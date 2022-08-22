ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

Druthers announces opening date for Clifton Park location

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23NiPt_0hQyMGMm00

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Druthers Brewing Company has announced the opening date of its new Clifton Park location. Druthers said in a Facebook post that they are “on track” for a September 15 opening.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The new brewery is at the corner of Maxwell and Southside Drive. Druthers originally planned for an August 2022 opening.

The company announced on Facebook in November that it was opening a new location in Clifton Park . Druthers broke ground on the new 5-acre space on November 10 and released renderings of what it would look like.

Nothing Bundt Cakes giving away free cakes for 25th birthday

Druther has three other locations in Albany, Schenectady, and Saratoga Springs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com

High Rock Park – Saratoga Springs, NY

There are many small, unappreciated spots of idyllic beauty in Saratoga Springs, such as this lovely park. Even during a busing summer afternoon, this park was a welcome break from the crowds visiting Saratoga Springs. We came to High Rock Park to find the mineral springs but were enchanted with the park’s beauty.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clifton Park, NY
Restaurants
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
Albany, NY
Clifton Park, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Clifton Park, NY
Clifton Park, NY
Lifestyle
newyorkalmanack.com

Forest Park Amusement Park in Saratoga County: Some History

On November 15, 1927, a civil engineer named R.E. Weber created a map that showed the boundaries of Forest Park Amusement Park in Ballston Lake, NY. The map was drawn so as to facilitate the sale of the entire property and make the area into individual parcels that people could buy. Thus ended the almost 25-year history of one of the most famous amusement parks in Saratoga County and began the process of opening up a large section of Ballston Lake to residential development.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bakery#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Druthers Brewing Company#Maxwell#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Canalway Water Trail added to national register

On Thursday, officials gathered by Mohawk Harbor to celebrate an important designation for the body of water that runs alongside it. The New York State Canalway Water Trail was recently designated as a National Water Trail by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
SCHENECTADY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

10 Crandall Street: Bryan Phillips of Adams to Janice L. Bordelon, $193,000 on 08/12/2022. 82-84 Friend Street: Paul M. Richardson and Vicki L. Richardson of Adams to Mandy L. Shephard, $145,000 on 08/08/2022. Alford. 16 Whites Hill Road: Suzanne F. Rosenberg of Alford to Neal S. Simon and Joyce M....
PITTSFIELD, MA
Hudson Valley Post

I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
ATHENS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

YMCA faces potential program cuts, seeks to hire 150+ staff

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The YMCA has spent the last 30 years standing solid, supporting Capital Region families with before and after school childcare, camps and clubs, but for the first time, those programs are on unstable ground. “We are one of the oldest and longest running childcare programs, so this is really a surprise […]
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

National Cookie Chain Opening its First Capital Region Bakery

Perhaps you've bought Mrs. Fields Cookies at the grocery store or maybe you've traveled to the closest Mrs. Fields bakery, which is located in Holyoke Massachusetts. Mrs. Fields has been opening bakeries in retail locations nationwide, in fact there are about 250 located throughout the US. But soon, Mrs. Fields will make its debut in the Capital Region.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy