSWORTH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UW-Eau Claire gets food-delivering robots on campus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - At the start of the fall semester, UW-Eau Claire will have food-delivering robots, or Kiwibots, on campus. 15 Kiwibots will be joining the UW-Eau Claire campus. The bots will deliver food, drinks and snacks to students. “So, the students actually upload or download the Everyday...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, August 23rd 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer kicks off their 2022 season with a trip to D.C. Everest. Also, a look into the upcoming seasons of UW-Eau Claire Men’s and Women’s soccer. Plus, girls tennis action as Regis-McDonnel and Altoona host matches. Finally, the prep...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Volume One

BRAVO TO BUSINESS: E.C. Chamber of Commerce Unveils Award Finalists

A group of Chippewa Valley businesses is getting ready to take a bow at the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s second-annual Bravo to Business Awards. The event, which will be Sept. 14 at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire, is meant to honor businesses that are “setting the standards for excellence and innovation with their business practices and community involvement,” according to the Chamber of Commerce.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
winonapost.com

'Way lost' ocean bird spotted in Winona

Earlier in the week on August 13-15, Winonans flocked to catch a view of a once-in-a-lifetime sight: a Caribbean brown booby in the Midwest. Birder and City Council member Steve Young equated it to having a hummingbird in the North Pole. Many regional birders took this rare opportunity to check...
WINONA, MN

