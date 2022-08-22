ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA: Gas Prices in Florida Continue to Drop, Expected to Plateau in the $3.40s a Gallon

 4 days ago
Florida gas prices fell 11 cents last week. The state average has now declined for ten consecutive weeks, plunging a total of $1.36 per gallon since mid-June.

Sunday’s state average price for gasoline was $3.54 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since March 1 and below the national average of $3.90 a gallon.

It now costs $53 to fill an average-sized 15-gallon fuel tank. That’s $20 less than what drivers paid in mid-June when pump prices set a new all-time record high price of $2.89 per gallon.

“Gas prices are still falling, but not quite as fast as they did in recent weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA and the Auto Club Group. “The state average was previously declining at a rate of 15-17 cents per week. Last week, however, the state average dropped 11 cents. This could be a sign that pump prices could soon begin to level out. Oil prices are currently trading at levels we saw in February, before Russia invaded Ukraine. During that time, the state average gas price was in the $3.40s, which could be where prices eventually plateau.”

Despite the recent downturn at the pump, drivers are still paying about 55 cents per gallon more than this time last year. That’s the difference of about $8 on a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area had the most expensive gas in the state with an average of $3.75 a gallon, followed by Tallahassee at $3.68 a gallon and Naples at $3.66 a gallon.

The Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area had the least expensive gas in the state with an average of 3.42 a gallon, followed by the Villages and Orlando, which both stood at $3.43 a gallon.

