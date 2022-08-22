Read full article on original website
patricia
4d ago
why dont they come look at dirt roads of Sagebrush, Baggett, klaus. and Bensel which our commissioners will not chip seal. people are having cancerand breathing difficulties. County not city, county commissions dont seem to care about our working citizens.
kqennewsradio.com
IDAHO POWER COMPANY TO PAY $1.5 MILLION IN CIVIL SETTLEMENT
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon has announced that Idaho Power Company has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle allegations by the United States relating to the May 2014 Powerline and August 2015 Lime Hill fires in Baker County. A release said the Idaho-based utility...
kptv.com
Oregon farmers concerned about national herbicide destroying crops
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Growing concerns about a controversial herbicide that’s damaging crops around the country has some farmers in Oregon worried about managing their own crops. John Iverson, a third-generation farmer in Woodburn, has used the herbicide Dicamba for several years to keep his grass seed crops free...
EPA fine Smith Frozen Foods $100,000
WESTON — The Environmental Protection Agency has announced that Smith Frozen Foods Inc. in Weston has agreed to pay a $100,000 fine for the violation of seven separate provisions of the Clean Air Act in 2016. “Our EPA enforcement officer did an inspection in 2016 and they were able...
KTVZ
Gov. Brown orders public flags to half-staff Monday in honor of firefighter killed fighting S. Oregon wildfire
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset next Monday, in honor and remembrance of Logan Taylor, a wildland firefighter who died August 18 while battling the Rum Creek Fire. "My heart breaks...
pnwag.net
Southern Oregon Irrigation District Won’t Turn Off Water
The Klamath Irrigation District in Southern Oregon plans to defy a U.S. government order issued last week for a halt to water deliveries to farmers in the drought-stricken basin. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation manages the Klamath Project, which includes Klamath Irrigation District and serves 266 square miles of farmland around the Oregon-California border. A limited allocation of water was allowed for irrigators from Upper Klamath Lake this year because of extreme drought.
kykn.com
Portland General Electric’s Decommissioned Boardman Plant to Complete a Major Milestone
What: Portland General Electric (PGE) contractors will safely knock down the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman coal plant – Oregon’s last coal fired power plant, which ceased operations in 2020. This milestone event, which will feature remarks from Eastern Oregon community representatives and local clean energy leaders, is an opportunity to acknowledge Boardman’s role in Oregon’s energy history and to celebrate the clean energy future ahead.
kptv.com
Governor Kate Brown reaffirms Oregon abortion access as Idaho trigger ban goes into effect
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown held a press conference at the Hillman East Portland Health Center to reaffirm Oregon’s support for reproductive health care as Idaho’s near-total abortion ban goes into effect Thursday. “We believe that healthcare is a fundamental right and that abortion is healthcare,”...
kptv.com
Oregon reveals new Crater Lake license plate
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon drivers will soon have a new license plate design to choose from based on the state’s iconic Crater Lake. The Oregon DMV said it will start issuing the new design for the Crater Lake license plate for passenger cars on Sept. 9. Oregon residents...
Oregon schools hand out millions of dollars in employee bonuses
As Oregon schools prepare to welcome back students, districts are paying out millions in employee hiring and retention bonuses. Some of the biggest rewards are going to employees in the hardest to staff categories, including bus drivers, special education teachers and school psychologists. Other payouts are going to every returning teacher in a district, even as virtually all teaching positions are filled.
Washington to follow California in phasing out gas vehicles
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said his state will follow California and prohibit the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The specific regulations for Washington state are yet to be created and the public will have the chance to weigh in, The Seattle Times reported. “This...
Deal reached to address 2 leaking nuke waste tanks
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A deal to address two nuclear waste storage tanks that are leaking radioactive materials into the soil in Washington state was reached Thursday between the state and the U.S. Department of Energy. The waste is left over from the production of plutonium for nuclear weapons...
Oregon officials defy order to halt farmer water deliveries
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Klamath Irrigation District in Southern Oregon plans to defy a U.S. government order issued last week for a halt to water deliveries to farmers in the drought-stricken basin. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation manages the Klamath Project, which includes Klamath Irrigation District and serves...
Candidate for Oregon governor Betsy Johnson qualifies for November ballot
SALEM, Ore. — Betsy Johnson, the unaffiliated candidate for Oregon governor, has officially qualified to appear on November ballots. Her campaign announced the news in a statement on Thursday. “Damn straight. This is a momentous day for Oregon," Johnson said. "We have an incredible opportunity this year to reject...
Lake County News
California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father
PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
kjzz.com
Utah business ordered to pay over $600k back to employees after violating overtime rules
WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — A Davis County business has been ordered to pay over $600k in back wages to employees after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor found they violated overtime rules. C&E Stone Masonry LLC, a tile installation company in Woods Cross, reportedly denied 127...
klcc.org
In mad dash, Oregon psilocybin centers face bans across the state before any have opened
Outside McMinnville, tucked in between huge vineyards and State Highway 18, farmer Jason Lampman runs a small, one-acre operation. He squeezes in as many plants as possible, making the most of the available space: apples, cherries, walnut trees and other crops. But for Lampman, a father of three who moved...
KOMO News
AG Ferguson: Healthcare giant to pay Washington state $19 million for Medicaid fraud
SEATTLE — A healthcare giant has been ordered to pay $19 million to Washington state to resolve allegations that it overcharged the state Medicaid program for "pharmacy benefit management services." According to Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office, the resolution with Centene, a Fortune 50 company, is the...
kptv.com
Gov. Brown orders flags to fly half-staff in honor of firefighter who died in Rum Creek Fire
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown ordered all flags to fly half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday in honor of a firefighter who died fighting the Run Creek Fire in Josephine County. The firefighter, 25-year-old Logan Taylor died last Thursday after he was hit by a tree on duty.
ncwlife.com
West Coast AGs oppose increased natural gas flow through GTN pipeline
(The Center Square) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has opposed increasing the capacity of the natural gas pipeline that delivers home heating and cooking fuel to Washingtonians, stating it would harm the environment and hamper the state’s climate goals. Others say it will have no effect on...
WWEEK
Last Year, Oregon Instituted Floor Pricing for Cheap Booze. One Producer Found a Way Around It.
An advocate for reducing substance abuse says a major liquor producer is gaming minimum pricing standards that the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission established last year. Mike Marshall, executive director of Oregon Recovers, says Sazerac, the Kentucky-based distiller of Fleischmann’s Gin, among many other brands, has figured out a simple way to offer its products more cheaply than the OLCC says it can: rebate coupons.
