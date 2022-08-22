ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cars 108

Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States

There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Support Michigan businesses, enjoy Reggae, and get creative with Lego

We have just one more weekend before the big Labor Day holiday weekend to get out and enjoy some fun happenings around the D! Labor Day is the unofficial end to Summer, but you can still get out and enjoy what’s left of the season. There are plenty events happening around Detroit for just about everyone.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Farmington, MI
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Farmington Hills, MI
Farmington, MI
Business
Eater

Eastern Market Developments to Watch Now

Eastern Market began as a six-day-a-week wholesale market in 1891 that served as a hub where hundreds of Michigan farmers could distribute produce wholesale directly from the farm to restaurants and grocery stores. But when the Detroit Produce Terminal opened in 1929 just a few miles away on West Fort Street, it introduced growers outside of Michigan to the wholesale landscape, creating steep competition with local growers. From the 1950s onward, the demand for a wholesale public market decreased with the growth of large grocery stores and regional distribution centers. And while the city’s Western Market was eventually demolished, Eastern Market adapted.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend

It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

$2.5M castle with drawbridge, moat, hidden rooms and dungeon for sale in Oakland County

A medieval-style, castle-like home that sits on a hill surrounded by woods across more than 6 acres in Oakland Township is one of the most unique houses in southeast Michigan — and it's for sale. The secluded, private palace in Oakland County fit for a king and queen is listed at $2.5 million. It's located at the end of Deer Creek Estates, a private, gated subdivision of luxury homes. ...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid Century Modern#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Design#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Michigan Mid Century#Beckwith Evans Carpets#Michiganmodern Org#The Beckwith House#Architectural Record#Home And Garden#Franklin Fairway St
Detroit News

Where to find hot, dipped Italian beef sandwiches in Metro Detroit

One of the summer's most talked-about streaming series is "The Bear" on Hulu, a gritty drama about a family-run Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Since debuting in June, it's been a hit with both those who know what it is like to work in a fast-paced kitchen and those who can only imagine. The characters all work at the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and while there are a few cuisines featured in the show, the main one is sliced, dipped Italian beef sandwiches.
DETROIT, MI
clearpublicist.com

Oakland County companies battling to survive close by design

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – Even with a total great deal of orange barrels and highway-closed indicators in the spot, 1 Oakland County community needs everybody to know, of course, they are open for organization as Keego Harbor finds itself surrounded by roadwork. Important bridge do the job and road...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Residents call Detroit neighborhood a "food desert"

(CBS DETROIT) - Residents living in Detroit's Rivertown District say grocery shopping is just a few steps away from home."It's a God send," said Adam Kelly, a Rivertown resident."Really, this is absolutely what the area needed and this quite frankly is part of what made me move over to this part of town."But three miles northeast, it's a different experience. "I want a food, clean, decent grocery store to go to," said Mack Alive Community Resource Center director Artina Hardman."I want people to understand that people on Mack and Fischer Street count."Neighbors near Mack and Van Dyke avenues say they...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn Adding Eight Retailers in 2022

Fairlane Town Center, a three-level super-regional shopping center in Dearborn, announced eight new tenants already opened or coming this year including Toys”R”Us, The Coloring Station, Express Yourself, Prissy Paw Palace, Incredible Burger, The Ukiyo Store, Ballzy Balls, and Fix & Gifts. “We are excited to announce the addition...
DEARBORN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kitchen fire forces diner to close temporarily in Downtown Romeo

ROMEO, Mich. – A diner in the heart of Downtown Romeo was forced to close its doors for the next several weeks after a kitchen fire. The fire happened at Four Corners Diner on East Saint Clair Street, also known as 32 Mile Road. The owners said last Thursday,...
ROMEO, MI
HometownLife.com

Farmington Hills reconsiders plans to Fisher property after developer scales back proposal

A previously denied proposal for a skilled nursing facility and residential units at the historic St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center may get to break ground after all. Farmington Hills City Council recently approved a revised planned unit development and site plan for the project. The city and developers still need to reach a planned unit development agreement before construction can begin at the property, located at the corner of 12 Mile and Inkster roads.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
1470 WFNT

The First Commercial Airport in Michigan Was in Roseville

The first commercial airport in Michigan was located in Macomb County. Nowadays, it doesn't seem like you have to go very far to find some sort of airfield in Michigan. From the bigger airports like Detroit Metropolitan Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport to your smaller airfields just down the road, they are everywhere. That wasn't always the case though.
ROSEVILLE, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant

It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Art and Apples Festival moves ‘full speed ahead’ for 56th year

ROCHESTER — The Art and Apples Festival will return to Rochester next month, signaling to locals that fall is near. Now in its 56th year, the three-day festival of fine arts will once again bring art enthusiasts of all ages to Rochester Municipal Park, which will transform into one of the nation’s largest juried fine art festivals Sept. 9-11.
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy