Doran Lemke, 78, of Brownwood
Doran Erich Lemke was born on August 23, 1944, to Erich and Jane (Doran) Lemke in Midland, Texas. He passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in Brownwood. He leaves behind a wife of 52 years, Glenda (Cox) Lemke, a daughter, Kara (David) Markham, one grandson, Case Markham, one granddaughter, McKenzie (Jason) Markham Burt, two sisters, Janet (Richard) Morris and Liesa (David) Land, one brother, Gerald “Tinker” (Theresa) Lemke, bonus daughter and son in law, Amy and Jason Tindol, bonus grandchildren Ty, Kate, and Barrett Tindol, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and many, many friends.
David Wayne McGuire, 69, of Brownwood
David Wayne McGuire, age 69, of Brownwood passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Temple. Funeral Services for David will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Hall officiating; private interment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Bob Burleson, 68, of Brownwood
Funeral services for Bob Burleson, age 68, of Brownwood, will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cleveland Cemetery in Coleman County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 26, 2022, from...
San Angelo businessman arrested for felony theft of property
The Sheriff's Office says this is Velez's fourth arrest for a felony theft offense since April.
Recharged Lions start season with stern test against 5A Abilene Wylie
The countdown is nearly complete and the long-anticipated start to the 2022 Brownwood Lions football campaign is just over the horizon. At 7:30 p.m. Friday at Gordon Wood Stadium, the Lions welcome the Class 5A Division II Abilene Wylie Bulldogs with a goal of earning consecutive season-opening victories. “It’s a...
Shots fired on Clear Creek Road in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a call of shots being fired. Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Clear Creek Road at approximately 12:28 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired.
Lake Brownwood water conditions as of Aug. 22
Brown County Water Improvement District #1 General Manager provided the following update Monday on Lake Brownwood water conditions:. As of 11:30 am Monday August 22nd , 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 6 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of our Drought...
Howard Payne hosting new season of Brownwood Community Choir
The Brownwood Community Choir, formerly University Singers, is set to begin rehearsals for the group’s 2022-2023 season on Monday, August 29. Rehearsals will be held weekly on Monday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in room 503 of Howard Payne University’s Davidson Music Complex. The choir is...
Brownwood, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bangs High School football team will have a game with Early High School on August 25, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Weekly Brown County COVID Report
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 122 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 122 positives this week, 17 were PCR, and 105 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 38 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and...
‘Why am I being charged for it?:’ Gatesville residents find more hidden costs with expensive bills
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The search continues for Gatesville residents on why they’re paying upwards of over $1,000 on their electric bills. Now they’re finding even more costs. Last week, we brought you the story of residents finding a $200 Texas New Mexico Power (TNMP) delivery charge on...
POSTPONED: I-20 overpass in Eastland County to be removed
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Due to weather, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is rescheduling the removal of an Eastland County I-20 overpass. The I-20 overpass at CR 235 (Desdemona Boulevard) was scheduled to be removed on Tuesday, August 23, as was announced two weeks earlier. Due to recent rain and more in the […]
Bell County crash kills 2, seriously injures 1: Nolanville police
A fatal crash occurred around 5:10 a.m. Friday on Interstate 14, west of the Paddy Hamilton overpass, killing two and critically injuring one.
Clyde couple killed in motorcycle crash on I-20 in Abilene identified
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Clyde couple ejected and killed in a motorcycle crash on I-20 in Abilene Friday night has been identified. Jason Gray, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the easbound lanes of the interstate around 7:00 p.m. His wife, Sheree, 38, was later pronounced dead at the […]
Eleven Sentenced in District Court
According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, the following felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court with Judge Mike Smith presiding. Tiffany Ann Peel pled guilty to the felony offenses of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver was sentenced to Twelve (12) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Office of Inspector General on Wednesday announced the arrest of Mederis Shaw, 33, a Texas Department of Criminal Justice Officer. Shaw was booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after investigators found cell phones, various illegal drugs and other contraband believed to be destined for delivery inside the prison.
Buildings and Standards Commission hearing set for Sept. 15
Notice is hereby given of a City of Brownwood Building and Standards Commission Hearing to be conducted on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 4 pm in the Council Chambers at 501 Center Ave to inquire into the circumstances, determine the property owner’s intent and to assess, increase or decrease civil penalties or order other abatement methods including, without limitation, demolition of structures upon properties located as follows:
Killeen landlord fines woman $960 for having an unauthorized pet on her property, now she's getting evicted
KILLEEN, Texas — The sign outside Clear Creek Rentals in Killeen says "Homes for rent 3BR/2 BR starting at $800/month. Johanna Rivera's lease also lists rent as $800 a month, but that's not what she pays. Her experience is a reminder for any new renter to check their lease...
Requesting proposals for Downtown Comprehensive Plan approved by City Council
During Tuesday morning’s meeting, the Brownwood City Council by unanimous vote authorized City Manager Emily Crawford to solicit request for proposals for a Downtown Comprehensive Plan. The City of Brownwood is seeking a qualified planning firm or team of firms to provide professional services for the development of the...
