Forney, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Boat, dock destroyed in East Texas morning fire

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – A boat and a dock were destroyed in an East Texas fire on Wednesday. The blaze happened in Malakoff around 3:45 a.m. The Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department said the boat and dock were on fire when they arrived. Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department needed more firefighters to assist, so they called Payne […]
MALAKOFF, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Canton recovers after heavy storms moved through area

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – After praying for rain for so long, some East Texans received more than they bargained for with this week’s heavy rains and flooding, and the city of Canton was hit hard by the storm. As a result of this week’s heavy rainfall, parts of Van Zandt County flooded, including the county […]
CANTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Family Grieves After Wife, Mother Drowns in Mesquite Flood

It's been two days since historic rain amounts hit parts of North Texas and left one woman dead after her SUV was swept away in floodwaters. Jolene Jarrell, 60, was driving back to her East Dallas home after dropping someone off when she got caught in rising water under Interstate Highway 635 in Mesquite.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite News Roundup: Trash fees, DWI and more

As a result of the damage from the storm on Monday, the city of Mesquite will waive any fees for bulk trash placement for the next three weeks. Residents are encouraged to move any items for disposal to the curb and call Solid Waste at 972-216-6284 or 972-216-6285 or request the collection through the myMesquite App.
MESQUITE, TX
countylinemagazine.com

Wood County And Mineola Earn Retiree Destination Honors

Stacker.com and WorldAtlas recently identified Wood County and the City of Mineola as two of the best places in Texas to retire. Wood County was ranked as the second-best county in Texas to retire to by Stacker.com in an article titled “Top 25 Counties to Retire.” The authors gave Wood County these ratings: retirees A+; cost of living B+; weather B+; and outdoor activities C+.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Missing Crandall area woman has been located in good condition

CRANDALL, Texas — UPDATE — 22-year-old Elayna Prather has been located in good condition, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. ORIGINAL — A search is underway in the Crandall area for a missing girl with autism, according to social media reports. Elayna Prather, described as a...
CRANDALL, TX
Local Profile

Animals Ready For Adoption In Plano

Clear the Shelters, an event to help animals find a new home, is back another year with pets ready for adoption. The event started at the beginning of August with discounted adoption fees. But from August 26 through August 31, fees will be waived to promote adoption and find happy homes for pets.
PLANO, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Free pet adoptions at the City of Denton Animal Shelter on Saturday

DALLAS (KDAF) — In one of the cutest announcements possible, the City of Denton says the city’s animal shelter will be offering free pet adoptions on Saturday!. On Twitter, the city said, “Elvis the Pet Mayor wants YOU to know all pet adoptions are FREE this Saturday at @DentonAnimal! No appointment necessary, just show up from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and celebrate Clear the Shelter Day with us!”
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Crews Rescue Children, Residents and Animals from Seagoville RV

Texas Sky Ranger was over Seagoville Monday afternoon when it captured video of rescue crews helping people, children and pets from an RV surrounded by high waters. The rescues happened in the 150000 block of Beckett Road. Two groups of people could be seen guided and sometimes carried through the...
SEAGOVILLE, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Bois 'dArc Lake update

TPWD, Lake officials say new lake is filling slowly, no date for opening. Dan Bennett of Pottsboro hasn’t started doing a rain dance just yet, but it’s heavy on his mind. With summer’s oppressive heat bearing down and much of the state in some stage of drought, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department district fisheries biologist and others with close ties to Bois ‘d Arc Lake in Fannin County are hoping for some significant moisture soon.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
