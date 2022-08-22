ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EV charging company expanding presence

 4 days ago

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II announced that Volta Charging , an electric vehicle infrastructure company will be expanding its presence in Michigan.

We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with Volta, as our partnership plays a critical role in ensuring EVs and their charging infrastructure are more accessible and equitable for all. Through this project, and Michigan’s broader efforts to implement a comprehensive EV ecosystems approach, we will lead the nation in developing the future of sustainable transportation.”

Lt. Gov. Garlin Cilchrist

Volta will add at least eight additional chargers at the following Kroger locations to its network, thanks in part to a broader, nationwide collaboration between the company and Kroger to accelerate the delivery of affordable, equitable access to charging:

  • Southgate Kroger: 16705 Fort St, Southgate, Mich.
  • Roseville Kroger: 20891 E Thirteen Mile Rd, Roseville, Mich.
  • Westland Kroger: 200 Merriman Rd, Westland, Mich.
  • Lapeer Kroger: 540 S Main St, Lapeer, Mich.

Volta has more than 2,800 charging stations in its network across the United States, which are compatible with all electric vehicles in the country as well as some plug-in hybrid models.

