With the current state of the world, people often remark that a dystopian future isn’t a very far-off possibility! We often imagine a world completely taken over by robots and machines, where tech reigns supreme, and humans are overpowered by the very science they sowed the seeds of. However, Iranian architect, Mohamad Rasoul Moosapour, has a very different future envisioned in his mind – one that seems to be taken over by semi-alive architectural beings!

DESIGN ・ 4 DAYS AGO