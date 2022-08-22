Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Girl Scout Cadettes paint playground activities at elementary school
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Some local Girl Scouts are doing their part to help kids get more active. Girl Scout Cadettes with Troop 3266 developed a playground activity for Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Eau Claire. It came about as a way for the girls to earn their Silver Award....
WEAU-TV 13
McDonell Area Catholic Schools kick off their 141st year
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -McDonell Area Catholic Schools in Chippewa Falls is kicking off its 141st year with a Family Fun Night. The event allows families to tour the schools, meet the teachers, and drop off school supplies. Family Fun Night was hosted at the McDonell Central Catholic High School with fair food and games.
WEAU-TV 13
FORE: The 2nd Annual Kasper Classic is raising money to make kids’ dreams come true
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Over 100 golfers tee’d up Friday morning for the 2nd Annual Kasper Classic at Princeton Valley Golf Course in Eau Claire. The fundraiser aims to support Backyard Dreams, which was started a few years ago by Sports 105.1 talk show host Dan Kasper of the Dan Kasper Show.
WEAU-TV 13
3rd annual Wisconsin Sport Show Fall Edition
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Fall Sport Show is underway at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center. This is the third year of the Fall Show. There are over 100 venders set up with outdoor adventure needs including ice shacks, tree stands, clothing, fishing rods and reels, and more. There is also a petting zoo with goats and a trout pond for indoor fishing.
WEAU-TV 13
ECASD back-to-school staff kickoff
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With school starting back up again in just a week, students aren’t the only ones getting ready. All 1,400 staff members for the Eau Claire Area School District, including 200 new members, gathered at Memorial High School for a back-to-school kickoff. Led by ECASD Superintendent,...
WEAU-TV 13
WI Sports Show Fall Edition slated for Aug 26th-28th in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Sports Show Fall Edition is slated for August 26th through the 28th at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center in Eau Claire. From RVs to ice houses to hunting supplies, if you’re into the great outdoors you just might find something that catches your eye.
WEAU-TV 13
WAGNER TAILS: Tulip and Rudy
DUNN AND MONROE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - The meaning of tulips is perfect love, and this Tulip is looking for a family to share her love with. She just turned one, and she’s lived her entire life at Moses Ark Rescue in Menomonie. Tulip loves to be held, and...
WEAU-TV 13
Health Department advises residents to keep an eye out for bats in the home
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is advising people to take steps to bat-proof their homes. This comes as the health department is getting increased reports of bat sightings in the area. The sightings bring about concerns to the health of residents, with rabies being...
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
WEAU-TV 13
Taylor County deer farm depopulated after CWD detection
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is confirming that a Taylor County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease has been depopulated. According to a media release from Wis. DATCP, of the 238 animals tested as a result of the depopulation, 61...
WEAU-TV 13
Wis. DNR investigating fish kill in Ellsworth
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assisting with the investigation of a fish kill in Pierce County. According to a media release from Wis. DNR, DNR staff found dead fish in Isabelle Creek flowing south along County Road C in Ellsworth, Wis. Wis. DNR says DNR staff have found “over 600 dead trout and a variety of dead forage fish species” in Isabelle Creek thus far.
WEAU-TV 13
UW-Eau Claire gets food-delivering robots on campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - At the start of the fall semester, UW-Eau Claire will have food-delivering robots, or Kiwibots, on campus. 15 Kiwibots will be joining the UW-Eau Claire campus. The bots will deliver food, drinks and snacks to students. “So, the students actually upload or download the Everyday...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, August 23rd 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer kicks off their 2022 season with a trip to D.C. Everest. Also, a look into the upcoming seasons of UW-Eau Claire Men’s and Women’s soccer. Plus, girls tennis action as Regis-McDonnel and Altoona host matches. Finally, the prep...
Volume One
BRAVO TO BUSINESS: E.C. Chamber of Commerce Unveils Award Finalists
A group of Chippewa Valley businesses is getting ready to take a bow at the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s second-annual Bravo to Business Awards. The event, which will be Sept. 14 at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire, is meant to honor businesses that are “setting the standards for excellence and innovation with their business practices and community involvement,” according to the Chamber of Commerce.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Area School District experiences staffing growth, despite widespread shortages
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - School districts across the state are facing challenges hiring new staff, and the Wisconsin DPI, or Department of Public Instruction, said teachers aren’t the only position that needs to have filled. “So, we often hear about the teacher shortage, and absolutely, staffing our classrooms...
Minnesota Man Breaks Into Wisconsin Home To Take A Bath
You know what they say, many great stories begin with alcohol. Some may think that is a sad state but you have to admit, some great stories come out of the over indulgence of libations. I can't remember doing anything quite as crazy as this guy in my drinking days....
winonapost.com
'Way lost' ocean bird spotted in Winona
Earlier in the week on August 13-15, Winonans flocked to catch a view of a once-in-a-lifetime sight: a Caribbean brown booby in the Midwest. Birder and City Council member Steve Young equated it to having a hummingbird in the North Pole. Many regional birders took this rare opportunity to check...
WEAU-TV 13
UW-Eau Claire campus reacts to Biden administration’s student loan debt plan
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - President Biden announced his student loan relief plan, which includes forgiving $10,000 in federal student loan debt for individuals with incomes below $125,000 a year and is canceling an additional $10,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants while attending college. Staff at UW-Eau Claire...
UPDATE: Missing Buffalo County woman located alive and safe
The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is on the look for a missing and possibly endangered woman.
Comments / 0