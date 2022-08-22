Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
Laredo Area Retired School Employees Association invites retired educators to join
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A group that advocates for retired educators in Laredo will be hosting an upcoming meeting. The Laredo Area Retired School Employees Association (LARSEA) is an organization of retired school employees from teachers, nurses or counselors who worked at a local school district. The association is part...
kgns.tv
LISD to hold 2022 Summer Graduation Ceremony
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - School may have just started but some students are already receiving their high school diplomas. LISD will host its summer class of 2022 graduation ceremony on Wednesday night. The ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. and it will be held at the Vidal M. Trevino School...
riograndeguardian.com
King: The Valley’s secret sauce? Our teachers look like our students
EDINBURG, Texas – Region One Education Service Center hosted a public hearing recently to review the latest accountability ratings from the Texas Education Agency. Region One ESC represents school districts in the Rio Grande Valley and Laredo. As with the pre-Covid years, school districts in Region One are outperforming the state average. There was a big dip during Covid when students had to learn remotely but now that they are back in school they are back on top.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to hold clean up event at Father McNaboe Park
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The school year may have just started but it’s never too early to get a start on those community service hours. As a result, the City of Laredo will be hosting a back-to-school clean up event at Father McNaboe Park. The clean-up is happening on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
Candidates running for Laredo school board
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With Monday’s deadline to file for city and school board elected positions, the list of names of those willing to serve the community have been released. Over at UISD, in District Three, running against incumbent Aliza Flores Oliveros is Roberto J. Santos and Roberto ‘Bobby’ Villarreal.
kgns.tv
Dr. Trevino announces candidacy for mayor
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Another familiar face has announced his bid for mayor. Doctor Victor Trevino made his candidacy announcement on Friday morning along with family and supporters. You may recognize Trevino from his work as the city’s former health authority, a position he held from 2018 to 2022.
kgns.tv
LBJ holds remembrance ceremony for LCpl David Lee Espinoza
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was one year ago Friday that 13 U.S. Service Members were killed in the Kabul International Airport Attack. One of those 13 service members was Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza. On Friday morning his alma mater honored his service and sacrifice. Espinoza was born in...
kgns.tv
Gateway City Pride Association celebrates second birthday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Gateway City Pride Association is celebrating its second anniversary on Thursday, August 25 and the organization is inviting the public to take part. The organization was formed in 2020 when six Laredoans met for a first board meeting and signed the by-laws of the Gateway City Pride Association, legitimizing this organization as a nonprofit. According to the organization, the motivation to create this nonprofit organization came from “a group of friends who coordinated the first PRIDE Vehicular Parade on June 2020 which was driven by the Supreme Court Rule that employers are prohibited to discriminate based on sexual orientation and/or identity.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Laredo Utilities Department to start water treatment chlorine conversion
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - If your water smells like chlorine in the next several days, the City of Laredo says that it’s part of a regular treatment they will be conducting. The city announced that starting on Saturday and lasting about 30 days, they will use a regular water treatment known as free chlorine conversion.
kgns.tv
Help ‘Clear the Shelters’ this weekend!
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Friday is known as International Dog Day, but if you don’t have a four-legged friend to celebrate it with, you will have an opportunity to adopt a pooch this weekend!. The Laredo Animal Care Services and the Laredo Animal Protective Society will both be taking...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to hold splash bash
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The end of the summer season is near, and the city wants you to cool off with a splash bash!. The Laredo Parks and Rec. Department aquatics division is hosting a pool party at the San Miguel Pool. It will take place from 5 p.m. to...
kgns.tv
Binational Health Conference returns to in-person meeting
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After two years of meeting virtually due to the pandemic, the Binational Health Conference will be meeting again in person. The conference has become a staple when it comes to providing the community with valuable information about health care and other related issues along the border.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
Jazz concert to be held at Casa Ortiz
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two Laredo organizations are coming together to jazz up your nights in downtown Laredo. The Webb County Historical Commission and the Laredo Cultural District are hosting a Jazz in the Garden event. Blue Note, a Cuban-Mexican Latin Jazz Band will play a concert at Casa Ortiz...
kgns.tv
KGNS bids farewell to Lorena Ibarra
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s a bittersweet moment as the KGNS team bids farewell to one of its own. Lorena Ibarra has been with KGNS-News and Telemundo Laredo since 2018 and is now moving on to pursue other career opportunities. Lorena has been known to do the weather for...
kgns.tv
Architect chosen for Binational Park Project
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many eyes have been set on the Gateway City for months worldwide with the talk of the Binational Park. Even though the project is in the beginning stages it’s trying to gain momentum to benefit both sister cities. The Rio Grande divides Laredo and Nuevo...
kgns.tv
Meals available for Alzheimer’s patients in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Several weeks ago, KGNS News in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Association South Texas Region launched a one-hour streaming show on the KGNS Digital News Desk called ‘Alz In This Together.’ It’s a show that, with the help of guest experts and local agencies, is breaking down the disease, the role of caregivers, and even resources available that can help support the patient.
kgns.tv
WBCA names 2023 Parade Marshals
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - They are about to celebrate 200 years and now they will ride tall and be a part of the 2023 WBCA Festivities. For two centuries, the Texas Rangers has gone strong investigating the state’s most violet crimes. They are one of the world’s oldest and...
kgns.tv
Webb County appoints first fire marshal
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a historical moment for Webb County as officials appointed its first ever Fire Marshal. Felix Nunez’s office will consist of three employees. Two inspectors and an administrative assistant. Nunez was with the City of Laredo since 1981. He was assigned to the fire...
kgns.tv
Former city employee can be temporarily reinstated by judge
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo finds itself on the losing side of a ruling just made by the 4th Court of Appeals. A ruling made on Wednesday, August 24 says the 49th District Court Judge has the power to temporarily reinstate a Laredo city employee while the employee’s wrongful termination lawsuit makes its way through the court system.
kgns.tv
Two injured in accident in front of Laredo International Airport
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two people are taken to the hospital after a two vehicle collision in front of the Laredo International Airport. The Laredo Fire Department arrived at the 5200 block of Bob Bullock Loop for a two-vehicle accident. Officials say two patients were involved; a 68-year-old woman who...
Comments / 0