ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Delaware County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Delaware County, NY
State
Maryland State
City
Davenport, NY
City
Morris, NY
Otsego County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Oneonta, NY
County
Otsego County, NY
City
Maryland, NY
City
East Meredith, NY
City
Speculator, NY
WKTV

Shots fired inside crowded gym in Utica; police investigating

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a male went into the Utica Center for Development on Washington Street just after 9 p.m. Thursday and fired two shots during a basketball game in the crowded gym. Patrol officers who were in the vicinity at the time went to the scene...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Serious Hit-n-Run Crash in Utica: ‘She Just Kept on Going!’

"For the life of me I can't understand why she didn't stop...She just kept on going like nothing happened!" Those words from an eyewitness in a serious hit-and-run, T-bone style accident at Genesee Street and the Parkway in Utica that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. In fact, Victoria Cooke's vehicle would also be struck before the driver was ultimately stopped when another motorist further South on Genesee Street approached the wrecked vehicle and removed the keys from the ignition before the operator could drive any further.
UTICA, NY
iheart.com

State Police Looking Into Cause of Crash on Thruway That Left 13 Hurt

State Police are continuing their investigation into a crash in Greene County that left 13 people hurt. According to Troopers, a passenger van was traveling south of Exit 21B on the Thruway in the Town of Athens Wednesday night when the vehicle hit a guardrail and flipped over. There were 14 people onboard at the time and three of them went to Albany Med for treatment of serious injuries and 10 were taken to other hospitals for treatment of minor injuries. The driver of the van was not hurt. Anyone who has information on the accident is asked to contact State Police at 518-436-2825.
ATHENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Murder#New York State Police#Otego#Meredith
Daily Voice

Police Investigating Drowning Deaths Of Albany Woman, Scotia Man

Authorities are investigating the drowning deaths of a young man and woman from the Capital District who were found in the southern Adirondacks. The bodies of 24-year-old Kaydee Lyons, of Albany, and 28-year-old Matthew Banks, of Scotia, were found Friday, Aug. 19, in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope, State police said.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cnyhomepage.com

UPD wants to identify Grand Larceny suspect

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in connection to an ongoing Grand Larceny investigation. If you know the identity of the individual in the images shown here or have any information regarding the incident, please contact Investigator Graeff with UPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3515 or jgraeff@uticapd.com.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Rome man killed in four-wheeler crash in Lewis County

LEWIS, N.Y. – A Rome man died after crashing a four-wheeler in Lewis County over this past weekend, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Royce, 45, was driving the four-wheeler south on Goodhines Road in the town of Lewis on Aug. 20 when the sheriff’s office says he veered off the gravel road and hit several trees before he was ejected and the ATV overturned.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Shandaken Man Arrested on Harassment Charge

A Shandaken man was arrested and charged after a fight in July. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, Rolland F. Billadeau is accused of pushing and striking another person during a fight that occurred in Arkville on the afternoon of July 16th. Billadeau was charged with Harassment in the...
SHANDAKEN, NY
iheart.com

Canastota Man Arrested After Selling Drug Out Of His Home

Canastota, N.Y. - A Canastota man has been arrested for selling drugs out of his home. 35-years-old Holvin Capeles was on Madison County Deputies radar because he was selling drugs out of his Sandy Lane home. Deputies executed a search warrant and found a quantity of cocaine, scales and packaging materials.
CANASTOTA, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Murder Victim Saved Killer Night Before Murder

In a shocking revelation, we've learned a Hudson Valley murder victim saved the life of his killer the night before his murder. On Tuesday, a Montgomery, New York man was sentenced to prison for murder and arson following the death of a 46-year-old man who was trapped in the house and died of smoke inhalation.
MONTGOMERY, NY
CNY News

CNY News

Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy