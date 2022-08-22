Golden Valley, AZ: Swift water rescue of 2 adults and 2 kids from a stranded vehicle in a running wash along Shinarump Road during the night last Sunday.

Read full article on original website
JIN Marfow
3d ago
Why would you even attempt to cross the wash? You have kids and a passenger in the car, Why? You must be one of those new comers. Take the chances with your own life, not the kid's and a passenger.!.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Needles, CA: Possible microburst hit community with very gusty winds, downpouring rain, thunder and lightning.
Needles, California: A possible microburst hit community with very gusty winds, downpouring rain, thunder and lightning at around 4:30 p.m. PT on Friday, August 26th, 2022. ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez was outside recording when the microburst occurred; video post at ZachNews on Facebook. Very gusty winds of rain that felt...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Overnight pavement work on Interstate 40 in Kingman area scheduled Aug. 28 – Sept. 2 and Sept. 6 – 9
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to plan for upcoming lane restrictions on Interstate 40 between Andy Devine Avenue (Exit 53) and the junction with US 93 (Exit 72) in the Kingman area. The following overnight restrictions will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday night, Aug....
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pets injured in BHC house fire￼
BULLHEAD CITY – No one was injured in a Wednesday, August 24 residential structure fire in Bullhead City. Fire Department personnel responded at 8:30 p.m. to the incident in the 3600 block of Monterey Drive. “The first arriving company reported smoke and fire coming from the interior, with attic...
fox10phoenix.com
Concerns raised in Mohave County as owner of several funeral homes runs medical examiner's office
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. - The fifth-largest county in the nation, by land area, has struggled to find a medical examiner, and nine months ago, Mohave County did something even officials call unorthodox. They awarded a multi-million dollar contract to a company that owns several funeral homes in that same county,...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Havasu PFD exchange Aug. 27
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety, in partnership with The Arizona Game and Fish Department, is hosting a Life Jacket Exchange on Saturday, August 27, from 10:00 a.m. to noon at The London Bridge Beach Stage, 1340 McCulloch Blvd. N. Exchange...
zachnews.net
Mohave County, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Crime Scene Analyst.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information and Press Release) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Mohave County, Arizona: The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Crime Scene Analyst. According to a press release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s...
SignalsAZ
ADOT Seeking Grant for West Kingman Traffic Interchange
The Arizona Department of Transportation has submitted an application for a federal bridge grant that, if awarded, would allocate nearly $73 million toward the construction of the planned West Kingman Traffic Interchange that will provide a free-flowing connection between US 93 and Interstate 40. If the grant is awarded, those...
fox10phoenix.com
Former employee details experience at Mohave County medical examiner’s office
A woman who says she worked on the staff in the medical examiner’s office, who doesn't wish to be identified, says there’s truth to allegations made by funeral home owners we spoke with. "It was very apparent very early on that law enforcement was constantly calling Desert Lawn even though Bradbury or a different funeral home was on rotation. They just automatically called Desert Lawn," she said.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Needles, CA: City of Needles confirms and releases list of Needles City Mayor and Needles City Council candidates for the November 2022 local election.
Source: City Clerk for the City of Needles Dale Jones (Information) Needles, California: The City of Needles has confirmed and released a list of Needles City Mayor and Needles City Council candidates for the November 2022 local elections. According to an email from City Clerk for the City of Needles...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Topock drowning victim identified
TOPOCK – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has identified the local man who possibly drowned at the Topock Marina on August 13. The medical examiner is assisting in the investigation of the death of Russel Dale Cook, 54. MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said Cook had been fishing...
Mesquite Local News
Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite
Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite. Mesquite, NV – On Friday, August 12, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Mesquite Police officers responded to a report of a pickup truck that had been stolen from a residence just minutes earlier. The caller knew the suspect and was able to provide a good description of the male and the direction in which he fled. Officers also learned the suspect stole the keys from the victim’s house and took off in the truck without permission before the victim could stop him.
Mohave Daily News
River safety task force holds first meeting
BULLHEAD CITY — A multi-jurisdictional task force aimed at promoting Colorado River safety held its inaugural meeting last Friday at the Bullhead City Council Chambers. Mayor Tom Brady, Mayor-Elect Steve D’Amico and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft organized the meeting earlier this summer to bring stakeholders together to collaborate on river safety.
zachnews.net
Golden Valley, AZ: Another swift water rescue of a man stranded in the Sacramento Wash along Oatman Road near Mesquite Road.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Golden Valley, Arizona: Another swift water rescue has occurred on Monday, August 15th, 2022 of a man stranded in the Sacramento Wash along Oatman Road near Mesquite Road.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Open hours for the public at the Garden
KINGMAN – Open Hours for the Public at Dig It Kingman Community Garden, 2301 Lillie Avenue), on Saturday, August 27 from 9 to 11 a.m. This event is the perfect time to visit the garden. It is green, lush and growing a variety for vegetables. The Pumpkin Patch is growing.
kyma.com
Man sentenced to 63 months for possessing more than 40 firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon
PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Man from Kingman, Arizona was sentenced to 63 months in prison, along with three years of supervised release and was previously found guilty for being a convicted felon possessing firearms and ammunition in May 2022. FBI agents investigated Howard's residence on October 11, 2019 in Kingman,...
thestandardnewspaper.online
LHC woman killed in crash￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu City woman was fatally injured in a single vehicle traffic accident early Saturday, August 13. Lake Havasu City police responded to the incident at 4:00 a.m. “It was determined that a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling southbound on Kiowa Boulevard South...
Mohave Daily News
Shelter suspends some services due to COVID
BULLHEAD CITY — Some of the Legacy Foundation Christine Stamper Center for Help & Hope day services will be suspended until at least Wednesday because of staff and clients testing positive for COVID-19. "We’ve had numerous COVID positive individuals at the shelter," said Jean Christofferson, director of marketing and communications. "We are still serving individuals, but in a modified way."
thestandardnewspaper.online
Tisdale enters ‘not guilty’ plea in death of DPS officer
KINGMAN – A Kingman woman is charged with impaired driving and manslaughter in connection with the death of Leo Becenti, a veteran Department of Public Safety Officer. Elizabeth Tisdale, 54, was indicted July 21 and she entered not guilty pleas during her August 18 arraignment. Police reports indicate that...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman man guilty of weapons cache￼
KINGMAN – A federal judge has sentenced a man who stored a large cache of weapons and ammunition at his Kingman residence. The FBI seized 23 firearms and 7,600 rounds of ammunition during an October, 2019 search of the home of Todd Howard, 60. “Howard’s firearms included various types...
