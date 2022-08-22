Read full article on original website
Man remains innocent after second mistrial in Broome County Court
Yesterday, August 25th, Broome County Judge Joseph Cawley declared a second mistrial in the trial of Jamie Levene.
Man Wanted in Maryland Found Hiding in ‘Perfect’ Part of Hudson Valley
A man wanted in Maryland for allegedly assaulting a woman, who's from Massachusetts, is accused of hiding in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this week, the Saugerties Police Department announced officers found a Massachusetts man, who was wanted in Maryland, was found living in Ulster County. Massachusetts Man, Wanted in Maryland,...
Binghamton man arrested for DWI after hitting curbs and road signs
A Binghamton man was charged with Driving While Intoxicated on the night of August 18th.
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with narcotics arrest
In the early morning of August 21st, a Broome County Sheriff's Office Sergeant located a stolen vehicle from Syracuse that was traveling south bound on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson.
WKTV
Shots fired inside crowded gym in Utica; police investigating
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a male went into the Utica Center for Development on Washington Street just after 9 p.m. Thursday and fired two shots during a basketball game in the crowded gym. Patrol officers who were in the vicinity at the time went to the scene...
Ulster County dentist sentenced for self-prescribing oxycodone
An Ulster County dentist has been sentenced for acquiring and obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception or subterfuge. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Vivian Letizia, 64, of Woodstock, was sentenced to one year of probation.
Serious Hit-n-Run Crash in Utica: ‘She Just Kept on Going!’
"For the life of me I can't understand why she didn't stop...She just kept on going like nothing happened!" Those words from an eyewitness in a serious hit-and-run, T-bone style accident at Genesee Street and the Parkway in Utica that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. In fact, Victoria Cooke's vehicle would also be struck before the driver was ultimately stopped when another motorist further South on Genesee Street approached the wrecked vehicle and removed the keys from the ignition before the operator could drive any further.
iheart.com
State Police Looking Into Cause of Crash on Thruway That Left 13 Hurt
State Police are continuing their investigation into a crash in Greene County that left 13 people hurt. According to Troopers, a passenger van was traveling south of Exit 21B on the Thruway in the Town of Athens Wednesday night when the vehicle hit a guardrail and flipped over. There were 14 people onboard at the time and three of them went to Albany Med for treatment of serious injuries and 10 were taken to other hospitals for treatment of minor injuries. The driver of the van was not hurt. Anyone who has information on the accident is asked to contact State Police at 518-436-2825.
Two violent Broome County felons headed to state prison
Today, the Broome County District Attorney's Office announced that two individuals, who were involved in violent felony crimes, will be going to New York State Prison.
Police Investigating Drowning Deaths Of Albany Woman, Scotia Man
Authorities are investigating the drowning deaths of a young man and woman from the Capital District who were found in the southern Adirondacks. The bodies of 24-year-old Kaydee Lyons, of Albany, and 28-year-old Matthew Banks, of Scotia, were found Friday, Aug. 19, in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope, State police said.
2 accused of stealing cabinets from Cairo warehouse
Two Saugerties men have been arrested for allegedly stealing six German-made cabinets from a warehouse in Cairo. New York State Police said Justin Euson, 35, and Nikolas DeJesus, 28, were arrested on August 22.
Schenectady landlord fined over $600K for code violations
A Schenectady landlord has been fined over $600,000. According to Schenectady officials, Al Haqq, LLC was found guilty in Schenectady City Court of multiple code violations at eight different properties.
Pair accused of Fulton County siding construction scam
Two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged siding construction scam. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said Keith Orr, 50, and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested on August 18.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD wants to identify Grand Larceny suspect
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in connection to an ongoing Grand Larceny investigation. If you know the identity of the individual in the images shown here or have any information regarding the incident, please contact Investigator Graeff with UPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3515 or jgraeff@uticapd.com.
3 killed in fiery head-on crash of 2 SUVs on rural road east of Utica
Little Falls, N.Y. — Three people died in a fiery, head-on crash between two SUVs in Herkimer County this weekend, according to troopers. The force of the crash was so strong that it took firefighters an hour to get the drivers out of the vehicles, troopers said. The crash...
WKTV
Rome man killed in four-wheeler crash in Lewis County
LEWIS, N.Y. – A Rome man died after crashing a four-wheeler in Lewis County over this past weekend, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Royce, 45, was driving the four-wheeler south on Goodhines Road in the town of Lewis on Aug. 20 when the sheriff’s office says he veered off the gravel road and hit several trees before he was ejected and the ATV overturned.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Shandaken Man Arrested on Harassment Charge
A Shandaken man was arrested and charged after a fight in July. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, Rolland F. Billadeau is accused of pushing and striking another person during a fight that occurred in Arkville on the afternoon of July 16th. Billadeau was charged with Harassment in the...
Schenectady PD investigating State Street shooting
Schenectady police are investigating a shooting on State Street Monday night. One person was injured.
iheart.com
Canastota Man Arrested After Selling Drug Out Of His Home
Canastota, N.Y. - A Canastota man has been arrested for selling drugs out of his home. 35-years-old Holvin Capeles was on Madison County Deputies radar because he was selling drugs out of his Sandy Lane home. Deputies executed a search warrant and found a quantity of cocaine, scales and packaging materials.
Hudson Valley Murder Victim Saved Killer Night Before Murder
In a shocking revelation, we've learned a Hudson Valley murder victim saved the life of his killer the night before his murder. On Tuesday, a Montgomery, New York man was sentenced to prison for murder and arson following the death of a 46-year-old man who was trapped in the house and died of smoke inhalation.
CNY News
