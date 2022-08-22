ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

fox5ny.com

74-year-old woman punched in unprovoked Manhattan attack

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a suspect accused of punching a 74-year-old woman in broad daylight in Manhattan. Police say the incident happened at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Surveillance video of the incident shows the suspect picking a bag up off the ground before suddenly lashing out...
MANHATTAN, NY
bronx.com

Jesus Ramirez, 28, Arrested For The Murder Of Guarionex Torres, 49

On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 0057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a person,stabbed in the vicinity of W. 44th Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the Midtown South Precinct in Manhattan. Upon arrival, officers observed a 49-year-old male with stab wounds to his...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Fatal stabbing in Manhattan's Theater District

NEW YORK - An altercation between two men turned deadly overnight in Midtown Manhattan's Theater District. Witnesses told police that the fight might have started when the men bumped into each other. The confrontation escalated and one man stabbed the other in the face and groin, the NYPD said. The...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Police: 3 in custody in deadly Bronx hit-and-run

NEW YORK -- Police say three suspects who fled the scene of a deadly crash in the Bronx turned themselves in and are now facing charges. The crash happened around 5 a.m. Thursday near River Avenue and 161st Street right in front of Yankee Stadium.Police said the suspects ran a red light and slammed into an SUV, driven by 69-year-old Cathy Garcia. "Terrible boom, it was like a tremendous noise," witness Nelson Arroyo told CBS2. "I came right after, they were taking the people to the hospital." Garcia was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the suspects fled on foot.Police later found at least...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Video: Suspects beat, rob 67-year-old in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD has released video of a group of suspects who chased down and brutally beat and robbed a 67-year-old man in the Bronx last week. Authorities say that on August 15, the victim was walking on East 151st Street in Melrose when he was approached by the suspects, who pushed him to the ground and began to punch and kick him.
fox5ny.com

Video shows robbers attacking off-duty cop in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A police officer who was robbed and beaten while he was off-duty remains in critical condition at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx. Four men ambushed the officer on Olmstead Avenue in the Unionport section early Tuesday morning, the NYPD said. They beat him and stole his phone, car keys, and wallet, police said.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Off-duty officer robbed by armed suspects in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police say an off-duty NYPD officer was robbed last week in the Bronx. It happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday on Dyckman Street near Sherman Avenue. Police said the 28-year-old was standing with two other people when three suspects approached them and struck one in the head with a gun. The group then made off with their jewelry, cellphones and wallets. The suspects are also accused of stealing another man's 2002 Mercedes Benz SUV just a few hours later in the same area. Earlier this week, another off-duty officer was violently robbed in the borough. He suffered a fractured skull and brain bleeding but has since regained consciousness. In that incident, police are searching for three suspects wanted in 19 separate robberies. Anyone with information about any of the attacks is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Off-duty NYPD cop among those robbed by armed group in Manhattan

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A trio of thieves pulled off two gunpoint robberies in less than two hours in Inwood, including one in which an off-duty NYPD officer was among the victims, according to authorities. In the first incident, the group accosted three men standing on Dyckman Street near Sherman Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Aug. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Bronx community gathers to denounce increased violence after off-duty officer attacked

NEW YORK - The community is coming together Thursday evening to denounce increased violence in the Bronx. It comes days after an off-duty NYPD officer was robbed and assaulted. As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, the protestors are demanding safer streets, not only for citizens but law enforcement as well. "There's more, more violence. We are not secure. We are not feeling secure. When a police officer is not secure, how can we be secure? We are demonstrating against this, because maybe I will be next, maybe someone will be next," one person said. Tuesday, off-duty NYPD officer Muhammad Chowdhury went for a job on...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Cop remains in critical

The NYPD has released more security camera video of the men that investigators believe robbed and beat an off-duty cop on a street in the Bronx. The cop is in critical condition.
BRONX, NY

