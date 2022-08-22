6 Alabama players land on preseason All-America teams

Top-ranked Alabama put six players on the Associated Press preseason All-America teams announced Monday, including four on the first team.

Junior quarterback Bryce Young and junior linebacker Will Anderson Jr. lead the way for the Crimson Tide. Defensive backs Jordan Battle and Eli Ricks are also first-team selections for Alabama.

No. 2 Ohio State placed five players on the teams, including three on the first team — offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud is the second team quarterback.

Texas RB Bijan Robinson joins Henderson in the backfield on the first team, one of two selections for the Longhorns (wide receiver Xavier Worthy, second team).

Defending champion and preseason No. 3 Georgia put four players on the teams, including three on the first team — tight end Brock Bowers, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and cornerback Kelee Ringo.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Bryce Young, junior, Alabama.

Running backs — Bijan Robinson, junior, Texas; TreVeyon Henderson, sophomore, Ohio State.

Tackles — Peter Skoronski, junior, Northwestern; Paris Johnson Jr., junior, Ohio State.

Guards — Andrew Vorhees, sixth-year, Southern California; Caleb Chandler, sixth-year, Louisville.

Center — Jarrett Patterson, senior, Notre Dame.

Tight end — Brock Bowers, sophomore, Georgia.

Wide receivers — Jordan Addison, junior, Southern California; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, junior, Ohio State; Kayshon Boutte, junior, LSU.

All-purpose player — Deuce Vaughn, junior, Kansas State.

Kicker — Jake Moody, senior, Michigan.

Defense

Edge rushers — Will McDonald IV, senior, Iowa State; Isaiah Foskey, senior, Notre Dame.

Linemen — Bryan Bresee, junior, Clemson; Jalen Carter, junior, Georgia.

Linebackers — Will Anderson Jr., junior, Alabama; Noah Sewell, junior, Oregon; Jack Campbell, senior, Iowa.

Cornerbacks — Kelee Ringo, sophomore, Georgia; Eli Ricks, junior, Alabama.

Safeties — Jordan Battle, junior, Alabama; Antonio Johnson, junior, Texas A&M.

Defensive back — Riley Moss, senior, Iowa.

Punter — Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback – C.J. Stroud, junior, Ohio State.

Running backs — Braelon Allen, sophomore, Wisconsin; Sean Tucker, junior, Syracuse.

Tackles — Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor; Dawand Jones, senior, Ohio State.

Guards — O’Cyrus Torrence, senior, Florida; Emil Ekiyor, senior, Alabama.

Center — John Michael Schmitz, sixth-year, Minnesota.

Tight end — Michael Mayer, junior, Notre Dame.

Wide receivers — Xavier Worthy, sophomore, Texas; Josh Downs, junior, North Carolina; A.T. Perry, senior, Wake Forest.

All-purpose player — Jahmyr Gibbs, junior, Alabama

Kicker — Harrison Mevis, junior, Missouri

Defense

Edge rushers — Myles Murphy, junior, Clemson; Nolan Smith, senior, Georgia.

Linemen — Calijah Kancey, junior, Pittsburgh; Siaki Ika, junior, Baylor.

Linebackers — Nick Herbig, junior, Wisconsin; Andre Carter II, senior, Army; Edefuan Ulofoshio, senior, Washington.

Cornerbacks — Cam Smith, junior, South Carolina; Clark Phillips III, junior, Utah.

Safeties — Brandon Joseph, junior, Notre Dame; Jalen Catalon, junior, Arkansas.

Defensive back — Jammie Robinson, senior, Florida State.

Punter — Kyle Ostendorp, junior, Arizona.

–Field Level Media

