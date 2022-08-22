Doran Erich Lemke was born on August 23, 1944, to Erich and Jane (Doran) Lemke in Midland, Texas. He passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in Brownwood. He leaves behind a wife of 52 years, Glenda (Cox) Lemke, a daughter, Kara (David) Markham, one grandson, Case Markham, one granddaughter, McKenzie (Jason) Markham Burt, two sisters, Janet (Richard) Morris and Liesa (David) Land, one brother, Gerald “Tinker” (Theresa) Lemke, bonus daughter and son in law, Amy and Jason Tindol, bonus grandchildren Ty, Kate, and Barrett Tindol, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and many, many friends.

