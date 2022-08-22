Read full article on original website
With Cooler Temperatures and Later Sunrises and Sunsets, Chicago Weather is Feeling More Like Fall
While some pools may still be open through Labor Day, summer in Chicago is drifting farther and father into the rearview mirror. And though the Fall Equinox doesn't occur until Sept. 22, Chicago is already beginning to feel and look a bit like autumn in the form of cooler temperatures, and later sunrises and sunsets.
As Days Get Shorter and Winter Approaches, When Will Chicago See Its Latest Sunrise?
As the temperatures get cooler and fall and winter approach, Chicago will start to see shorter days in the form of later sunrises and earlier sunsets. On Aug. 8, the city saw its final sunset of 2022 that occurred after 8 p.m. And according to the website Sunrise-Sunset, the final sunset that will occur after 7 p.m. in 2022 will take place on Sept. 15.
Illinois' Largest Water Park Will Soon Close For The Season
With warm temperatures behind us and earlier sunsets on the way, it's getting a little too cold to go for a swim. And that means water parks across the state -- including the largest one in Illinois -- is about to close up shop for its 15th season. Raging Waves,...
Chicago Museum Free Days For Fall 2022
The days may be getting shorter, but not so short that you can't fit in a free Chicago museum visit. Here's a list of when museums across Chicago are offering free admission for the fall of 2022. Art Institute. Free admission for Chicago residents under 18-years-old everyday. Adler Planetarium. Every...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Symptoms, Alert Levels, Fall Booster Shots
Fall booster shots targeting the omicron COVID variant could come sooner than initially expected. That's welcomed news as the BA.5 variant continues to dominate cases, with many counties in the Chicago area falling out of the high transmission alert level. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic...
COVID by the Numbers: Just 1 Chicago-Area County Now at ‘High Community Level,' CDC Says
Cases of coronavirus have begun to flatten in recent weeks, and that trend is being demonstrated in the Chicago area, as just one county remains at a “high community level” of the virus. A total of five Chicago area counties, including Lasalle, Kendall and Kankakee counties, are currently...
Tavern on Rush in Chicago's Gold Coast is Closing its Doors After 25 Years
A popular Chicago Gold Coast restaurant that's been a favorite among diners for 25 years will soon be closing its doors -- but it's not due to retirement, or pandemic hardship. Instead, it's because their lease is ending. According to an announcement posted Thursday to the restaurant's Facebook page, Tavern...
New Ranking Offers Saucy Take on Best Restaurants for Chicago Pizza
Brace yourselves Chicago - there's a new pizza restaurant ranking out and things could get a little saucy. Chicagoans are no strangers to passionate debates about where to find the best pizza in the city, so anytime a new ranking comes out there's bound to be some heated opinions - and The Infatuation noted that possibility in its latest release.
Photos: See Design Behind ‘World's Largest' Corn Maze in Suburban Illinois
Bond, James Bond, is the muse behind a corn maze in suburban Illinois that is dubbed as the largest in the world. Richardson Corn Maze will devote its 28-acre field in Spring Grove, located approximately 65 miles from downtown Chicago, to commemorating 60 years of "James Bond" movies. Visitors can...
Northwestern Unveils Ireland-Themed Helmet for Season Opener in Dublin
Northwestern unveils Ireland-themed helmet for season opener in Dublin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What’s an international season opener without a surprise reveal?. Northwestern unveiled special edition helmets for its Week 0 matchup against Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland. The helmets are completely purple but have an Irish flag...
Bloomingdale's at Old Orchard Mall in Skokie to Close
One of the largest anchor stores at a suburban Chicago mall is closing -- but according to a press release, a smaller version of it is staying. In a press release Thursday, Bloomingdale's announced that it will close its Old Orchard department store in the fall, and instead, open a smaller retail version called "Bloomie's" in a different location at the mall.
Cubs Activate Manny Rodríguez Off Injured List, Option Kervin Castro
Rodríguez rejoins Cubs bullpen, activated off IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A new but familiar face is joining the Cubs bullpen after hard-throwing right-hander Manny Rodríguez was activated off the 60-day injured list before Friday's series opener against the Brewers. The Cubs optioned Kervin Castro to...
Are Headaches or Rashes Signs of COVID? Chicago's Top Doctor Breaks Down Current Symptoms
According to the latest COVID update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most prevalent strain of the virus in the U.S., accounting for more than 88% of recent cases. And while Chicago has shifted down from a "high"...
jeffery pub
The Jeffery Pub, a popular gay bar in Chicago’s South Shore community, has implemented age restrictions following a horrific hit-and-run that killed three patrons and injured a fourth earlier this month. The victims were involved in an altercation in the early morning hours of Aug. 14 outside the establishment when a driver struck the men, according to authorities. Tavis Dunbar,…
Chicago's Top Doc, Allison Arwady, Tests Positive for COVID for 1st Time
Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago's Department of Public Health commissioner, has tested positive for COVID, a statement from the department said Thursday. "Last night, for the first time in the pandemic, I tested positive for COVID-19," the statement read. "I am experiencing some cold-like symptoms and fever but am otherwise well, which I credit to the fact that I’m fully vaccinated and boosted. I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation."
Cubs Talk Podcast: Jed Hoyer Meets the Media, Cardinals Series Recap
Podcast: Hoyer meets the media, Cubs-Cards series recap originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Live from Wrigley Field, Cubs beat writers Gordon Wittenmyer and Tim Stebbins discuss the latest on the Cubs. — Recapping the Cardinals series and how the Cubs paid tribute to Albert Pujols. — Jed Hoyer meets...
Bears' Mike Ditka Game-Worn Sweater Vest Unexpectedly Pulled From Auction
Mike Ditka game-worn sweater vest pulled from auction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A classic Mike Ditka “BEARS” sweater vest that was put up for auction has been withdrawn. The iconic sweater vest was initially billed as the same one Ditka wore during Super Bowl XX, and bids reached around $30,000.
How to Watch Bears Vs. Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to watch Bears vs. Browns: Live stream, TV channel, start time originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have a perfect season on the line. OK, so it’s only a perfect preseason. But it’s still encouraging, with the Bears’ depth showing in wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks.
White Sox's Johnny Cueto Hopes to Fend Off Diamondbacks
White Sox's Johnny Cueto hopes to fend off D-backs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tony La Russa receives reimbursement for managing the Chicago White Sox, but he pondered the prospect of turning the tables after right-hander Johnny Cueto's most recent start. "Really, it's worth paying just to watch him,"...
