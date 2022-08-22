Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Castle With Dungeon For Sale In Michigan For $2.5 Million
'Kings & Queens, are you looking to live an extraordinary life of adventure free from peasants?'
HometownLife.com
These shops opened, closed their doors recently in Detroit's northwest suburbs
Summer heat means of changes in the business landscape. Plenty of local shops opened and closed their doors recently. Here's a non-comprehensive list of businesses in the Hometown Life area that saw changes. Are we missing one? We certainly try to catch as many openings and closings as possible, but...
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Support Michigan businesses, enjoy Reggae, and get creative with Lego
We have just one more weekend before the big Labor Day holiday weekend to get out and enjoy some fun happenings around the D! Labor Day is the unofficial end to Summer, but you can still get out and enjoy what’s left of the season. There are plenty events happening around Detroit for just about everyone.
Michigan Man Starting His Own Car Company Inside An Abandoned Car Factory
Sometimes we find ourselves frustrated with the change we want to see in our own neighborhoods not happening. You know what needs to be done, but you feel powerless to do any good. Detroit was once a booming city when it came to factories, specifically auto manufacturers. But over the...
Eater
Eastern Market Developments to Watch Now
Eastern Market began as a six-day-a-week wholesale market in 1891 that served as a hub where hundreds of Michigan farmers could distribute produce wholesale directly from the farm to restaurants and grocery stores. But when the Detroit Produce Terminal opened in 1929 just a few miles away on West Fort Street, it introduced growers outside of Michigan to the wholesale landscape, creating steep competition with local growers. From the 1950s onward, the demand for a wholesale public market decreased with the growth of large grocery stores and regional distribution centers. And while the city’s Western Market was eventually demolished, Eastern Market adapted.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend
It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
$2.5M castle with drawbridge, moat, hidden rooms and dungeon for sale in Oakland County
A medieval-style, castle-like home that sits on a hill surrounded by woods across more than 6 acres in Oakland Township is one of the most unique houses in southeast Michigan — and it's for sale. The secluded, private palace in Oakland County fit for a king and queen is listed at $2.5 million. It's located at the end of Deer Creek Estates, a private, gated subdivision of luxury homes. ...
Detroit News
Where to find hot, dipped Italian beef sandwiches in Metro Detroit
One of the summer's most talked-about streaming series is "The Bear" on Hulu, a gritty drama about a family-run Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Since debuting in June, it's been a hit with both those who know what it is like to work in a fast-paced kitchen and those who can only imagine. The characters all work at the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and while there are a few cuisines featured in the show, the main one is sliced, dipped Italian beef sandwiches.
clearpublicist.com
Oakland County companies battling to survive close by design
KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – Even with a total great deal of orange barrels and highway-closed indicators in the spot, 1 Oakland County community needs everybody to know, of course, they are open for organization as Keego Harbor finds itself surrounded by roadwork. Important bridge do the job and road...
Residents call Detroit neighborhood a "food desert"
(CBS DETROIT) - Residents living in Detroit's Rivertown District say grocery shopping is just a few steps away from home."It's a God send," said Adam Kelly, a Rivertown resident."Really, this is absolutely what the area needed and this quite frankly is part of what made me move over to this part of town."But three miles northeast, it's a different experience. "I want a food, clean, decent grocery store to go to," said Mack Alive Community Resource Center director Artina Hardman."I want people to understand that people on Mack and Fischer Street count."Neighbors near Mack and Van Dyke avenues say they...
dbusiness.com
Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn Adding Eight Retailers in 2022
Fairlane Town Center, a three-level super-regional shopping center in Dearborn, announced eight new tenants already opened or coming this year including Toys”R”Us, The Coloring Station, Express Yourself, Prissy Paw Palace, Incredible Burger, The Ukiyo Store, Ballzy Balls, and Fix & Gifts. “We are excited to announce the addition...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kitchen fire forces diner to close temporarily in Downtown Romeo
ROMEO, Mich. – A diner in the heart of Downtown Romeo was forced to close its doors for the next several weeks after a kitchen fire. The fire happened at Four Corners Diner on East Saint Clair Street, also known as 32 Mile Road. The owners said last Thursday,...
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the Country
The quieter regions of Michigan are filled with hidden gems just waiting to be explored and sometimes the best and most unique places are tucked away in the most unexpected places.
HometownLife.com
Farmington Hills reconsiders plans to Fisher property after developer scales back proposal
A previously denied proposal for a skilled nursing facility and residential units at the historic St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center may get to break ground after all. Farmington Hills City Council recently approved a revised planned unit development and site plan for the project. The city and developers still need to reach a planned unit development agreement before construction can begin at the property, located at the corner of 12 Mile and Inkster roads.
HometownLife.com
Record hot real estate market near Livonia pushes Wayne County home sale prices to $185,000
The median sales price for a single-family home sold in Wayne County during May was $185,000. That's an increase of 5.1% compared with May 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com. On a year-over-year basis, prices have been rising for 33 consecutive months....
The First Commercial Airport in Michigan Was in Roseville
The first commercial airport in Michigan was located in Macomb County. Nowadays, it doesn't seem like you have to go very far to find some sort of airfield in Michigan. From the bigger airports like Detroit Metropolitan Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport to your smaller airfields just down the road, they are everywhere. That wasn't always the case though.
This Is Michigan's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant
It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
candgnews.com
Art and Apples Festival moves ‘full speed ahead’ for 56th year
ROCHESTER — The Art and Apples Festival will return to Rochester next month, signaling to locals that fall is near. Now in its 56th year, the three-day festival of fine arts will once again bring art enthusiasts of all ages to Rochester Municipal Park, which will transform into one of the nation’s largest juried fine art festivals Sept. 9-11.
