FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is trying to identify a man accused of “a sleight of hand” at a Fort Myers Walmart.

The Walmart at College Parkway lost more than $3,200.

The event occurred on July, 29.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or make an anonymous tip online.