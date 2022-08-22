State Police are continuing their investigation into a crash in Greene County that left 13 people hurt. According to Troopers, a passenger van was traveling south of Exit 21B on the Thruway in the Town of Athens Wednesday night when the vehicle hit a guardrail and flipped over. There were 14 people onboard at the time and three of them went to Albany Med for treatment of serious injuries and 10 were taken to other hospitals for treatment of minor injuries. The driver of the van was not hurt. Anyone who has information on the accident is asked to contact State Police at 518-436-2825.

ATHENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO