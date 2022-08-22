Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago's Department of Public Health commissioner, has tested positive for COVID, a statement from the department said Thursday. "Last night, for the first time in the pandemic, I tested positive for COVID-19," the statement read. "I am experiencing some cold-like symptoms and fever but am otherwise well, which I credit to the fact that I’m fully vaccinated and boosted. I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO