Greenwich, CT

Register Citizen

Rebuilding Together helps Bantam homeowner

BANTAM — The Litchfield County branch of Rebuilding Together gathered in late spring, joined by volunteers from the neighborhood and the Torrington Lowe’s to help a homeowner with important repairs to her home. Rebuilding’s mission is to help older homeowners who are low income and who need help to make their homes warm, safe, and dry.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
Register Citizen

Community news: New dog grooming shop opens in Fairfield and more

The Salty Dog Grooming Shoppe held a grand opening on Aug. 24 at 475 Kings Highway East in Fairfield. Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick officiated the ceremony. Guests were also able to learn about the business’s pet friendly services and why the business is special. The business’s owner...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Body discovered in Burr Pond State Park

TORRINGTON — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney have been notified after a body was discovered in Burr Pond State Park on Thursday evening. State Police, along with Connecticut Environmental...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September

Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Take a look inside Norwalk’s refurbished-as-new elementary school

NORWALK — With dozens of teachers situated inside Jefferson Elementary School’s new cafeteria and auditorium combination room, city officials marked the start of the school year in the new facility on Thursday. Standing outside the Van Buren Avenue elementary school, Mayor Harry Rilling, state Sen. Bob Duff, D-Norwalk,...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington gallery, bookstore welcomes art installation

TORRINGTON — Howard’s Bookstore and Noelke Gallery on Main Street is holding a book talk and art exhibit this weekend. Kristin Sunday, a former Connecticut resident, is discussing her new novel, “Leaving Behind The Place Where I Am Going” at 3 p.m. Saturday. “My father and...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

New Canaan police ID Norwalk man, 71, who was found dead near Waveny Park

NEW CANAAN — Police have identified the body of a man whose burning remains were found this month in the woods near the town mulch pile adjacent to Waveny Park. On Thursday, New Canaan police said the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had positively identified the man who died as 71-year-old Howard Alan Fletcher, of Norwalk.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Register Citizen

Body found in Burr Pond State Park ID’d, authorities say

TORRINGTON — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says a body found in Burr Pond State Park Thursday has been identified. The victim is a 76-year-old Torrington woman, according to DEEP. Her cause of death is under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, DEEP said. However, spokesman Paul Copleman said public safety is not a concern at this time, adding both the state park and boat launch have been reopened.
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Search for new Bridgeport superintendent expected to take months

BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport Board of Education will begin its search to replace outgoing Superintendent Michael Testani early next week. The process is expected to take at least a few months. The Fairfield Board of Education announced Testani as its new superintendent at a meeting Wednesday night. Bridgeport’s board...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven police board fires cop who lied about traffic stop

NEW HAVEN — Police Commissioner Michael Lawlor spoke for the board Thursday after it unanimously agreed to terminate the deputy commander at the police training academy, stating that a major obligation of officers is to always be truthful. Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall be let...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven officials call for reality check on The Haven: ‘They are leaving’

WEST HAVEN — After years of false starts and delays, local officials have confirmed they believe what frustrated residents have speculated for a while: The Haven upscale outlet mall is not happening. Following a May meeting with developer Simon Group, two members of the city’s delegation to the General...
Register Citizen

Bridgeport seeks $8.1M to redevelop blighted downtown property

BRIDGEPORT — As officials negotiate with a local developer to revive a key piece of blighted land on the border of downtown and the East End, adjacent to the Steelpointe peninsula, they need $8.1 million in state aid to prepare the site for new construction. The property is the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Quinnipiac professor from Hamden named Irish American of the Year

HAMDEN — A Hamden resident, Quinnipiac University professor and leading historian of Ireland’s Great Famine has been named the Irish Echo’s Irish American of the Year. Christine Kinealy, who played a key role in establishing Ireland’s Great Hunger Institute at Quinnipiac, learned about the award early this year and accepted it in person last week, she said.
HAMDEN, CT

