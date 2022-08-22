Tom Brady Is Back But Doesn’t Speak As To Why He Left

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Bay Buccaneer Tom Brady jumped right back into drills with the quarterbacks on Monday after an 11-day pre-planned absence. The seven-time Super Bowl Champion missed 5 practices and one preseason game, but it looked like he hadn’t missed a beat.

Brady elected not to speak to the media, but some of his teammates and head coach Todd Bowles did.

“He’s (Brady) very familiar with the offense,” Bowles said. “So him coming back in, us coming back to work is kinda normal.”

What wasn’t normal was an NFL starting quarterback just up and leaving in the middle of NFL training camp. Brady with 22 years of experience wasn’t going to play in the Tennessee game anyway, but no one from the organization confirmed reports as to why Brady had to leave.

One rumor was that he left to go on the TV Show ‘The Masked Singer’. Tight end Cam Brate got a kick out of that.

“He (Brady) couldn’t do worse at Masked Singer than Gronk,” Brate said. Former Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski appeared as the White Tiger on “The Masked Singer”.

“I’m excited for the season,” Brate said, chuckling. “It’s kind of funny, all the rumors and stuff. It’s interesting having someone that’s popular and famous. There’s so much intrigue in kind of everything he does. We’re happy to have him back.”

Bowles admits Brady being away 11 days wasn’t really a big deal for those inside the building. Bowles had said Brady would be back sometime after Tennessee. He was right. Bowles says Brady looked fine and ran the offense well. It was just a matter of getting back into the flow of things.

“Probably just conditioning for the most part,” Bowles said. He’s a film junkie. I’m sure he’s watched tape of everything. So him coming back in, just picking up where he left off.”

Bowles isn’t sure if Brady will play in their third preseason game this Saturday in Indianapolis.

