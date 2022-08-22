ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper JayDaYoungan Passed Away at Just 24 Years Old

Over the last half decade, one of rap's biggest rising stars has been JayDaYoungan. The Louisiana-born wordsmith had established quite a following in just a short period of time and released a slew of fan-favorite records such as Forever 23 and Endless Pain. Unfortunately, JayDaYoungan died in his home state...
Tory Lanez’ Lawyer Drops Him In Battle With ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Over Alleged Nightclub Assault

Tory Lanez’ lawyer will no longer be representing him in his ongoing legal battle against Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Christopher Michael Harty, aka Prince. Lanez’ lawyer Christopher E. Ells filed a motion on Wednesday (August 24) asking the court for permission to stop representing the Toronto rapper, citing “irreconcilable differences which cannot be resolved.” In the court documents obtained by RadarOnline, the attorney wrote he is “unable to effectively represent” Lanez, and told the court it was in the best interest of both parties for him to leave. The judge reportedly signed off on the request.
Lil Baby & P Appear To Taunt Offset Following Quality Control Lawsuit

Things are heating up in the Quality Control camp these days. While Takeoff and Quavo are embarking on a new musical journey as a duo, Offset is trying to take control of his solo career. Yesterday, we reported that Offset filed a lawsuit against Quality Control, claiming that they didn't honor their agreement with him.
Playboi Carti Shocks Fans With Satan Tattoo

Playboi Carti is causing a ruckus amongst his fans with a new “SATAN” tattoo on the back of his neck. The Atlanta native shared a photo of his new ink on social media which shows the piece on his neck atop other gothic tattoos that have already faded.
Diddy Released Biggie's "Who Shot Ya" To Fuel Tupac Feud, Ex-Bad Boy President Says

The feud between Tupac and Biggie remains a case study in hip-hop beefs. Over the course of their respective careers, they went from friends to enemies, who, unfortunately, took their grievances with one another to the grave. Biggie's "Who Shot Ya" was a massive catalyst in the East Coast-West Coast friction in the 90s but the song wasn't actually targeting Tupac. According to a former executive at Bad Boy, it was Diddy who exasperated the issues between the two with his marketing strategy.
Ying Yang Twins Rapper D-Roc Collapses Onstage During Vanilla Ice Concert In Missouri

Springfield, MO – Ying Yang Twins rapper D-Roc was mid-set at a show in Springfield, Missouri when he suddenly collapsed, prompting security to carry him off stage. No explanation has been given as to why the rapper collapsed at the Springfield, Missouri performance on Sunday (July 31). It’s also unclear if he was taken to the hospital or remained on-site to get medical care.
DJ Khaled Drops "God Did" Ft. Jay-Z, Drake, Eminem, Kanye, Dr. Dre, & More

With every DJ Khaled release comes an epic rollout. Whereas some artists take a low-key approach to sharing information about their records, Khaled comes like a raging storm to let everyone know that he expects for the release to take over the charts. The megaproducer is one of the most celebrated musicians in Hip Hop as his career's reach is unlike any other, and for this New Music Friday (August 26), Khaled has finally delivered his star-studded God Did.
