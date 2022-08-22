ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Truth
3d ago

they can't predict weather for a few days from now but predict the whole winter. Its gone be mild

CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain, possibly storms expected Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Increasing clouds tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.Rain chances increase after 5 a.m. as a storm system approaches the areas from the west. Scattered showers are likely for the morning commute, then isolated showers and storms in the afternoon as a front moves through the area. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.Rainfall amounts for Thursday will be between a quarter and a half inch. Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler for Friday behind the front. Highs in the upper 70s, but low 70s expected near the lake. Partly cloudy skies and low 80s for Saturday, upper 70s near the lake.Scattered showers and storms return Sunday as a warm front moves into the area. A front arrives late Monday allowing for more scattered showers and storms.TONIGHT: Mostly clear this evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 66°THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon. High 83°FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler. High 77°
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of more rain Thursday afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As we track tonight's cold front, the best rain chance will be between 4-7 p.m. with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms as the front passes.Any heavy cells could bring wind gusts to 50 mph and downpours.We'll be on the cooler side of the system tomorrow, with gusty north/northeast winds creating dangerous waves and rip currents. Beach Hazards Statement up through Friday for waves 3-5 feet. Warmer and more humid this weekend.TONIGHT: EARLY EVENING SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. LOW 67.FRIDAY: AM CLOUDS THEN PM SUN. COOLER. HIGH 76.SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 83.SUNDAY: WARM & MORE HUMID. HIGH 85. LATE DAY THUNDER CHANCE.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Normal, IL
Rockford, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: More sunshine and warm temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More sunshine and warm temperatures are expected throughout the rest of the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday.Tonight is expected to be mostly clear with lows near 64.For Wednesday, it will mostly be sunny with a high of 84.A few showers return on Thursday, but otherwise it should remain sunny and warm through the weekend. Rain chances climb again on Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
103GBF

The 2022 Harvest Moon Will be the Final Full Moon of Summer in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois

Normally when you think of Harvest Moon you think of fall, but this year the Harvest Moon will happen before fall officially starts. Here's when to see it!. There's something special about stepping outside to look up at the moon. I can't tell you how many times my mom or dad have called me just to ask me if I'd seen the moon yet. I love looking up at the night sky, especially on nights the moon is full. The final full moon of summer is approaching quickly, and it will be here very soon!
KENTUCKY STATE
#Chicago Area#Precipitation#Nws Models Show
abc57.com

Lake Michigan is considered the deadliest Great Lake - here's why

While many are heading off to school, some are still enjoying the last bit of summer by spending some time at the beach. This week, we are expecting a low swim risk and green flags through the weekend, but we all know how dangerous Lake Michigan can be - it is considered to be the deadliest Great Lake. Here's an overview of drownings in the Great Lakes for 2022:
INDIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

Chicago Museum Free Days For Fall 2022

The days may be getting shorter, but not so short that you can't fit in a free Chicago museum visit. Here's a list of when museums across Chicago are offering free admission for the fall of 2022. Art Institute. Free admission for Chicago residents under 18-years-old everyday. Adler Planetarium. Every...
CHICAGO, IL
Jennifer Geer

This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

Bling? One of the Top 10 Richest Cities in America is in Illinois

Where is the money in America? Apparently a lot of it is living near Lake Michigan in Illinois as one of those cities landed on the top 10 richest cities in America list. I saw this story shared by World Population Review. It's a survey of wealth that I believe originated from a Bloomberg report. They included a map showing dots on the top 10 richest locations in the country and you'll notice one of them is tucked next to Lake Michigan in Illinois. It's Glencoe, Illinois which means Chicago.
ILLINOIS STATE
qrockonline.com

IDOT Announces Infrastructure Repairs for I-80 in Will County

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, that will require lane and ramp closures over multiple extended weekends beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 8th. Starting at 10:00 pm Thursday, Sept. 8th, lane closures will take...
WILL COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

