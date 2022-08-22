Ex-Mendota High star signs first MLS contract. ’We have enjoyed seeing his progress.’

Former Mendota High star Danny Trejo had a taste of what it’s like to play in the Major League Soccer in early June.

Trejo will now get a better feel of being an MLS player.

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) signed Trejo to his first MLS contract on Aug. 19, with eight matches remaining, including the MLS playoffs that start later this season.

“Danny has developed in our system and we have enjoyed seeing his progress since we drafted him,” LAFC Co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a news release. “He has shown ability and character deserving of this MLS contract, and we look forward to his continued contributions as we enter a critical time in our season.”

He joined the team Saturday before its match against San Jose, but didn’t log any minutes in a 2-1 loss.

Trejo was previously signed to two short-term loan agreements (June 18 and 26) with LAFC.

The 24-year-old made his MLS debut on June 18 against Seattle and since made two appearances and played 31 minutes.

This season, Trejo played for the Las Vegas Lights, LAFC’s USL affiliate. He played in 22 matches and scored 10 goals.

Trejo was selected with the 14th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft from Cal State Northridge.

At Mendota, Trejo scored a state-record 200 goals, including a single-season Central Section record 65 as a senior. That mark broke the record of 56 by older brother Javier in 2009-10.

Trejo led Mendota to West Sierra League titles in 2016 and 2017 as well as consecutive section Division VI championships.