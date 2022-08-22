Read full article on original website
newschannel6now.com
WFPD sees increase in fentanyl overdose
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Fentanyl abuse overdoses and deaths are on the rise in Texoma. Police are warning the public after they’ve seen a massive increase in the number of deaths from Jan. to July 2022. The Wichita Falls Police Department held a conference to address the issue...
kswo.com
Student detained after weapon found on LPS campus
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, Lawton Public School police detained a student after a weapon was found, during a security check-in. Officials said it happened around 9 a.m. at the Douglass Learning Center. The center is a school for non-traditional students of different ages. Officials said there was no...
Woman mad about neighbor getting new car sentenced
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman police said keyed her neighbor’s car because she was mad the neighbor had a new car while she has to walk everywhere is sentenced for criminal mischief. Jennifer Clemans, 44, was arrested in July on Humphreys Street shortly after the vandalism. The victim said she witnessed Clemans key her […]
Former mall store manager pleads to embezzlement
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former manager at a Sikes Senter athletic shoe and clothing store pleads guilty to embezzling. Julius Hastings, 27, pleaded guilty in 78th District Court and received a 5-year probated sentence. The Foot Locker store manager at the time was arrested in 2019 and accused of stealing almost $8,400 from the […]
Search continues for accused child scalder from Texas
If you have information and your tip leads to her arrest, you could earn a cash award.
Mother sentenced for scalding of baby
A 35-year-old Wichita Falls woman has been sentenced to prison for severely scalding her infant daughter in 2017.
Burglars return stolen memorabilia, police say
Two men are in custody, and a third may face charges in a burglary inside Big Blue in which memorabilia from the old Wrestling Hall of Fame was the target.
Victim identified in fatal Wichita Valley plane crash
The victim of a fatal plane crash at the Wichita Valley Airport over the weekend has been identified by authorities.
Fentanyl in Wichita Falls to be addressed by WFPD
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department announced that it would be addressing Fentanyl and its prevalence in Wichita Falls in a media conference on Friday. The use of the deadly drug has been on the rise across the country as it was announced that three Texas high schoolers had recently died due […]
Holliday police chase ends in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A police chase that started in Archer County ended in Wichita Falls with one arrest. The chase started around 10:30 a.m. Friday in Holliday after officers were called out to a reported family dispute. Authorities say a woman had a confrontation with her mother over custody of the woman’s child. Holliday […]
kswo.com
Stephens County man accused of attempting to burn down Duncan restaurant
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man is accused of trying to set a restaurant in Duncan on fire last week. Israel Hernandez, 23, is facing a charge of Fourth Degree Arson, as well as Vandalism. According to court documents, a man was seen on surveillance video throwing a...
newschannel6now.com
Fire at donut shop causes $25K in damages
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire at the Daylight Donut shop on Thursday. Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 2700 Southwest Pkwy. around 1:40 a.m., where they saw fire coming out of a window at the back of the building. Fire officials said it took around 10 minutes for them to control a small fire inside the building, near a window. They also reported seeing boxes of grease that had melted, and stated the floors were covered in liquid grease.
newschannel6now.com
Porch pirate caught on doorbell camera
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Porch pirate is the term used to refer to people who steal packages delivered to other people’s front doorstep. Brenda Rodgers is one of many victims who have had their packages stolen by what appears to be the same porch pirate. She was notified of a successful package delivery on her phone but when she got home there was no package on the doorstep. That’s when Rodgers checked her doorbell camera and realized her package was taken.
Murder defendant claims to have ‘psychic’ abilities
"You might not have been in your right mind when you did what you did, but you did it." Testimony got underway today in the trial of man charged with the brutal beating of a 91-year-old woman that lead to her death in 2019
Wichita Falls bail bondsman back in jail
A local bail bondsman with several prior arrests on record is back in jail on a third degree felony charge just two days after his birthday.
KXII.com
AR rifle raffle ruffles feathers in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A fundraiser for a youth football team isn’t sitting well with some in the Ardmore community. Zelto Anderson coaches an Ardmore little league football team that created a fundraiser, raffling off a rifle. “I guess people like to have an opinion but those same people...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita County terminates burn ban
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court terminated the county’s burn ban as of Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The ban had been in place since June 22, 2022, as the summer heat and dry conditions were prevalent. County officials said the ban was terminated since the...
Armed robber gets 25 years in prison
The third defendant in an armed robbery of a store and home invasion robbery has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
newschannel6now.com
WF restaurant helps those in need
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls restaurant is giving back to the community by offering free food and water to those in need. Owner Thaddeus Turner says if you are hungry, homeless, or simply can’t afford a meal, stop in during business hours at Chicago Pizza Kitchen to get a slice and a cup of cold water.
