Roanoke, VA

wfxrtv.com

WFXR’s Wing Week: Buddy’s BBQ

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — All week long, we are talkin’ chicken — or, should we say, chicken wings — for WFXR’s Wing Week!. Each day leading up to the 13th annual Roanoke Wing Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

WFXR’s Wing Week: LA’s Wings & Things

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — All week long, we are talkin’ chicken — or, should we say, chicken wings — for WFXR’s Wing Week!. Each day leading up to the 13th annual Roanoke Wing Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke teen to be featured in Inspiring Teens Magazine

ROANOKE, Va. – Most days you’ll find Ida Sheldon tap dancing in the studio but her mom took on a new beat to showcase her daughter. Sheldon first put on a pair of tap dancing shoes when she was five, and now nine years later, the teen took home a 16th place victory at Nationals with her performance “Club Nine.”
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

WFXR’s Wing Week: Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — All week long, we are talkin’ chicken — or, should we say, chicken wings — for WFXR’s Wing Week!. Each day leading up to the 13th annual Roanoke Wing Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event.
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Community, VA
Roanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com

Giving Back: Ursula’s Café donate-what-you-can initiative in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Ursula’s Café in downtown Roanoke has been seeing its business boom after opening its doors two weeks ago. The cafe is a donate-what-you-can café that gives people options when they come in regardless of their ability to pay. Its mission is to provide meals and clothes to the community so no one has to go hungry.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Wing Fest returns to Dr Pepper Park for it’s 13th year

ROANOKE, Va. – Bring your appetite to Dr Pepper Park on Saturday! The Roanoke Wing Fest returns for its 13th year. There will be more than 10 different wing vendors serving up different varieties of chicken wings, contests, live music, vendors and more. You can vote for your favorite...
ROANOKE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Wendell Scott Charity Ride To Be Held Saturday In Danville, Virginia

The Wendell Scott Foundation is proud to announce the first-ever Wendell Scott Charity Ride to celebrate the 101st birthday of NASCAR legend Wendell Scott. It will take place Saturday, August 27, 2022. Registration to participate is $20 and begins at 11 am. All proceeds go to benefit the Wendell Scott...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Fenderz Drive-In

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Welcome to Tim and Stacy Connor’s blast from the past in Collinsville, Fenderz Drive-In. “We play Andy Griffith on the TV, just DVDs. We don’t have cable, we don’t sell alcohol, we don’t have Wi-Fi,” bragged Stacy. “We try to...
COLLINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: ‘U-pick flower farm’ in Moneta

MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — In this week’s edition of All the Dirt, WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney got an interesting lesson about how showing a little love for Mother Nature can produce beautiful results. Savanah Songer Arnold was devastated when the electrical company told her they had to...
MONETA, VA
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Festival#Food Drink#The Hatch Roanoke#The Roanoke Wing Fest
WSLS

Zaxby’s in Roanoke to reopen under new management

ROANOKE, Va. – Zaxby’s, loved and widely known for its chicken, chicken wings, and Zax Sauce, is returning to the Star City. On Tuesday, Zaxby’s said that they’re reopening under new owners at the 3206 Ordway Drive location in Roanoke. The restaurant will be open for...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Red Lobster suddenly closes Roanoke location

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After more than four decades of feeding the Star City community, a well-known restaurant chain permanently shut down its only location in Roanoke over the weekend. A spokesperson for Red Lobster confirms the restaurant on Franklin Road was unable to reach a new lease agreement...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Counseling Center Opens in Martinsville

Town Hall Held About Patrick Co. Hospital Monday Night. UVA Health and CHCNRV Set Colorectal Cancer Screening Goal. VA Health Department Actions With Monkeypox Federal Emergency. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New “Made in Martinsville” shop showcases local artwork

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place to buy art and gifts for your loved ones in Uptown Martinsville. Made in Martinsville had its ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon on East Main Street. The new store will showcase arts and crafts from artists in our hometowns. There are locally-made items...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke City Council candidates introduced to community during forum

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Eleven city council candidates came out to the South Roanoke United Methodist Church Tuesday night to introduce themselves to voters. WFXR News’ Rhian Lowndes was in the crowd on Tuesday, Aug. 23 as the candidates — nine of whom are vying for a four-year seat while the other two are looking to fill the final two years of former councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr.’s term — presented their cases to community members.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Flavors of fall return to Duck Donuts

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — With the fall season just a few weeks away, Duck Donuts is celebrating by releasing its autumn lineup earlier than ever! The manager of Duck Donuts Roanoke, Hattie Lowrance, brought a full assortment of the store’s seasonal offerings — including pumpkin roll, maple bacon, and apple cobbler — to WFXR News’ […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Meet Oreo: The dog that’s just as sweet as the cookie

ROANOKE, Va. – This guy lives up to the sweetness of his name. Oreo is a sweet, energetic, young fella that’s looking for his forever home. He’s been in and out of the shelter for over seven months – which is just as long as he’s been alive.
ROANOKE, VA

