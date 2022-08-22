ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WYTV.com

Jury returns not guilty verdict in Mahoning County rape case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A jury in Mahoning County found a man accused of sex crimes against two children not guilty of all charges. Butler Johnson, V, 30, was on trial before Judge Anthony Donofrio on a 15-count indictment, which included charges of rape, attempted rape, gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Bond set for woman accused of running man over

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $500,000 for a woman accused of running a man over during an argument in May. Kasodah Davenport, 25, was arraigned before Judge Renee DiSalvo in municipal court on a charge of murder for the May 8 death of Richard Oliver, 66.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
#Rape#Violent Crime
Sebring woman gets 65 days in jail for animal cruelty charges

A Sebring woman has been given jail time for endangering children and animal cruelty charges. Ashley Crawford, 42, pleaded no contest to five counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals and one count of endangering children. Crawford was arrested on August 7 after police did a welfare check on her home...
SEBRING, OH
Verdict reached in Trumbull County murder case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A verdict has been reached in a Trumbull County murder trial. The jury returned a guilty verdict against Cedrick Patterson on a murder charge and six other charges that he faced. He was acquitted of the tampering evidence charge that he faced. Patterson was accused...
Mom calls damage to girl ‘irreparable’

Dustin Kaczmark apologized for sex crimes involving a 14-year-old girl and said he was taking full responsibility for his actions, but the girl’s mother called the damage he had done to the girl “irreparable.”. “I can’t do anything to change what happened,” he said. Kaczmark, 24,...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Commissioner Niki Frenchko’s criminal case dismissed

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioner Michele “Niki” Frenchko has had her criminal case dismissed. Frenchko’s attorney Dave Betras said that her case involving a charge of disrupting a lawful meeting has been dropped. Portage County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Raymond Srp filed the dismissal of the charge, noting that there was “insufficient evidence to proceed.”
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Woman indicted after dead dog found in locked closet

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One woman has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury after humane investigators say she is responsible for a dead dog that was found locked in a closet. Rayne Lynn Dunmire has been charged with cruelty to companion animals and abandoned animals. On July...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Driver flees scene of wrong way crash in Lawrence County

UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - State police are searching for one of the drivers in a wrong-way crash on Route 422 in Lawrence County. Around 3:30 a.m., troopers were called to the scene of the crash that involved a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle. The driver of the passenger vehicle fled on foot after the crash. As for the driver of the pickup truck, they remained on the scene and did not appear to sustain any injuries. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
New Castle Police investigating car theft

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - Police are searching for two suspects in a recent car theft. The theft took place on Sunday. Surveillance video showed two women that are believed to be the suspects. New Castle Police are asking anyone who may recognize the two of them to give them a call or leave them a tip on the department's website. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
NEW CASTLE, PA

