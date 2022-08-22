Hopkins County educator arrested on sex abuse charge

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – An educator with Hopkins County Central High School was arrested after police accuse him of committing a sex crime against a minor.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says on August 18, the Hopkins County Board of Education reached out to them regarding an incident that happened the day before at Hopkins County Central High School.

Law enforcement officials say James P. Larson, an educator with the school, allegedly committed the offense of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree against a female student. Deputies say after establishing probable cause, they were able to receive a warrant for his arrest.

Sheriff’s office deputies say Larson was arrested on Monday at the Board of Education office in Madisonville with help from Madisonville Police Department detectives.

The sheriff’s office says Larson was taken to the Hopkins County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.

Hopkins County Schools released the following statement later after the arrest:

“Hopkins County Schools’ number one priority is the safety of our students and staff. Due to the confidentiality of personnel situations, we cannot comment on specific incidents and investigations. But, as required by law, Hopkins County Schools does and will continue to immediately report all suspected incidents of child abuse, neglect, dependency, and any potential criminal activity that comes to the attention of our administration. This matter has been turned over to law enforcement.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).