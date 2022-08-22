Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Even though cannabis is legal in New York, it can be disqualifying for US visas and citizenshipKishor PanthiNew York City, NY
This Iconic NYC Hotel Donated More than 13,000 Overnight Stays to Accommodate Medical Staff During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New York City, NY
Rebuilding Together helps Bantam homeowner
BANTAM — The Litchfield County branch of Rebuilding Together gathered in late spring, joined by volunteers from the neighborhood and the Torrington Lowe’s to help a homeowner with important repairs to her home. Rebuilding’s mission is to help older homeowners who are low income and who need help to make their homes warm, safe, and dry.
New leaders take over Danbury-area schools. Here’s who they are and their goals.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Nearly half a dozen school districts in the Danbury area are starting off the school year with new or interim superintendents. New Fairfield and Newtown have hired permanent superintendents to take over for their school chiefs who retired at...
Stamford police veteran of 33 years dies: ‘Husband, father, officer, coach, mentor, friend
STAMFORD — Doug Robinson, a 33-year city police veteran, died Wednesday night after a three-year battle with cancer. He was 60. Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw announced in a press release Thursday that Robinson died surrounded by his family after a “courageous” battle with stage 4 parotid gland cancer.
Torrington remembers Wilbert ‘Wibo’ Boles as friend, dedicated community servant
TORRINGTON —Wilbert “Wibo” Boles, 72, whom many called the “unofficial mayor of Torrington,” died Thursday, surrounded by his family. The Rev. Kevin Johnson, pastor of Workman Memorial AME Zion Church on Brightwood Avenue, was in touch with the Boles family Thursday as they made funeral arrangements.
Community news: New dog grooming shop opens in Fairfield and more
The Salty Dog Grooming Shoppe held a grand opening on Aug. 24 at 475 Kings Highway East in Fairfield. Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick officiated the ceremony. Guests were also able to learn about the business’s pet friendly services and why the business is special. The business’s owner...
Police: Body discovered in Burr Pond State Park
TORRINGTON — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney have been notified after a body was discovered in Burr Pond State Park on Thursday evening. State Police, along with Connecticut Environmental...
These Connecticut eateries will be serving at Bridgeport's Sound On Sound music festival
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Though bands and musicians are often the primary draw for most music festivals, the food options are arguably just as important. The Sound On Sound music festival in Bridgeport, which announced its set times on Thursday, has also revealed...
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
Take a look inside Norwalk’s refurbished-as-new elementary school
NORWALK — With dozens of teachers situated inside Jefferson Elementary School’s new cafeteria and auditorium combination room, city officials marked the start of the school year in the new facility on Thursday. Standing outside the Van Buren Avenue elementary school, Mayor Harry Rilling, state Sen. Bob Duff, D-Norwalk,...
CT native makes history as first Black female chef instructor at Culinary Institute of America
Winning Food Network’s "Chopped" might be a high-water mark for some chefs. But even with her 2015 victory, Bridgeport's Roshara Sanders wasn't done with the milestones. In 2020, the U.S. Army veteran became the first Black woman to be a chef instructor at the Culinary Institute of America in New York.
Torrington gallery, bookstore welcomes art installation
TORRINGTON — Howard’s Bookstore and Noelke Gallery on Main Street is holding a book talk and art exhibit this weekend. Kristin Sunday, a former Connecticut resident, is discussing her new novel, “Leaving Behind The Place Where I Am Going” at 3 p.m. Saturday. “My father and...
New Canaan police ID Norwalk man, 71, who was found dead near Waveny Park
NEW CANAAN — Police have identified the body of a man whose burning remains were found this month in the woods near the town mulch pile adjacent to Waveny Park. On Thursday, New Canaan police said the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had positively identified the man who died as 71-year-old Howard Alan Fletcher, of Norwalk.
Body found in Burr Pond State Park ID’d, authorities say
TORRINGTON — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says a body found in Burr Pond State Park Thursday has been identified. The victim is a 76-year-old Torrington woman, according to DEEP. Her cause of death is under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, DEEP said. However, spokesman Paul Copleman said public safety is not a concern at this time, adding both the state park and boat launch have been reopened.
Search for new Bridgeport superintendent expected to take months
BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport Board of Education will begin its search to replace outgoing Superintendent Michael Testani early next week. The process is expected to take at least a few months. The Fairfield Board of Education announced Testani as its new superintendent at a meeting Wednesday night. Bridgeport’s board...
New Haven police board fires cop who lied about traffic stop
NEW HAVEN — Police Commissioner Michael Lawlor spoke for the board Thursday after it unanimously agreed to terminate the deputy commander at the police training academy, stating that a major obligation of officers is to always be truthful. Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall be let...
West Haven officials call for reality check on The Haven: ‘They are leaving’
WEST HAVEN — After years of false starts and delays, local officials have confirmed they believe what frustrated residents have speculated for a while: The Haven upscale outlet mall is not happening. Following a May meeting with developer Simon Group, two members of the city’s delegation to the General...
Bridgeport seeks $8.1M to redevelop blighted downtown property
BRIDGEPORT — As officials negotiate with a local developer to revive a key piece of blighted land on the border of downtown and the East End, adjacent to the Steelpointe peninsula, they need $8.1 million in state aid to prepare the site for new construction. The property is the...
Taste of New Canaan celebrates summer with a stroll through town, treats and beverages
NEW CANAAN — Residents and visitors were out and about on Thursday for the 2022 Taste of New Canaan event. Participants could choose from three different walking tours: the Taste Tour with 12 stops, the Family Fiesta tour with eight stops and the Wine Trail with 11 stops. Musicians...
Quinnipiac professor from Hamden named Irish American of the Year
HAMDEN — A Hamden resident, Quinnipiac University professor and leading historian of Ireland’s Great Famine has been named the Irish Echo’s Irish American of the Year. Christine Kinealy, who played a key role in establishing Ireland’s Great Hunger Institute at Quinnipiac, learned about the award early this year and accepted it in person last week, she said.
