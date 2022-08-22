Can social media and cell phone technology accelerate and enhance the national understanding of racial justice? Two journalists say that’s exactly what’s happening. Their new book: Seen and Unseen explores how technology is transforming the national narrative on race. On the next Full Story, host Tom Kuser will speak with Marc Lamont Hill and Todd Brewster about what they found. Also, historians are uncovering the lives of people of color who were laid to rest in an ancient burial ground in Hartford. Unseen No More.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 HOUR AGO