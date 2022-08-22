DALLAS (KDAF) — In one of the cutest announcements possible, the City of Denton says the city’s animal shelter will be offering free pet adoptions on Saturday!. On Twitter, the city said, “Elvis the Pet Mayor wants YOU to know all pet adoptions are FREE this Saturday at @DentonAnimal! No appointment necessary, just show up from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and celebrate Clear the Shelter Day with us!”

DENTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO