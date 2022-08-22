The feud between Tupac and Biggie remains a case study in hip-hop beefs. Over the course of their respective careers, they went from friends to enemies, who, unfortunately, took their grievances with one another to the grave. Biggie's "Who Shot Ya" was a massive catalyst in the East Coast-West Coast friction in the 90s but the song wasn't actually targeting Tupac. According to a former executive at Bad Boy, it was Diddy who exasperated the issues between the two with his marketing strategy.

