Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas May Add 1 Million to Combat HomelessnessTom HandyDallas, TX
Barbecue Food Festival Coming to Arlington in NovemberLarry LeaseArlington, TX
How Two School Bus Employees Saved Two Kids From Being Swept Away in The Flood In Dallas on Mondayjustpene50Dallas, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
Brother of NFL veteran Aqib Talib opens fire at a kids football game, kills respected Dallas-area youth football coachJalyn SmootLancaster, TX
Related
Boat, dock destroyed in East Texas morning fire
MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – A boat and a dock were destroyed in an East Texas fire on Wednesday. The blaze happened in Malakoff around 3:45 a.m. The Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department said the boat and dock were on fire when they arrived. Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department needed more firefighters to assist, so they called Payne […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Hurt When Water Heater Explodes During Maintenance Call in Collin County
Two people were hurt Thursday when a water heater at a home in Nevada exploded, authorities say. Texas Sky Ranger flew over the home on County Road 546 near Lake Lavon on Thursday afternoon as firefighters investigated. A Collin County Sheriff's Office spokesman said construction workers were replacing a gas...
Canton recovers after heavy storms moved through area
CANTON, Texas (KETK) – After praying for rain for so long, some East Texans received more than they bargained for with this week’s heavy rains and flooding, and the city of Canton was hit hard by the storm. As a result of this week’s heavy rainfall, parts of Van Zandt County flooded, including the county […]
Before and after numbers: How much our rain actually helped the drought in North Texas
DALLAS — This summer in North Texas has been marked by two things: Heat and drought, and the two seemed to go hand in hand. That's why Monday's heavy downpours, while they caused severe flooding, was the kind of rain we probably needed. Now we have an idea of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family Grieves After Wife, Mother Drowns in Mesquite Flood
It's been two days since historic rain amounts hit parts of North Texas and left one woman dead after her SUV was swept away in floodwaters. Jolene Jarrell, 60, was driving back to her East Dallas home after dropping someone off when she got caught in rising water under Interstate Highway 635 in Mesquite.
Here's How Much Recent Rain Has Actually Helped Texas' Drought
Parts of the state have been under "exceptional" drought conditions.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite News Roundup: Trash fees, DWI and more
As a result of the damage from the storm on Monday, the city of Mesquite will waive any fees for bulk trash placement for the next three weeks. Residents are encouraged to move any items for disposal to the curb and call Solid Waste at 972-216-6284 or 972-216-6285 or request the collection through the myMesquite App.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
More Than 100 Firefighters Respond to Fire at Abandoned Dallas Hotel: Officials
An abandoned hotel in Dallas is damaged after a three-alarm fire burned the upper floors on Thursday morning, official said. According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, units were assigned to a 911 call for a structure fire at an abandoned hotel, located at 1200 West Mockingbird Lane near Stemmons Freeway. According to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
countylinemagazine.com
Wood County And Mineola Earn Retiree Destination Honors
Stacker.com and WorldAtlas recently identified Wood County and the City of Mineola as two of the best places in Texas to retire. Wood County was ranked as the second-best county in Texas to retire to by Stacker.com in an article titled “Top 25 Counties to Retire.” The authors gave Wood County these ratings: retirees A+; cost of living B+; weather B+; and outdoor activities C+.
inforney.com
Missing Crandall area woman has been located in good condition
CRANDALL, Texas — UPDATE — 22-year-old Elayna Prather has been located in good condition, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. ORIGINAL — A search is underway in the Crandall area for a missing girl with autism, according to social media reports. Elayna Prather, described as a...
2 people taken to hospital after water heater explosion in Collin County, officials say
NEVADA, Texas — Two people were taken to a local hospital after a water heater explosion in Collin County, officials said. The incident was reported in the 13000 block of County Road 546 in Nevada, Texas. According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, several agencies responded to reports of...
Ninth annual ‘Celebrate Fate’ event offers food, fun, fireworks, and family
FATE, TX (Aug. 26, 2022) The City of Fate’s annual community celebration, Celebrate Fate, is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 17 at Fate City Hall, 1900 CD Boren Parkway (adjacent to Robert Smith Family Park, 1220 CD Boren Parkway). This year, Celebrate Fate will feature the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Animals Ready For Adoption In Plano
Clear the Shelters, an event to help animals find a new home, is back another year with pets ready for adoption. The event started at the beginning of August with discounted adoption fees. But from August 26 through August 31, fees will be waived to promote adoption and find happy homes for pets.
CW33 NewsFix
Free pet adoptions at the City of Denton Animal Shelter on Saturday
DALLAS (KDAF) — In one of the cutest announcements possible, the City of Denton says the city’s animal shelter will be offering free pet adoptions on Saturday!. On Twitter, the city said, “Elvis the Pet Mayor wants YOU to know all pet adoptions are FREE this Saturday at @DentonAnimal! No appointment necessary, just show up from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and celebrate Clear the Shelter Day with us!”
mckinneyonline.com
Gardner’s Delight: Check out this home for sale in McKinney perfect for a homeowner with a green thumb
Calling all gardeners! There's a house you're going to love in McKinney that's for sale. Listed for $495,000, this home called a "Gardner's Delight," features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, located a few minutes from downtown McKinney. Outdoors there are a few covered areas and the garage was converted to...
After Catastrophic Rainfall, East Dallas Apartment Tenants Claim Developer is Refusing to Address Flooding
Tenants of a Lower Greenville complex say Monday’s rainfall damaged apartments and the developer is not assuming responsibility. Tenants of an apartment complex in Dallas’ Lower Greenville say the developer and property manager are trying to not compensate anyone for damages related to Monday’s flooding. The ELE...
Auto experts, North Texas police officers share how to prevent catalytic converter thefts
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thieves are stealing catalytic converters at a high rate, making it difficult for manufacturers to keep up with the demand of replacements. One truck accessory store in Fort Worth is working to help Texas drivers protect their vehicles. Trail End Truck Accessories is a longtime...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Crews Rescue Children, Residents and Animals from Seagoville RV
Texas Sky Ranger was over Seagoville Monday afternoon when it captured video of rescue crews helping people, children and pets from an RV surrounded by high waters. The rescues happened in the 150000 block of Beckett Road. Two groups of people could be seen guided and sometimes carried through the...
ssnewstelegram.com
Bois 'dArc Lake update
TPWD, Lake officials say new lake is filling slowly, no date for opening. Dan Bennett of Pottsboro hasn’t started doing a rain dance just yet, but it’s heavy on his mind. With summer’s oppressive heat bearing down and much of the state in some stage of drought, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department district fisheries biologist and others with close ties to Bois ‘d Arc Lake in Fannin County are hoping for some significant moisture soon.
Mesquite woman who was killed as she was swept off a bridge in flood waters identified
KRLD has learned the name of the woman killed yesterday when her car was swept off a bridge near 635 in Mesquite. 60-year-old Jolene Jarrell was an Uber driver and had just dropped off her passenger.
Blue Ribbon News
Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT
Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.https://BlueRibbonNews.com
Comments / 0