ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Ursula’s Café in downtown Roanoke has been seeing its business boom after opening its doors two weeks ago. The cafe is a donate-what-you-can café that gives people options when they come in regardless of their ability to pay. Its mission is to provide meals and clothes to the community so no one has to go hungry.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO