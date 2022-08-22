ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wshu.org

International Association of Black Professional Firefighters celebrates its 50th anniversary in Hartford

The International Association of Black Professional Firefighters (IABPFF) is celebrating its 50th anniversary this week in Hartford. The IABPFF has over 8,000 members and works to recruit Black career firefighters and assist them with career progression through training, mentorship, mental health resources and legal representation. About 80% of firefighters are...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Springfield, MA
wshu.org

Unseen No More

Can social media and cell phone technology accelerate and enhance the national understanding of racial justice? Two journalists say that’s exactly what’s happening. Their new book: Seen and Unseen explores how technology is transforming the national narrative on race. On the next Full Story, host Tom Kuser will speak with Marc Lamont Hill and Todd Brewster about what they found. Also, historians are uncovering the lives of people of color who were laid to rest in an ancient burial ground in Hartford. Unseen No More.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy