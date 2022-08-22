Read full article on original website
Truth
they can't predict weather for a few days from now but predict the whole winter. Its gone be mild
With Cooler Temperatures and Later Sunrises and Sunsets, Chicago Weather is Feeling More Like Fall
While some pools may still be open through Labor Day, summer in Chicago is drifting farther and father into the rearview mirror. And though the Fall Equinox doesn't occur until Sept. 22, Chicago is already beginning to feel and look a bit like autumn in the form of cooler temperatures, and later sunrises and sunsets.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain, possibly storms expected Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Increasing clouds tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.Rain chances increase after 5 a.m. as a storm system approaches the areas from the west. Scattered showers are likely for the morning commute, then isolated showers and storms in the afternoon as a front moves through the area. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.Rainfall amounts for Thursday will be between a quarter and a half inch. Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler for Friday behind the front. Highs in the upper 70s, but low 70s expected near the lake. Partly cloudy skies and low 80s for Saturday, upper 70s near the lake.Scattered showers and storms return Sunday as a warm front moves into the area. A front arrives late Monday allowing for more scattered showers and storms.TONIGHT: Mostly clear this evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 66°THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon. High 83°FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler. High 77°
Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of more rain Thursday afternoon
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As we track tonight's cold front, the best rain chance will be between 4-7 p.m. with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms as the front passes.Any heavy cells could bring wind gusts to 50 mph and downpours.We'll be on the cooler side of the system tomorrow, with gusty north/northeast winds creating dangerous waves and rip currents. Beach Hazards Statement up through Friday for waves 3-5 feet. Warmer and more humid this weekend.TONIGHT: EARLY EVENING SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. LOW 67.FRIDAY: AM CLOUDS THEN PM SUN. COOLER. HIGH 76.SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 83.SUNDAY: WARM & MORE HUMID. HIGH 85. LATE DAY THUNDER CHANCE.
As Days Get Shorter and Winter Approaches, When Will Chicago See Its Latest Sunrise?
As the temperatures get cooler and fall and winter approach, Chicago will start to see shorter days in the form of later sunrises and earlier sunsets. On Aug. 8, the city saw its final sunset of 2022 that occurred after 8 p.m. And according to the website Sunrise-Sunset, the final sunset that will occur after 7 p.m. in 2022 will take place on Sept. 15.
Chicago First Alert Weather: More sunshine and warm temperatures
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More sunshine and warm temperatures are expected throughout the rest of the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday.Tonight is expected to be mostly clear with lows near 64.For Wednesday, it will mostly be sunny with a high of 84.A few showers return on Thursday, but otherwise it should remain sunny and warm through the weekend. Rain chances climb again on Sunday.
Chicago is Way Below Average For Rainfall This Time of Year. Does That Mean a Dry Winter, Too?
Chicago may have seen its fair share of storms and rain this year so far -- but not so much in August. In fact, the city is significantly below average for rainfall this month. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Chicago typically sees an average of 3.06 inches of...
COVID by the Numbers: Just 1 Chicago-Area County Now at ‘High Community Level,' CDC Says
Cases of coronavirus have begun to flatten in recent weeks, and that trend is being demonstrated in the Chicago area, as just one county remains at a “high community level” of the virus. A total of five Chicago area counties, including Lasalle, Kendall and Kankakee counties, are currently...
The 2022 Harvest Moon Will be the Final Full Moon of Summer in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois
Normally when you think of Harvest Moon you think of fall, but this year the Harvest Moon will happen before fall officially starts. Here's when to see it!. There's something special about stepping outside to look up at the moon. I can't tell you how many times my mom or dad have called me just to ask me if I'd seen the moon yet. I love looking up at the night sky, especially on nights the moon is full. The final full moon of summer is approaching quickly, and it will be here very soon!
abc57.com
Lake Michigan is considered the deadliest Great Lake - here's why
While many are heading off to school, some are still enjoying the last bit of summer by spending some time at the beach. This week, we are expecting a low swim risk and green flags through the weekend, but we all know how dangerous Lake Michigan can be - it is considered to be the deadliest Great Lake. Here's an overview of drownings in the Great Lakes for 2022:
Chicago weather: Severe storms with damaging winds, heavy rain possible this weekend | LIVE radar
The Chicago area could see some severe storms this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Chicago Museum Free Days For Fall 2022
The days may be getting shorter, but not so short that you can't fit in a free Chicago museum visit. Here's a list of when museums across Chicago are offering free admission for the fall of 2022. Art Institute. Free admission for Chicago residents under 18-years-old everyday. Adler Planetarium. Every...
This Illinois Orchard is One of the Best in the US for Apple Picking
Your weekend plans are set. A trip to an orchard that started in 1965 as a hobby, now regarded as one of the absolute best orchards in America. Is there anything to love more about the fall season?. Even spring and summer lovers will tell you that deep down, nothing...
Coronavirus in Illinois: 24K New Cases, 82 Deaths Reported in Last Week
Illinois health officials reported 24,297 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 82 additional deaths, marking a slight decline in cases from a week prior, as 33 counties within the state remain at a "high" community level for COVID-19. The previous week, Illinois reported 25,084 new cases and...
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.
Bling? One of the Top 10 Richest Cities in America is in Illinois
Where is the money in America? Apparently a lot of it is living near Lake Michigan in Illinois as one of those cities landed on the top 10 richest cities in America list. I saw this story shared by World Population Review. It's a survey of wealth that I believe originated from a Bloomberg report. They included a map showing dots on the top 10 richest locations in the country and you'll notice one of them is tucked next to Lake Michigan in Illinois. It's Glencoe, Illinois which means Chicago.
As Days Get Shorter, Here's When Chicago Will See Its Final Sunset After 7 P.M. of 2022
One of the unfortunate realities of summer is that the days get progressively shorter, and within the next month, not only will Chicago see its first pre-7 p.m. sunset of the season, but it will also move into a time of year when there is more darkness than sunshine on the horizon.
Tavern on Rush in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood to close permanently
CHICAGO - After 25 years at the corner of Rush and Bellevue, Tavern on Rush will close at the end of 2022, the restaurant announced Thursday. Tavern's owners said the landlord has decided not to renew the restaurant's lease. "It's a tough one to swallow," said Owner Phil Stefani. Tavern...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Symptoms, Alert Levels, Fall Booster Shots
Fall booster shots targeting the omicron COVID variant could come sooner than initially expected. That's welcomed news as the BA.5 variant continues to dominate cases, with many counties in the Chicago area falling out of the high transmission alert level. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic...
qrockonline.com
IDOT Announces Infrastructure Repairs for I-80 in Will County
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, that will require lane and ramp closures over multiple extended weekends beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 8th. Starting at 10:00 pm Thursday, Sept. 8th, lane closures will take...
New winter forecast from NOAA says better have a snowblower, especially Ann Arbor, Detroit
NOAA issued a winter forecast yesterday. It has a very interesting precipitation pattern for this winter. Right now, let’s just look at the pure winter months of December, January and February. Later on we can go back at look at the fringe months of November, March and April. The...
