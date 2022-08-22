ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Museum Free Days For Fall 2022

The days may be getting shorter, but not so short that you can't fit in a free Chicago museum visit. Here's a list of when museums across Chicago are offering free admission for the fall of 2022. Art Institute. Free admission for Chicago residents under 18-years-old everyday. Adler Planetarium. Every...
CHICAGO, IL
New Ranking Offers Saucy Take on Best Restaurants for Chicago Pizza

Brace yourselves Chicago - there's a new pizza restaurant ranking out and things could get a little saucy. Chicagoans are no strangers to passionate debates about where to find the best pizza in the city, so anytime a new ranking comes out there's bound to be some heated opinions - and The Infatuation noted that possibility in its latest release.
CHICAGO, IL
Northwestern Unveils Ireland-Themed Helmet for Season Opener in Dublin

Northwestern unveils Ireland-themed helmet for season opener in Dublin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What’s an international season opener without a surprise reveal?. Northwestern unveiled special edition helmets for its Week 0 matchup against Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland. The helmets are completely purple but have an Irish flag...
EVANSTON, IL
Bloomingdale's at Old Orchard Mall in Skokie to Close

One of the largest anchor stores at a suburban Chicago mall is closing -- but according to a press release, a smaller version of it is staying. In a press release Thursday, Bloomingdale's announced that it will close its Old Orchard department store in the fall, and instead, open a smaller retail version called "Bloomie's" in a different location at the mall.
SKOKIE, IL
jeffery pub

The Jeffery Pub, a popular gay bar in Chicago’s South Shore community, has implemented age restrictions following a horrific hit-and-run that killed three patrons and injured a fourth earlier this month. The victims were involved in an altercation in the early morning hours of Aug. 14 outside the establishment when a driver struck the men, according to authorities. Tavis Dunbar,…
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago's Top Doc, Allison Arwady, Tests Positive for COVID for 1st Time

Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago's Department of Public Health commissioner, has tested positive for COVID, a statement from the department said Thursday. "Last night, for the first time in the pandemic, I tested positive for COVID-19," the statement read. "I am experiencing some cold-like symptoms and fever but am otherwise well, which I credit to the fact that I’m fully vaccinated and boosted. I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation."
CHICAGO, IL
White Sox's Johnny Cueto Hopes to Fend Off Diamondbacks

White Sox's Johnny Cueto hopes to fend off D-backs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tony La Russa receives reimbursement for managing the Chicago White Sox, but he pondered the prospect of turning the tables after right-hander Johnny Cueto's most recent start. "Really, it's worth paying just to watch him,"...
CHICAGO, IL
