WYTV.com
Jury returns not guilty verdict in Mahoning County rape case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A jury in Mahoning County found a man accused of sex crimes against two children not guilty of all charges. Butler Johnson, V, 30, was on trial before Judge Anthony Donofrio on a 15-count indictment, which included charges of rape, attempted rape, gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct.
WYTV.com
Bond set for woman accused of running man over
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $500,000 for a woman accused of running a man over during an argument in May. Kasodah Davenport, 25, was arraigned before Judge Renee DiSalvo in municipal court on a charge of murder for the May 8 death of Richard Oliver, 66.
Mahoning County indictments: Aug. 25, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Teen charged, accused of threatening Girard school shooting
An arrest has been made in connection to a threat made toward Girard City Schools.
WFMJ.com
Sebring woman gets 65 days in jail for animal cruelty charges
A Sebring woman has been given jail time for endangering children and animal cruelty charges. Ashley Crawford, 42, pleaded no contest to five counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals and one count of endangering children. Crawford was arrested on August 7 after police did a welfare check on her home...
WFMJ.com
Prosecution files motion to dismiss charges against Trumbull Co. Commissioner Niki Frenchko
Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko may have a case against her dismissed. Assistant Portage County Prosecutor Raymond Srp is asking for the charge of disturbing a lawful meeting against Frenchko to be dismissed. A copy of the filing says Srp "moves the court to dismiss this case without prejudice. For...
Sources: Woman shot by trooper in Austintown dies
A woman who was shot by police after a 19-hour standoff in Austintown has died.
WYTV.com
Verdict reached in Trumbull County murder case
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A verdict has been reached in a Trumbull County murder trial. The jury returned a guilty verdict against Cedrick Patterson on a murder charge and six other charges that he faced. He was acquitted of the tampering evidence charge that he faced. Patterson was accused...
newsonthegreen.com
Mom calls damage to girl ‘irreparable’
Dustin Kaczmark apologized for sex crimes involving a 14-year-old girl and said he was taking full responsibility for his actions, but the girl’s mother called the damage he had done to the girl “irreparable.”. “I can’t do anything to change what happened,” he said. Kaczmark, 24,...
Human trafficking sting suspects appear in Mahoning County Court
Sixteen of the 17 men who were caught up in the latest sex sting from the Valley's Human Trafficking Task Force made their initial appearances in court Tuesday afternoon.
Police: Woman charged with biting 3-year-old
She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for September 21.
Trumbull County humane agents seizing roosters, hens from property
Humane agents were in Northern Trumbull County Friday removing dozens of birds from a property as part of an investigation.
WYTV.com
Commissioner Niki Frenchko’s criminal case dismissed
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioner Michele “Niki” Frenchko has had her criminal case dismissed. Frenchko’s attorney Dave Betras said that her case involving a charge of disrupting a lawful meeting has been dropped. Portage County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Raymond Srp filed the dismissal of the charge, noting that there was “insufficient evidence to proceed.”
WYTV.com
Woman indicted after dead dog found in locked closet
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One woman has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury after humane investigators say she is responsible for a dead dog that was found locked in a closet. Rayne Lynn Dunmire has been charged with cruelty to companion animals and abandoned animals. On July...
WFMJ.com
Do you know this man? Youngstown police hope to solve 35-year-old cold case
The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office and the Youngstown Police Department are hoping you may be able to identify and solve a 35-year cold case in Youngstown. The bones were discovered on Sept. 10, 1987 after a Hubbard man and his...
Woman charged after gun found in bathroom at Struthers football game
A woman who told police that she took a gun to a football game in Struthers out of fear of a family member is facing weapons charges.
Driver flees scene of wrong way crash in Lawrence County
UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - State police are searching for one of the drivers in a wrong-way crash on Route 422 in Lawrence County. Around 3:30 a.m., troopers were called to the scene of the crash that involved a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle. The driver of the passenger vehicle fled on foot after the crash. As for the driver of the pickup truck, they remained on the scene and did not appear to sustain any injuries. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Jewelry store thief from Austintown sentenced
An Austintown man known to federal authorities and local police as a "professional burglar" is heading back to prison.
New Castle Police investigating car theft
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - Police are searching for two suspects in a recent car theft. The theft took place on Sunday. Surveillance video showed two women that are believed to be the suspects. New Castle Police are asking anyone who may recognize the two of them to give them a call or leave them a tip on the department's website. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Victim identified in fatal Mahoning County motorcycle crash
As a result, Mahoning Avenue is closed from the near 1400 block to State Route 534 in Milton Township.
