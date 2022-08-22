ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Doran Lemke, 78, of Brownwood

Doran Erich Lemke was born on August 23, 1944, to Erich and Jane (Doran) Lemke in Midland, Texas. He passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in Brownwood. He leaves behind a wife of 52 years, Glenda (Cox) Lemke, a daughter, Kara (David) Markham, one grandson, Case Markham, one granddaughter, McKenzie (Jason) Markham Burt, two sisters, Janet (Richard) Morris and Liesa (David) Land, one brother, Gerald “Tinker” (Theresa) Lemke, bonus daughter and son in law, Amy and Jason Tindol, bonus grandchildren Ty, Kate, and Barrett Tindol, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and many, many friends.
David Wayne McGuire, 69, of Brownwood

David Wayne McGuire, age 69, of Brownwood passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Temple. Funeral Services for David will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Hall officiating; private interment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Bob Burleson, 68, of Brownwood

Funeral services for Bob Burleson, age 68, of Brownwood, will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cleveland Cemetery in Coleman County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 26, 2022
Doran Lemke, 78, of Early

Funeral services for Doran Lemke, age 78, of Early, are pending with Heartland Funeral Home. Mr. Lemke passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Recharged Lions start season with stern test against 5A Abilene Wylie

The countdown is nearly complete and the long-anticipated start to the 2022 Brownwood Lions football campaign is just over the horizon. At 7:30 p.m. Friday at Gordon Wood Stadium, the Lions welcome the Class 5A Division II Abilene Wylie Bulldogs with a goal of earning consecutive season-opening victories.
Shots fired on Clear Creek Road in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a call of shots being fired. Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Clear Creek Road at approximately 12:28 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired.
Lake Brownwood water conditions as of Aug. 22

Brown County Water Improvement District #1 General Manager provided the following update Monday on Lake Brownwood water conditions:. As of 11:30 am Monday August 22nd , 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 6 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of our Drought
Howard Payne hosting new season of Brownwood Community Choir

The Brownwood Community Choir, formerly University Singers, is set to begin rehearsals for the group's 2022-2023 season on Monday, August 29. Rehearsals will be held weekly on Monday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in room 503 of Howard Payne University's Davidson Music Complex.
Weekly Brown County COVID Report

In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 122 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 122 positives this week, 17 were PCR, and 105 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 38 cases met the breakthrough definition.
Eleven Sentenced in District Court

According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, the following felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court with Judge Mike Smith presiding. Tiffany Ann Peel pled guilty to the felony offenses of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver was sentenced to Twelve (12) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
Buildings and Standards Commission hearing set for Sept. 15

Notice is hereby given of a City of Brownwood Building and Standards Commission Hearing to be conducted on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 4 pm in the Council Chambers at 501 Center Ave to inquire into the circumstances, determine the property owner’s intent and to assess, increase or decrease civil penalties or order other abatement methods including, without limitation, demolition of structures upon properties located as follows:
Requesting proposals for Downtown Comprehensive Plan approved by City Council

During Tuesday morning’s meeting, the Brownwood City Council by unanimous vote authorized City Manager Emily Crawford to solicit request for proposals for a Downtown Comprehensive Plan. The City of Brownwood is seeking a qualified planning firm or team of firms to provide professional services for the development of the...
