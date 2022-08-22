ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, OR

patricia
4d ago

why dont they come look at dirt roads of Sagebrush, Baggett, klaus. and Bensel which our commissioners will not chip seal. people are having cancerand breathing difficulties. County not city, county commissions dont seem to care about our working citizens.

kqennewsradio.com

IDAHO POWER COMPANY TO PAY $1.5 MILLION IN CIVIL SETTLEMENT

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon has announced that Idaho Power Company has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle allegations by the United States relating to the May 2014 Powerline and August 2015 Lime Hill fires in Baker County. A release said the Idaho-based utility...
BAKER COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Oregon farmers concerned about national herbicide destroying crops

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Growing concerns about a controversial herbicide that’s damaging crops around the country has some farmers in Oregon worried about managing their own crops. John Iverson, a third-generation farmer in Woodburn, has used the herbicide Dicamba for several years to keep his grass seed crops free...
OREGON STATE
EDNPub

EPA fine Smith Frozen Foods $100,000

WESTON — The Environmental Protection Agency has announced that Smith Frozen Foods Inc. in Weston has agreed to pay a $100,000 fine for the violation of seven separate provisions of the Clean Air Act in 2016. “Our EPA enforcement officer did an inspection in 2016 and they were able...
WESTON, OR
pnwag.net

Southern Oregon Irrigation District Won’t Turn Off Water

The Klamath Irrigation District in Southern Oregon plans to defy a U.S. government order issued last week for a halt to water deliveries to farmers in the drought-stricken basin. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation manages the Klamath Project, which includes Klamath Irrigation District and serves 266 square miles of farmland around the Oregon-California border. A limited allocation of water was allowed for irrigators from Upper Klamath Lake this year because of extreme drought.
OREGON STATE
kykn.com

Portland General Electric’s Decommissioned Boardman Plant to Complete a Major Milestone

What: Portland General Electric (PGE) contractors will safely knock down the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman coal plant – Oregon’s last coal fired power plant, which ceased operations in 2020. This milestone event, which will feature remarks from Eastern Oregon community representatives and local clean energy leaders, is an opportunity to acknowledge Boardman’s role in Oregon’s energy history and to celebrate the clean energy future ahead.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Oregon reveals new Crater Lake license plate

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon drivers will soon have a new license plate design to choose from based on the state’s iconic Crater Lake. The Oregon DMV said it will start issuing the new design for the Crater Lake license plate for passenger cars on Sept. 9. Oregon residents...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon schools hand out millions of dollars in employee bonuses

As Oregon schools prepare to welcome back students, districts are paying out millions in employee hiring and retention bonuses. Some of the biggest rewards are going to employees in the hardest to staff categories, including bus drivers, special education teachers and school psychologists. Other payouts are going to every returning teacher in a district, even as virtually all teaching positions are filled.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Deal reached to address 2 leaking nuke waste tanks

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A deal to address two nuclear waste storage tanks that are leaking radioactive materials into the soil in Washington state was reached Thursday between the state and the U.S. Department of Energy. The waste is left over from the production of plutonium for nuclear weapons...
KGW

Oregon officials defy order to halt farmer water deliveries

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Klamath Irrigation District in Southern Oregon plans to defy a U.S. government order issued last week for a halt to water deliveries to farmers in the drought-stricken basin. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation manages the Klamath Project, which includes Klamath Irrigation District and serves...
OREGON STATE
Lake County News

California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father

PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
OREGON STATE
ncwlife.com

West Coast AGs oppose increased natural gas flow through GTN pipeline

(The Center Square) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has opposed increasing the capacity of the natural gas pipeline that delivers home heating and cooking fuel to Washingtonians, stating it would harm the environment and hamper the state’s climate goals. Others say it will have no effect on...
WWEEK

Last Year, Oregon Instituted Floor Pricing for Cheap Booze. One Producer Found a Way Around It.

An advocate for reducing substance abuse says a major liquor producer is gaming minimum pricing standards that the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission established last year. Mike Marshall, executive director of Oregon Recovers, says Sazerac, the Kentucky-based distiller of Fleischmann’s Gin, among many other brands, has figured out a simple way to offer its products more cheaply than the OLCC says it can: rebate coupons.
OREGON STATE

