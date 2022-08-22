Read full article on original website
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike White
13abc.com
Labor Day Parade returns to Downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City’s Labor Day Parade is returning to Downtown Toledo. The parade will take place on Monday, Sept. 5. and will begin at 9:00 a.m. According to Mark Burford with the UAW Local 12, the schedule is as follows:. 7:00 a.m. - Parade floats and...
13abc.com
City of Toledo hosts parties in parks for locals
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo’s Parks and Youth Services is hosting weekly parties in the park for local youth. Locals can enjoy food trucks and live entertainment every Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. The weekly event will run from August 31 to September 28. The...
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town: the art of cigar smoking
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cigars date back centuries. There are places all over town dedicated to lighting up and hanging out with fellow stogie aficionados. Third Street Cigar in Waterville has been in business since 2014. Josh Malone is the Managing Partner and co-owner of the smoking lounge. “I didn’t...
13abc.com
“Blue” tackles issues of race and police violence through opera
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Telling the story of a tragedy that’s all too familiar is “Blue,” an American opera put on by the Toledo Opera at the Valentine Theatre. It’s one of the few places in the country where Blue has taken life since it premiered in 2019 because of COVID, and the show continues to speak to audiences.
13abc.com
Maumee Senior Center to hold free Health and Wellness Fair
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Senior Center is holding its annual community Health and Wellness Fair next month. The Fair will take place on Friday, Sept. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maumee Senior Center located at 2430 S. Detroit Ave. “We are so excited to...
The ultimate guide to German-American Festival 2022
OREGON, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is regarding the history of the German-American Festival from a story that aired on Aug. 22, 2022. The German-American Festival (GAF) is a time-honored northwest Ohio tradition. Here's what you need to know to make this weekend "wunderbar." Location. Event. Oak...
13abc.com
Testing the waters of the Metroparks
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - There are a number of entities in our area that do water quality testing. We have eyes on Lake Erie, but we also have some of them on the Maumee River. And some of those eyes belong to Metroparks Toledo. “Metroparks has been involved in Citizen...
13abc.com
City stakeholders celebrate the grand opening of Glass City Center
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City and County stakeholders gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the Glass City Center on Thursday. The newly renovated center – formerly known as the SeaGate Centre – brought much joy to the Lucas County Commissioners as leaders anticipate the $67.5 million construction project will become the main location for prime events in downtown Toledo.
toledo.com
Cakewalkin' Jass Band Returns to Tony Packo's on Alexis Road
Tony Packo’s® will continue to swing and sway with the iconic sounds of the Cakewalkin’ Jass Band’s New Orleans style jazz music. With several return engagements under their belts at the Original Packo’s, the band continues their brand of musical magic with a special performance at the Sylvania Packo’s location at 5822 W Alexis on Friday, August 26th from 6pm to 9pm.
Girl Named Tom returning to Ohio for six concerts after COVID-19 cancellation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio trio Girl Named Tom is returning to the Buckeye State after canceling performances in June because of COVID-19. The group has been touring nearly nonstop since winning Season 21 of “The Voice” in December 2021, and beginning Tuesday, Aug. 30, siblings Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty will be crisscrossing their […]
toledo.com
Bassett's Market to Host Food Drive to Benefit Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank
Charles Bassett, President and CEO of Ottawa County based Bassett’s Market announced today that the Bassett’s Market’s Port Clinton store located at the Knoll Crest Shopping Center 3994 East Harbor Road Port Clinton will host a Food Drive to benefit the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, Friday August 26, 2022 from 12PM-4PM. Mr. Bassett stated, “We are very pleased to be the host of this Food Drive to help end hunger in Ottawa County. We have been working with the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank for several months with all three of our locations and are grateful to see the commitment of both our customers and employees to making a difference in the lives of our neighbors on Ottawa County”.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: House on Tracy Street stockpiling tires
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Tracy Street are fed up with a house that has a stockpile of tires in both the front and back yard. It isn’t the first, as it was just last year that the tenant was ordered to remove a different tire stockpile. According to the neighbors it took two semi-trucks to haul all of the tires away and the current stockpile is even larger.
Beacon
New venue, new concept for this year’s Experience Ottawa County
The Ottawa County Improvement Corporation (OCIC) hosted the most unique Experience Ottawa County (EOC) event to date on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The venue changed, the format changed, and the focus of the event, now in its 27th year, more clearly defined the event’s purpose to showcase and celebrate Ottawa County. Local business leaders and their staff had the opportunity to network, market their businesses, discover more about the Ottawa County community, and enjoy a surprise visit by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
A night in the life of Toledo's gang task force
TOLEDO, Ohio — As the last rays of evening sun begin to disappear on TPD headquarters, it was time for the gang task force to go out on patrol. On Thursday evening, the task force's 25 officers made stops on the east side and in central Toledo -- the areas of town that the task force's research shows are hot spots for crime.
13abc.com
Free medical transportation for veterans available through TARTA
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) and the Lucas County Veterans Service Commission announced a partnership Thursday that will make it easier for veterans to reach medical appointments. Under TARTA’s pilot fare program, the list of people eligible for a Reduced Fare Card has been...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Sip & Brew
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new place in the former Ahmed’s Steakhouse on Alexis Rd. and it’s called “Sip & Brew: Coffee, Crepes, and More.”. We’re going to try out a crepe that’s red, white, and blue. “The Alexis Rd. strip really doesn’t...
Mom attends Bowling Green State University alongside daughter
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Tiffany and Marlee Eckert hold the distinction of being a mother-daughter duo attending Bowling Green State University at the same time. Marlee is setting foot on campus this fall as a freshman, while Tiffany is beginning her second year majoring in Human Development and Family Studies. Tiffany is scheduled to graduate in the spring 2023.
'She died in my hands, with a flower': Waterville man honors wife with garden
WATERVILLE, Ohio — Virgil "Dutch" Klotzner loves two things: flowers and his late wife Jane. At StoryPoint, a senior living facility in Waterville, an array of colorful flowers adorn the front entryway of the building. But they're nothing compared to the garden Klotzner, 93, maintains behind the building. When...
Ohio Highway Patrol to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Bowling Green Friday
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety check point along Wooster Street in Bowling Green Friday night. The checkpoint will be in operation from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.. The operation is funded by federal grant funds. Along with operating the checkpoint, officers...
13abc.com
Wood County farm helping abused, neglected horses sees greater need for help
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are plenty of small animal rescues doing great work around our region, but not as many that focus on bigger animals, like horses. The Healing Barn in Wood County has been helping horses for decades. It is one of only a few horse rescues around...
