ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waurika, OK

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

WFPD sees increase in fentanyl overdose

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Fentanyl abuse overdoses and deaths are on the rise in Texoma. Police are warning the public after they’ve seen a massive increase in the number of deaths from Jan. to July 2022. The Wichita Falls Police Department held a conference to address the issue...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Student detained after weapon found on LPS campus

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, Lawton Public School police detained a student after a weapon was found, during a security check-in. Officials said it happened around 9 a.m. at the Douglass Learning Center. The center is a school for non-traditional students of different ages. Officials said there was no...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Woman mad about neighbor getting new car sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman police said keyed her neighbor’s car because she was mad the neighbor had a new car while she has to walk everywhere is sentenced for criminal mischief. Jennifer Clemans, 44, was arrested in July on Humphreys Street shortly after the vandalism. The victim said she witnessed Clemans key her […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Former mall store manager pleads to embezzlement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former manager at a Sikes Senter athletic shoe and clothing store pleads guilty to embezzling. Julius Hastings, 27, pleaded guilty in 78th District Court and received a 5-year probated sentence. The Foot Locker store manager at the time was arrested in 2019 and accused of stealing almost $8,400 from the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waurika, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School
Texoma's Homepage

Fentanyl in Wichita Falls to be addressed by WFPD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department announced that it would be addressing Fentanyl and its prevalence in Wichita Falls in a media conference on Friday. The use of the deadly drug has been on the rise across the country as it was announced that three Texas high schoolers had recently died due […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Holliday police chase ends in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A police chase that started in Archer County ended in Wichita Falls with one arrest. The chase started around 10:30 a.m. Friday in Holliday after officers were called out to a reported family dispute. Authorities say a woman had a confrontation with her mother over custody of the woman’s child. Holliday […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Fire at donut shop causes $25K in damages

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire at the Daylight Donut shop on Thursday. Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 2700 Southwest Pkwy. around 1:40 a.m., where they saw fire coming out of a window at the back of the building. Fire officials said it took around 10 minutes for them to control a small fire inside the building, near a window. They also reported seeing boxes of grease that had melted, and stated the floors were covered in liquid grease.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
newschannel6now.com

Porch pirate caught on doorbell camera

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Porch pirate is the term used to refer to people who steal packages delivered to other people’s front doorstep. Brenda Rodgers is one of many victims who have had their packages stolen by what appears to be the same porch pirate. She was notified of a successful package delivery on her phone but when she got home there was no package on the doorstep. That’s when Rodgers checked her doorbell camera and realized her package was taken.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KXII.com

AR rifle raffle ruffles feathers in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A fundraiser for a youth football team isn’t sitting well with some in the Ardmore community. Zelto Anderson coaches an Ardmore little league football team that created a fundraiser, raffling off a rifle. “I guess people like to have an opinion but those same people...
ARDMORE, OK
newschannel6now.com

Wichita County terminates burn ban

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court terminated the county’s burn ban as of Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The ban had been in place since June 22, 2022, as the summer heat and dry conditions were prevalent. County officials said the ban was terminated since the...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

WF restaurant helps those in need

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls restaurant is giving back to the community by offering free food and water to those in need. Owner Thaddeus Turner says if you are hungry, homeless, or simply can’t afford a meal, stop in during business hours at Chicago Pizza Kitchen to get a slice and a cup of cold water.
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy